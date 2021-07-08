Oral Care/ Hygiene Market Future Growth Explored In Latest Research Report | Colgate-Palmolive Company (US), The Procter & Gamble Company (US), GlaxoSmithKline PLC (UK), Unilever PLC (UK)

Oral Care/ Hygiene Market by Product (Toothbrush (Manual, Electric, Battery), Toothpaste (Pastes, Gels, Powder, Polish), Breath Freshener, Rinse & Distribution Channel (Consumer Stores, Retail Pharmacy, E-Commerce), Region – Global Forecast to 2025

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1074033

“Growing awareness of the importance of maintaining good oral hygiene, increasing number of dental clinics and hospitals with dental dispensaries are major drivers in the growth of the oral care/oral hygiene market in the forecast period”

The oral care/oral hygiene market is projected to reach USD 53.3 billion by 2025 from USD 45.8 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 3.1%. Factors such as the rising prevalence of dental diseases, growing awareness about oral health, growing geriatric population associated with edentulism, and growing number of small/private dental clinics with dental dispensaries are expected to drive the growth of the oral care/oral hygiene market. However, high dependancy on retail/consumer stores serves as a major challenge for the industry.

Key players in the oral care/oral hygiene market

The key players operating in the oral care/oral hygiene market include Colgate-Palmolive Company (US), The Procter & Gamble Company (US), GlaxoSmithKline PLC (UK), Unilever PLC (UK), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), Johnson & Johnson (US), GC Corporation (Japan), Ultradent Products Inc (US), 3M Company (US), Lion Corporation (Japan), Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (US), Sunstar Suisse S.A. (Switzerland), Perrigo Company plc (Ireland), Dabur India Ltd. (India), Orkla (Norway), Dentaid, Ltd (Spain), Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), LG Household and Health Care Ltd (South Korea), The Himalaya Drug Company (India) & Young Dental (US).

By Product, the toothpastes segment holds the highest market share during the forecast period.

Based on product, the oral care/oral hygiene market is segmented into toothpastes, toothbrushes & accessories, mouthwashes/rinses, denture products, dental accessories/ ancillaries, and dental prosthesis cleaning solutions. The toothpastes segment held the highest market share in 2019. The high market share of this segment can be attributed to the high adoption of toothpastes for maintaining oral hygiene and prevention of dental caries.

Based on Distribution Channel, the online distribution segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Based on distribution channel, the oral care/oral hygiene market is segmented into consumer stores, retail pharmacies, online distribution, and dental dispensaries. The online distribution segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The significant growth in the e-commerce sector owing to the increasing number of internet users and advantages such as low costs, free deliveries, availability of multi-brand oral care products, and ease of purchasing and product comparison are key growth drivers for this segment.

By Region, The Asia Pacific region holds the highest market share during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific holds the highest market share during the forecast period (2020 to 2025). Rapidly developing healthcare industry in China & India, growth in aging population, rising incidence of dental diseases, growing awareness about oral hygiene, increasing investments by key market players, availability of low-cost labor, and the presence of a favorable regulatory environment are supporting the growth of the oral care/oral hygiene market in the Asia Pacific region.

Break of primary participants was as mentioned below:

By Company Type – Tier 1–34%, Tier 2–38% and Tier 3–28%

By Designation – C-level–26%, Director-level–35%, Others–39%

By Region – North America–17%, Europe–39%, Asia Pacific–28%, Latin America- 8%, Middle East and Africa–8%

Research Coverage:

The report analyzes the oral care/oral hygiene market and aims at estimating the market size and future growth potential of this market based on various segments such as product, distribution channel, and region. The report also includes a product portfolio matrix of various oral care products available in the market. The report also provides a competitive analysis of the key players in this market, along with their company profiles, product offerings, and key market strategies.

Reasons to Buy the Report

The report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which in turn would help them, garner a more significant share of the market. Firms purchasing the report could use one or any combination of the below-mentioned strategies to strengthen their position in the market.

This report provides insights into the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on product portfolios offered by the top players in the global oral care/oral hygiene market. The report analyzes this market by product and distribution channel.

Product Enhancement/Innovation: Detailed insights on upcoming trends and product launches in the global oral care/oral hygiene market

Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging markets by product and distribution channel

Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products or product enhancements, growing geographies, recent developments, and investments in the global oral care/oral hygiene market

Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of market shares, growth strategies, product offerings, competitive leadership mapping, and capabilities of leading players in the global oral care/oral hygiene market.

