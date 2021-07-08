Companion Diagnostics Market Future Growth Explored In Latest Research Report | F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Germany)

Companion Diagnostics Market by Product & Service (Assay, Kit, Software & Service), Technology (PCR, NGS, ISH, IHC), Indication (Breast, Lung & Gastric Cancer, Neurological Disease), End-User (Pharma Companies, CRO), Region – Global Forecast to 2025

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=297416

The prominent players operating in the global companion diagnostics market are F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Agilent Technologies, Inc. (US), QIAGEN N.V. (Germany), Abbott Laboratories, Inc. (US), Almac Group (UK), Danaher Corporation (US), Illumina, Inc. (US), bioMérieux SA (France), Myriad Genetics, Inc., (US), Sysmex Corporation (Japan), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US), Abnova Corporation (Taiwan), Guardant Health, Inc. (US), Icon Plc (Ireland), and Biogenex Laboratories, Inc. (US).

The companion diagnostics market is expected to reach USD 6.8 billion by 2025 from USD 3.7 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 12.9%. The growth of the companion diagnostics industry is tied primarily to its various advantages, the growing need for targeted therapy, and the increasing importance of personalized medicine. Moreover, the increasing global incidence of cancer, ever-increasing application areas of companion diagnostics, rising demand for next-generation sequencing, the growing significance of companion diagnostics in drug development, and the increasing number of clinical trials are expected to present growth opportunities for players in the market. However, the high cost of companion diagnostic tests and the uncertain reimbursement scenario in different regions affect market growth to a certain extent during the forecast period.

“Cancer segment to witness the highest growth during the forecast period”

The cancer segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed primarily to the increasing global incidence of cancer, the growing role of companion diagnostics in personalized medicine treatment for cancer, the rising utility of biomarkers in the diagnosis of cancer, technological advancements in cancer diagnostics at the molecular level, and the availability of funding for cancer research.

“Pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies segment to grow at the highest CAGR in the companion diagnostics market, by end-user”

The major factors driving the demand for pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies in companion diagnostics are growing prominence in drug development and the growing importance of companion diagnostic biomarkers. The increasing demands for personalized medicine as well as the high demand for targeted therapies for various diseases and disorders are also expected to drive the demand and uptake of companion diagnostics among pharmaceutical & biopharmaceutical companies.

“APAC market to witness the highest growth during the forecast period”

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the fastest-growing regional market for companion diagnostics during the forecast period. The high incidence of cancer, growing proteomics & genomics research, increasing research funding, rising investments by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and growing awareness about personalized therapeutics in several APAC countries are some of the major factors driving the growth of this market.

The break-down of primary participants is as mentioned below:

By Company Type – Tier 1: 40%, Tier 2: 25%, and Tier 3: 35%

– Tier 1: 40%, Tier 2: 25%, and Tier 3: 35% By Designation – C-level: 33%, Director-level: 41%, and Others: 26%

– C-level: 33%, Director-level: 41%, and Others: 26% By Region – North America: 38%, Europe: 32%, Asia Pacific: 23%, Latin America: 5%, and the Middle East & Africa: 2%

Research Coverage:

This report analyzes the market for various companion diagnostics and their adoption patterns. It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the global companion diagnostics market as well as its segments (by product & service, technology, indication, end-user, and region). The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key market players along with their company profiles, product offerings, and recent developments.

Reasons to Buy the Report

This report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, would help them garner a greater share. Firms purchasing the report could use one, or any combination of the below mentioned five strategies for strengthening their market presence.

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the global companion diagnostics market

Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the global companion diagnostics market Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and service launches in the global companion diagnostics market

Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and service launches in the global companion diagnostics market Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging regions

Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging regions Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the global companion diagnostics market

Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the global companion diagnostics market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of product offered, market shares, growth strategies, and revenue analysis of leading players in the global companion diagnostics market

Get Direct Order of this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=297416

Table Of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Inclusions & Exclusions

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered For The Study

1.4 Currency

Table 1 Standard Currency Conversion Rates

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

1.7 Summary Of Changes

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

Figure 1 Research Design

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

Figure 2 Primary Sources

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 Key Industry Insights

Figure 3 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews: By Company Type, Designation, And Region

