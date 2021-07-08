Physiotherapy Equipment Market Future Growth Explored In Latest Research Report | DJO Global (US), BTL Industries Inc. (US), Performance Health (US), ITO Co. Ltd (Japan), Enraf-Nonius B.V. (The Netherlands)

Physiotherapy Equipment Market by Product (Laser Therapy, Ultrasound, Cryotherapy, Electrotherapy, and Accessories), Application (Musculoskeletal, Gynecology, Pediatric, Cardiovascular), and Region – Global Forecast To 2025 The prominent players operating in the global physiotherapy equipment market are DJO Global (US), BTL Industries Inc. (US), Performance Health (US), ITO Co. Ltd (Japan), Enraf-Nonius B.V. (The Netherlands), Dynatonics Corporation (US), Mectronic Medicale (Italy), EMS Physio Ltd. (UK), Whitehall Manufacturing (US) and Zimmer MedizinSysteme GmbH (Germany).

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=2153814

The physiotherapy equipment market is expected to reach USD 21.7 billion by 2025 from USD 16.6 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.6% during the forecast period of 2020 to 2025. Market growth can be attributed to factors such as the rapidly growing geriatric population and the subsequent increase in the global prevalence of chronic diseases and the growing incidence of sports injuries, degenerative joint disorders, and cerebrovascular disease. The emerging market and technological advances in physiotherapy equipment are expected to provide opportunities for growth for players in the market. On the other hand, the unstable reimbursement scenario for physiotherapy, the shortage of skilled personnel, and alternative therapies such as acupuncture are expected to challenge market growth to a certain extent.

“The equipment segment accounted for the largest share in 2019.”

Based on product, the physiotherapy equipment market is divided into two major segments— equipment and accessories. The equipment segment accounted for the largest share of the physiotherapy equipment market in 2018. Market growth is largely driven by factors such as the rapidly aging population, growing adoption of healthier lifestyle habits, and the increasing incidence of injuries and chronic diseases. However, the high costs associated with physiotherapy, coupled with regular maintenance and strict regulations, are hindering the growth of this market.

“The musculoskeletal segment accounted for the largest market share in 2019.”

On the basis of application, the physiotherapy equipment market is segmented into cardiovascular and pulmonary applications, musculoskeletal applications, neurological applications, pediatric applications, gynecological applications, and other applications (includes sports and palliative care). In 2018, the musculoskeletal applications segment accounted for the largest share of the physiotherapy equipment market. The large share of the musculoskeletal applications segment is attributed to the rising incidence of musculoskeletal disorders, growth in the geriatric population, and the increasing number of accidents.

“Asia Pacific is expected to record the highest growth rate during the forecast period.”

The APAC physiotherapy equipment market, particularly in China, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and India is expected to witness high growth in the next five years. Rising geriatric population, growing number of private sector hospitals, developments in primary healthcare infrastructure are the major factors driving the growth of this market.

The break-down of primary participants is as mentioned below:

By Company Type – Tier 1:40%, Tier 2: 25%, and Tier 3: 35%

– Tier 1:40%, Tier 2: 25%, and Tier 3: 35% By Designation – C-level: 33%, Director-level: 41%,and Others: 26%

– C-level: 33%, Director-level: 41%,and Others: 26% By Region – North America: 38%,Europe: 32%,Asia Pacific: 23%,Latin America: 5%,and the Middle East & Africa:2%

Research Coverage:

This report analyzes the market for various physiotherapy equipment and their adoption patterns. It aims at estimating the size and future growth potential of the global physiotherapy equipment market as well as its segments (by product, application, end-user, and region). The report also includes an in-depth competitive analysis of key market players along with their company profiles, product offerings, and recent developments.

Reasons to Buy the Report

This report will enrich established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which, in turn, would help them garner a greater share. Firms purchasing the report could use one, or any combination of the below mentioned five strategies for strengthening their market presence.

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the global physiotherapy equipment market

Comprehensive information on the product portfolios offered by the top players in the global physiotherapy equipment market Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and service launches in the global physiotherapy equipment market

Detailed insights on the upcoming trends, R&D activities, and service launches in the global physiotherapy equipment market Market Development: Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging regions

Comprehensive information on the lucrative emerging regions Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the global physiotherapy equipment market

Exhaustive information about new products, growing geographies, and recent developments in the global physiotherapy equipment market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of product offered, market shares, growth strategies, and revenue analysis of leading players in the global physiotherapy equipment market

For More Information or Query or Customization Before Buying, Visit @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=2153814

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives Of The Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.2.1 Inclusions & Exclusions

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered For The Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

1.7 Summary Of Changes

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Approach

Figure 1 Research Design

2.1.1 Secondary Sources

2.1.1.1 Key Data From Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

Figure 2 Primary Sources

2.1.2.1 Key Data From Primary Sources

Figure 3 Breakdown Of Primary Interviews: By Company Type, Designation, And Region