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=1074033

Table Of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Inclusions And Exclusions

1.3 Scope Of The Study

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered For The Study

1.4 Currency

Table 1 Standard Currency Conversion Rate

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

1.7 Summary Of Changes

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

Figure 1 Research Design

2.1.1 Secondary Sources

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Sources

Figure 2 Primary Sources

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

Figure 3 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews: By Company Type, Designation, And Region

2.2 Market Size Estimation

Figure 4 Market Size Estimation: Revenue Share Analysis

Figure 5 Market Size Estimation: Revenue Share Analysis

Figure 6 Supply-Side Analysis Of The Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Market

Figure 7 Bottom-Up Approach

2.3 Market Breakdown And Data Triangulation

2.4 Market Share Estimation

2.5 Assumptions For The Study

3 Executive Summary

Figure 8 Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Market, By Product, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 9 Toothpastes Market, By Formulation, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 10 Toothbrushes & Accessories Market, By Product, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 11 Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Market, By Distribution Channel, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Million)

Figure 12 Pre-Covid-19 & Post-Covid-19 Scenario: Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Market

Figure 13 Geographic Snapshot: Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Market

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Market Overview

Figure 14 Growing Awareness About Oral Hygiene & Increasing Incidence Of Dental Diseases To Drive Market Growth

4.2 Asia Pacific: Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Market, By Product (2019)

Figure 15 Toothpastes Segment Accounted For The Largest Share Of The Asia Pacific Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Market, By Product, In 2019

4.3 Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities

Figure 16 Asia Pacific Countries To Register Higher Growth In The Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Market During The Forecast Period (2020–2025)

4.4 Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Market, By Region (2020–2025)

Figure 17 Asia Pacific Will Continue To Dominate The Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Market In 2025

4.5 Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Market: Developed Vs. Developing Markets (Usd Million)

Figure 18 Developing Markets To Register A Higher Growth Rate During The Forecast Period

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

Figure 19 Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Market: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Challenges

5.2.1 Market Drivers

5.2.1.1 Growing Awareness About Oral Hygiene

5.2.1.2 Rising Incidence Of Dental Diseases

Table 2 Percentage Of Individuals With Untreated Dental Caries In The Us (2015–2016)

5.2.1.3 Growing Number Of Small/Private Dental Clinics With Dental Dispensaries

Figure 20 Total Number Of Dental Professionals In The Us (2010–2018)

5.2.1.4 Technological Advancements In Toothbrushes

Table 3 Recent Product Launches Of Advanced Toothbrushes

5.2.2 Market Restraints

5.2.2.1 Competitive Pricing Pressure Faced By Prominent Players

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Online Purchase Of Oral Care Products

5.2.3.2 Covid-19 Impact: Increasing Relevance Of Connected Oral Care Devices

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 High Dependency On Retail/Consumer Stores

5.2.4.2 Covid-19 Impact: Reduced Disposable Income Due To Rising Global Unemployment

5.3 Trends

5.3.1 Artificial Intelligence And Iot In The Oral Care Market

6 Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

Table 4 Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Market, By Product, 2017–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 5 Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Market, By Product, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 6 Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Market, By Country, 2017–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 7 Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Market, By Country, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.2 Toothpastes

Table 8 Key Toothpaste Brands

Figure 21 Toothpastes Market Share Analysis, By Key Player (2019)

Table 9 Toothpastes Market, By Formulation, 2017–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 10 Toothpastes Market, By Formulation, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 11 Toothpastes Market, By Country, 2017–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 12 Toothpastes Market, By Country, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.2.1 Pastes

6.2.1.1 Pastes Segment Dominated The Toothpastes Market In 2019

Table 13 Pastes Market, By Country, 2017–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 14 Pastes Market, By Country, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.2.2 Gels

6.2.2.1 Gels Are Used To Prevent And Treat Oral Bacterial Infections

Table 15 Gels Market, By Country, 2017–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 16 Gels Market, By Country, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.2.3 Powders

6.2.3.1 Powders Find Greater Preference Among Children And Geriatrics

Table 17 Powders Market, By Country, 2017–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 18 Powders Market, By Country, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.2.4 Polishes

6.2.4.1 Dental Polishes Are Used As Home Cosmetic Treatments

Table 19 Polishes Market, By Country, 2017–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 20 Polishes Market, By Country, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.3 Toothbrushes & Accessories

Table 21 Toothbrushes & Accessories Market, By Product, 2017–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 22 Toothbrushes & Accessories Market, By Product, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 23 Toothbrushes & Accessories Market, By Country, 2017–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 24 Toothbrushes & Accessories Market, By Country, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.3.1 Toothbrushes

Table 25 Some Of The Key Brands Of Toothbrushes

Table 26 Toothbrushes Market, By Type, 2017–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 27 Toothbrushes Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 28 Toothbrushes Market, By Country, 2017–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 29 Toothbrushes Market, By Country, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.3.1.1 Manual Toothbrushes

6.3.1.1.1 Manual Toothbrushes To Dominate The Toothbrushes Market During The Forecast Period

Figure 22 Manual Toothbrushes Market Share Analysis, By Key Player (2019)

Table 30 Manual Toothbrushes Market, By Country, 2017–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 31 Manual Toothbrushes Market, By Country, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.3.1.2 Electric Toothbrushes

6.3.1.2.1 Electric Toothbrushes Segment To Witness The Highest Growth During The Forecast Period

Table 32 Electric Toothbrushes Market, By Country, 2017–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 33 Electric Toothbrushes Market, By Country, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.3.1.3 Battery-Powered Toothbrushes