2.2 Market Size Estimation

Figure 4 Market Size Estimation: Revenue Share Analysis

Figure 5 Revenue Share Analysis Illustration

Figure 6 Market Size Approach

Figure 7 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Market Breakdown And Data Triangulation

Figure 8 Data Triangulation Methodology

2.4 Market Share Analysis

2.5 Assumptions For The Study

3 Executive Summary

Figure 9 Companion Diagnostics Market, By Product & Service, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Billion)

Figure 10 Companion Diagnostics Market, By Technology, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Billion)

Figure 11 Companion Diagnostics Market, By Indication, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Billion)

Figure 12 Companion Diagnostics Market, By End User, 2020 Vs. 2025 (Usd Billion)

Figure 13 Geographical Snapshot Of The Companion Diagnostics Market

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Companion Diagnostics Market Overview

Figure 14 Increasing Demand For Targeted Therapies And Personalized Medicine In The Pharmaceutical Industry To Drive Market Growth

4.2 Asia Pacific: Companion Diagnostics Market, By End User (2019)

Figure 15 Pharmaceutical & Biopharmaceutical Companies Commanded The Largest Share Of The Apac Companion Diagnostics Market In 2019

4.3 Regional Mix: Companion Diagnostics Market

Figure 16 Asia Pacific To Witness The Highest Growth In The Forecast Period

4.4 Companion Diagnostics Market: Developed Vs. Developing Countries

Figure 17 Developing Countries To Register Higher Growth During The Forecast Period

4.5 Geographical Snapshot Of The Companion Diagnostics Market

Figure 18 China To Grow At The Highest Cagr During The Forecast Period

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

Figure 19 Companion Diagnostics Market: Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities, And Challenges

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Advantages Of Companion Diagnostics

5.2.1.2 Growing Need For Targeted Therapy

5.2.1.3 Growing Importance Of Personalized Medicine

Figure 20 Global Launch Of Personalized Medicine Products, 2008–2016

5.2.1.4 Increasing Global Incidence Of Cancer

Figure 21 Global Cancer Incidence, 2008–2030

5.2.1.5 Growing Application Areas Of Companion Diagnostics

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost Of Companion Diagnostic Tests

5.2.2.2 Uncertain Reimbursement Scenario In Different Regions

Table 2 Companion Diagnostics Reimbursement Scenario Worldwide

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Increasing Demand For Next-Generation Sequencing

Table 3 Partnerships & Collaborations For Developing Ngs-Based Companion Diagnostic Tests

5.2.3.2 Growing Significance Of Companion Diagnostics In Drug Development

5.2.3.3 Increasing Number Of Clinical Trials

Table 4 List Of Clinical Trials For Companion Diagnostics

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Impact Of The Covid-19 Pandemic

5.2.4.2 Shortage Of Trained Professionals

6 Industry Insights

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Industry Trends

6.2.1 Impact Of The Covid-19 Pandemic On The Companion Diagnostics Market

Figure 22 Impact Of Covid-19 On The Companion Diagnostics Market

6.2.2 Growing Focus On Liquid Biopsy In Companion Diagnostics

6.2.3 Increasing Collaborations

Table 5 Recent Collaborations In The Companion Diagnostics Market

6.3 Regulatory Analysis

6.3.1 North America

6.3.1.1 Us

Table 6 Us: Classification Of Medical Devices

Figure 23 Premarket Notification: 510(K) Approval For Companion Diagnostic Products

6.3.1.2 Canada

6.3.2 Europe

6.3.3 Asia Pacific

6.3.3.1 Australia

6.3.3.2 Japan

Table 7 Japan: Classification Of Medical Devices

6.3.3.3 China

Table 8 China: Time, Cost, And Complexity Of Registration Process

6.3.3.4 India

Figure 24 India: Regulatory Process For Ivd Devices

Table 9 India: Time, Cost, And Complexity Of Registration Process

6.3.4 Brazil

6.4 Product Pipeline Analysis

Table 10 Companion Diagnostics Product Pipeline Analysis, By Market Player: Current Market Scenario

Read More…………….