2.2 Market Size Estimation

Figure 4 Bottom-Up Approach

Figure 5 Top-Down Approach

2.3 Market Breakdown & Data Triangulation

Figure 6 Data Triangulation Methodology

Figure 7 Assumptions For The Study

3 Executive Summary

Figure 8 Physiotherapy Equipment Market, By Product, 2020 Vs. 2025 (USD Billion)

Figure 9 Physiotherapy Equipment Market, By Application, 2020 Vs. 2025 (USD Billion)

Figure 10 Physiotherapy Equipment Market, By End User, 2020 Vs. 2025 (USD Billion)

Figure 11 Geographical Snapshot Of The Physiotherapy Equipment Market

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Physiotherapy Equipment Market Overview

Figure 12 Physiotherapy Equipment Market To Register A Single-Digit Growth Rate During The Forecast Period

4.2 Physiotherapy Equipment Market, By Product

Figure 13 Equipment Segment To Register The Highest Growth During The Forecast Period (2020–2025)

4.3 North America: Physiotherapy Equipment Market Share, By Application (2020)

Figure 14 Musculoskeletal Applications Dominate The North American Equipment Market, By Application, In 2019

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

Table 1 Market Dynamics: Impact Analysis

5.1.1 Drivers

5.1.1.1 Rapidly Growing Geriatric Population And The Subsequent Increase In The Prevalence Of Chronic Diseases

5.1.1.2 Growing Incidence Of Sports Injuries, Degenerative Joint Disorders, And Cerebrovascular Diseases

5.1.2 Restraints

5.1.2.1 Unstable Reimbursement Scenario For Physiotherapy

5.1.3 Opportunities

5.1.3.1 Emerging Markets

5.1.3.2 Technological Advances

5.1.4 Challenges

5.1.4.1 Shortage Of Skilled Personnel

5.1.4.2 Alternative Therapies Such As Acupuncture

5.1.5 Impact Of The Covid-19 Pandemic On The Physiotherapy Equipment Market

Figure 15 Impact Of Covid-19 On The Physiotherapy Equipment Market

6 Physiotherapy Equipment Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

Table 2 Physiotherapy Equipment Market, By Product,2016–2019 (USD Million)

Table 3 Physiotherapy Equipment Market, By Product, 2020–2025 (USD Million)

6.2 Covid-19 Impact On The Market, By Product

6.3 Equipment

Table 4 Physiotherapy Equipment Market, By Type, 2016–2019 (USD Million)

Table 5 Physiotherapy Equipment Market, By Type, 2020–2025 (USD Million)

Table 6 Physiotherapy Equipment Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (USD Million)

Table 7 Physiotherapy Equipment Market, By Region,2020–2025 (USD Million)

Table 8 North America: Physiotherapy Equipment Market, By Country, 2016–2019 (USD Million)

Table 9 North America: Physiotherapy Equipment Market, By Country, 2020–2025 (USD Million)

6.3.1 Electrotherapy Equipment

6.3.1.1 Neuromuscular Electrical Stimulation And Therapeutic Electrical Stimulation Are Widely Used In Clinical Settings For Rehabilitation

Table 10 Electrotherapy Equipment Offered By Key Market Players

Table 11 Electrotherapy Equipment Market, By Region,2016–2019 (USD Million)

Table 12 Electrotherapy Equipment Market, By Region,2020–2025 (USD Million)

Table 13 North America: Electrotherapy Equipment Market, By Country, 2016–2019 (USD Million)

Table 14 North America: Electrotherapy Equipment Market, By Country, 2020–2025 (USD Million)

6.3.2 Ultrasound Equipment

6.3.2.1 Ultrasound Equipment Has Major Applications In Connective Tissue Therapies

Table 15 Ultrasound Offered By Key Market Players

Table 16 Ultrasound Equipment Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (USD Million)

Table 17 Ultrasound Equipment Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (USD Million)

Table 18 North America: Ultrasound Equipment Market, By Country,2016–2019 (USD Million)

Table 19 North America: Ultrasound Equipment Market, By Country,2020–2025 (USD Million)

6.3.3 Exercise Therapy Equipment

6.3.3.1 Increasing Awareness About The Advantages Of Therapeutic Exercises Will Drive Market Growth

Table 20 Exercise Therapy Equipment Offered By Key Market Players

Table 21 Exercise Therapy Equipment Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (USD Million)

Table 22 Exercise Therapy Equipment Market, By Region,2020–2025 (USD Million)

Table 23 North America: Exercise Therapy Equipment Market, By Country, 2016–2019 (USD Million)

Table 24 North America: Exercise Therapy Equipment Market, By Country, 2020–2025 (USD Million)

6.3.4 Cryotherapy Equipment

6.3.4.1 Growing Popularity Of Wellness And Fitness Provides Significant Growth Opportunities

Table 25 Cryotherapy Equipment Offered By Key Market Players

Table 26 Cryotherapy Equipment Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (USD Million)