6.3.1.3.1 Battery-Powered Toothbrushes Have Longer Lifespans Than Manual Toothbrushes

Table 34 Battery-Powered Toothbrushes Market, By Country, 2017–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 35 Battery-Powered Toothbrushes Market, By Country, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.3.2 Replacement Toothbrush Heads

6.3.2.1 Chinese Market To Show High Growth In The Forecast Period

Table 36 Replacement Toothbrush Heads Market, By Country, 2017–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 37 Replacement Toothbrush Heads Market, By Country, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.4 Mouthwashes/Rinses

Table 38 Some Of The Key Brands Of Mouthwashes/Rinses

Figure 23 Mouthwashes Market Share Analysis, By Key Player (2019)

Table 39 Mouthwashes/Rinses Market, By Type, 2017–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 40 Mouthwashes/Rinses Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 41 Mouthwashes/Rinses Market, By Country, 2017–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 42 Mouthwashes/Rinses Market, By Country, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.4.1 Non-Medicated Mouthwashes

6.4.1.1 Non-Medicated Mouthwashes Account For The Largest Share Of The Mouthwashes Market

Table 43 Non-Medicated Mouthwashes Market, By Country, 2017–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 44 Non-Medicated Mouthwashes Market, By Country, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.4.2 Medicated Mouthwashes

6.4.2.1 Medicated Mouthwashes Help Alleviate Common Ailments And Strengthen Teeth

Table 45 Medicated Mouthwashes Market, By Country, 2017–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 46 Medicated Mouthwashes Market, By Country, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.5 Dental Accessories/Ancillaries

Table 47 Some Of The Key Brands Of Dental Accessories/Ancillaries

Table 48 Dental Accessories/Ancillaries Market, By Product, 2017–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 49 Dental Accessories/Ancillaries Market, By Product, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 50 Dental Accessories/Ancillaries Market, By Country, 2017–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 51 Dental Accessories/Ancillaries Market, By Country, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.5.1 Dental Flosses

6.5.1.1 Us Dominates The Market For Dental Flosses

Table 52 Dental Flosses Market, By Country, 2017–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 53 Dental Flosses Market, By Country, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.5.2 Breath Fresheners

6.5.2.1 Asian Markets Show High Demand For Breath Fresheners

Table 54 Breath Fresheners Market, By Country, 2017–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 55 Breath Fresheners Market, By Country, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.5.3 Cosmetic Dental Whitening Products

6.5.3.1 Product Development Efforts And Growing Awareness Of Dental Aesthetics Are Driving Market Growth

Table 56 Cosmetic Dental Whitening Products Market, By Country, 2017–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 57 Cosmetic Dental Whitening Products Market, By Country, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.5.4 Dental Water Jets

6.5.4.1 Jets Help Reduce Gum Bleeding And Maintain Tooth Health

Table 58 Dental Water Jets Market, By Country, 2017–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 59 Dental Water Jets Market, By Country, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.6 Denture Products

Table 60 Denture Products Market, By Type, 2017–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 61 Denture Products Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

Table 62 Denture Products Market, By Country, 2017–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 63 Denture Products Market, By Country, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.6.1 Denture Fixatives

6.6.1.1 Denture Fixatives Hold The Largest Share Of The Denture Products Market

Table 64 Denture Fixatives Market, By Country, 2017–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 65 Denture Fixatives Market, By Country, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.6.2 Other Denture Products

Table 66 Other Denture Products Market, By Country, 2017–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 67 Other Denture Products Market, By Country, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

6.7 Dental Prosthesis Cleaning Solutions

6.7.1 Increasing Adoption Of Prosthesis Has Driven The Demand For Cleaning Solutions

Table 68 Dental Prosthesis Cleaning Solutions Market, By Country, 2017–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 69 Dental Prosthesis Cleaning Solutions Market, By Country, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

7 Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Market, By Distribution Channel

7.1 Introduction

Able 70 Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Market, By Distribution Channel, 2017–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 71 Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Market, By Distribution Channel, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

7.2 Consumer Stores

7.2.1 Consumer Stores Form The Key Distribution Channel In The Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Industry

Table 72 Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Market For Consumer Stores, By Country, 2017–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 73 Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Market For Consumer Stores, By Country, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

7.3 Retail Pharmacies

7.3.1 Retail Pharmacies Mainly Provide Prescription-Based Oral Care Products

Table 74 Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Market For Retail Pharmacies, By Country, 2017–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 75 Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Market For Retail Pharmacies, By Country, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

7.4 Online Distribution

7.4.1 Online Distribution Channels Have Significant Growth Potential

Table 76 Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Market For Online Distribution, By Country, 2017–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 77 Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Market For Online Distribution, By Country, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

7.5 Dental Dispensaries

7.5.1 Dental Dispensaries Play An Important Role In Product Promotional Activity

Table 78 Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Market For Dental Dispensaries, By Country, 2017–2019 (Usd Million)

Table 79 Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Market For Dental Dispensaries, By Country, 2020–2025 (Usd Million)

7.6 Covid-19 Impact On Distribution Channels In The Oral Care/Oral Hygiene Market

Read More…………….