Table 27 Cryotherapy Equipment Market, By Region,2020–2025 (USD Million)

Table 28 North America: Cryotherapy Equipment Market, By Country,2016–2019 (USD Million)

Table 29 North America: Cryotherapy Equipment Market, By Country,2020–2025 (USD Million)

6.3.5 Combination Therapy Equipment

6.3.5.1 Wide Range Of Applications For Combination Therapy Showcases The Strong Potential For Market Growth

Table 30 Combination Therapy Equipment Offered By Key Market Players

Table 31 Combination Therapy Equipment Market, By Region,2016–2019 (USD Million)

Table 32 Combination Therapy Equipment Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (USD Million)

Table 33 North America: Combination Therapy Equipment Market, By Country, 2016–2019 (USD Million)

Table 34 North America: Combination Therapy Equipment Market,By Country, 2020–2025 (USD Million)

6.3.6 Continuous Passive Motion Therapy Equipment

6.3.6.1 Increasing Number Of Reconstructive Joint Surgeries Will Drive Market Growth

Table 35 Continuous Passive Motion Therapy Equipment Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (USD Million)

Table 36 Continuous Passive Motion Therapy Equipment Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (USD Million)

Table 37 North America: Continuous Passive Motion Therapy Equipment Market, By Country, 2016–2019 (USD Million)

Table 38 North America: Continuous Passive Motion Therapy Equipment Market, By Country, 2020–2025 (USD Million)

6.3.7 Shockwave Therapy Equipment

6.3.7.1 Fast Pain Relief And Mobility Restoration Are The Key Drivers For The Adoption Of Shockwave Therapy

Table 39 Shockwave Therapy Equipment Market, By Region,2016–2019 (USD Million)

Table 40 Shockwave Therapy Equipment Market, By Region,2020–2025 (USD Million)

Table 41 North America: Shockwave Therapy Equipment Market, By Country, 2016–2019 (USD Million)

Table 42 North America: Shockwave Therapy Equipment Market, By Country, 2020–2025 (USD Million)

6.3.8 Laser Therapy Equipment

6.3.8.1 Useful As Both A Monotherapy As Well As An Adjustment To Exercise, Light Therapy Is A Versatile Tool Used For Physical Therapy

Table 43 Laser Therapy Equipment Market, By Region,2016–2019 (USD Million)

Table 44 Laser Therapy Equipment Market, By Region,2020–2025 (USD Million)

Table 45 North America: Laser Therapy Equipment Market, By Country, 2016–2019 (USD Million)

Table 46 North America: Laser Therapy Equipment Market, By Country, 2020–2025 (USD Million)

6.3.9 Traction Therapy Equipment

6.3.9.1 Traction Is Widely Available In The Us, A Major Market For This Product Segment

Table 47 Traction Therapy Equipment Market, By Region,2016–2019 (USD Million)

Table 48 Traction Therapy Equipment Market, By Region,2020–2025 (USD Million)

Table 49 North America: Traction Therapy Equipment Market, By Country, 2016–2019 (USD Million)

Table 50 North America: Traction Therapy Equipment Market, By Country, 2020–2025 (USD Million)

6.3.10 Magnetic And Pressure Therapy Equipment

6.3.10.1 The Therapeutic Effectiveness Of Magnetotherapy Is Lower And Slower Than Other Physical Therapies—A Key Drawback Of This Treatment

Table 51 Magnetic And Pressure Therapy Equipment Market, By Region, 2016–2019 (USD Million)

Table 52 Magnetic And Pressure Therapy Equipment Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (USD Million)

Table 53 North America: Magnetic And Pressure Therapy Equipment Market, By Country, 2016–2019 (USD Million)

Table 54 North America: Magnetic And Pressure Therapy Equipment,By Country, 2020–2025 (USD Million)

6.3.11 Other Physiotherapy Equipment

Table 55 Other Physiotherapy Equipment Market, By Region,2016–2019 (USD Million)

Table 56 Other Physiotherapy Equipment Market, By Region, 2020–2025 (USD Million)

Table 57 North America: Other Physiotherapy Equipment Market,By Country, 2016–2019 (USD Million)

Table 58 North America: Other Physiotherapy Equipment Market,By Country, 2020–2025 (USD Million)

6.4 Accessories

Table 59 Physiotherapy Accessories Market, By Region,2016–2019 (USD Million)

Table 60 Physiotherapy Accessories Market, By Region,2020–2025 (USD Million)

Table 61 North America: Physiotherapy Accessories Market, By Country, 2016–2019 (USD Million)

Table 62 North America: Physiotherapy Accessories Market, By Country, 2020–2025 (USD Million)

6.4.1 Physiotherapy Furniture

6.4.2 Physiotherapy Tapes And Bandages

Read More…………….