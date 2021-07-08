Electric Arc Furnaces Market Size by Top Companies, Trends by Types and Application, Forecast to 2027 | Danieli, SMS, Electrotherm

“

The report titled Global Electric Arc Furnaces Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Electric Arc Furnaces market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Electric Arc Furnaces market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Electric Arc Furnaces market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Electric Arc Furnaces market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Electric Arc Furnaces report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Electric Arc Furnaces report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Electric Arc Furnaces market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Electric Arc Furnaces market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Electric Arc Furnaces market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Electric Arc Furnaces market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Electric Arc Furnaces market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Danieli, SMS, Electrotherm, TENOVA, Primetals Technologies, Steel Plantech, IHI, Doshi, TYMEC, DongXong, Sermak Metal, XiYe Technology Group

Market Segmentation by Product: AC-EAF

DC-EAF



Market Segmentation by Application: Metal Smelting

Ore Smelting

Others



The Electric Arc Furnaces Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Electric Arc Furnaces market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Electric Arc Furnaces market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Electric Arc Furnaces market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Electric Arc Furnaces industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Electric Arc Furnaces market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Electric Arc Furnaces market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Electric Arc Furnaces market?

Table of Contents:

1 Electric Arc Furnaces Market Overview

1.1 Electric Arc Furnaces Product Overview

1.2 Electric Arc Furnaces Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 AC-EAF

1.2.2 DC-EAF

1.3 Global Electric Arc Furnaces Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Electric Arc Furnaces Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Electric Arc Furnaces Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Electric Arc Furnaces Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Electric Arc Furnaces Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Electric Arc Furnaces Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Electric Arc Furnaces Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Electric Arc Furnaces Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Electric Arc Furnaces Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Electric Arc Furnaces Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Electric Arc Furnaces Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Electric Arc Furnaces Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Electric Arc Furnaces Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Electric Arc Furnaces Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Electric Arc Furnaces Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Electric Arc Furnaces Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Electric Arc Furnaces Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Electric Arc Furnaces Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Electric Arc Furnaces Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Electric Arc Furnaces Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Electric Arc Furnaces Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Electric Arc Furnaces Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Electric Arc Furnaces Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Electric Arc Furnaces as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Electric Arc Furnaces Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Electric Arc Furnaces Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Electric Arc Furnaces Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Electric Arc Furnaces Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Electric Arc Furnaces Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Electric Arc Furnaces Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Electric Arc Furnaces Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Electric Arc Furnaces Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Electric Arc Furnaces Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Electric Arc Furnaces Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Electric Arc Furnaces Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Electric Arc Furnaces Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Electric Arc Furnaces by Application

4.1 Electric Arc Furnaces Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Metal Smelting

4.1.2 Ore Smelting

4.1.3 Others

4.2 Global Electric Arc Furnaces Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Electric Arc Furnaces Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Electric Arc Furnaces Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Electric Arc Furnaces Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Electric Arc Furnaces Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Electric Arc Furnaces Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Electric Arc Furnaces Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Electric Arc Furnaces Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Electric Arc Furnaces Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Electric Arc Furnaces Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Electric Arc Furnaces Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Electric Arc Furnaces Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Electric Arc Furnaces Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Electric Arc Furnaces Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Electric Arc Furnaces Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Electric Arc Furnaces by Country

5.1 North America Electric Arc Furnaces Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Electric Arc Furnaces Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Electric Arc Furnaces Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Electric Arc Furnaces Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Electric Arc Furnaces Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Electric Arc Furnaces Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Electric Arc Furnaces by Country

6.1 Europe Electric Arc Furnaces Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Electric Arc Furnaces Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Electric Arc Furnaces Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Electric Arc Furnaces Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Electric Arc Furnaces Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Electric Arc Furnaces Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Electric Arc Furnaces by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Electric Arc Furnaces Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Electric Arc Furnaces Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Electric Arc Furnaces Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Electric Arc Furnaces Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Electric Arc Furnaces Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Electric Arc Furnaces Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Electric Arc Furnaces by Country

8.1 Latin America Electric Arc Furnaces Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Electric Arc Furnaces Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Electric Arc Furnaces Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Electric Arc Furnaces Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Electric Arc Furnaces Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Electric Arc Furnaces Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Electric Arc Furnaces by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Arc Furnaces Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Arc Furnaces Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Arc Furnaces Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Arc Furnaces Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Electric Arc Furnaces Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Electric Arc Furnaces Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Electric Arc Furnaces Business

10.1 Danieli

10.1.1 Danieli Corporation Information

10.1.2 Danieli Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Danieli Electric Arc Furnaces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Danieli Electric Arc Furnaces Products Offered

10.1.5 Danieli Recent Development

10.2 SMS

10.2.1 SMS Corporation Information

10.2.2 SMS Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 SMS Electric Arc Furnaces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 SMS Electric Arc Furnaces Products Offered

10.2.5 SMS Recent Development

10.3 Electrotherm

10.3.1 Electrotherm Corporation Information

10.3.2 Electrotherm Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Electrotherm Electric Arc Furnaces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Electrotherm Electric Arc Furnaces Products Offered

10.3.5 Electrotherm Recent Development

10.4 TENOVA

10.4.1 TENOVA Corporation Information

10.4.2 TENOVA Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 TENOVA Electric Arc Furnaces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 TENOVA Electric Arc Furnaces Products Offered

10.4.5 TENOVA Recent Development

10.5 Primetals Technologies

10.5.1 Primetals Technologies Corporation Information

10.5.2 Primetals Technologies Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Primetals Technologies Electric Arc Furnaces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Primetals Technologies Electric Arc Furnaces Products Offered

10.5.5 Primetals Technologies Recent Development

10.6 Steel Plantech

10.6.1 Steel Plantech Corporation Information

10.6.2 Steel Plantech Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Steel Plantech Electric Arc Furnaces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Steel Plantech Electric Arc Furnaces Products Offered

10.6.5 Steel Plantech Recent Development

10.7 IHI

10.7.1 IHI Corporation Information

10.7.2 IHI Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 IHI Electric Arc Furnaces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 IHI Electric Arc Furnaces Products Offered

10.7.5 IHI Recent Development

10.8 Doshi

10.8.1 Doshi Corporation Information

10.8.2 Doshi Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Doshi Electric Arc Furnaces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Doshi Electric Arc Furnaces Products Offered

10.8.5 Doshi Recent Development

10.9 TYMEC

10.9.1 TYMEC Corporation Information

10.9.2 TYMEC Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 TYMEC Electric Arc Furnaces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 TYMEC Electric Arc Furnaces Products Offered

10.9.5 TYMEC Recent Development

10.10 DongXong

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Electric Arc Furnaces Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 DongXong Electric Arc Furnaces Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 DongXong Recent Development

10.11 Sermak Metal

10.11.1 Sermak Metal Corporation Information

10.11.2 Sermak Metal Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Sermak Metal Electric Arc Furnaces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Sermak Metal Electric Arc Furnaces Products Offered

10.11.5 Sermak Metal Recent Development

10.12 XiYe Technology Group

10.12.1 XiYe Technology Group Corporation Information

10.12.2 XiYe Technology Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 XiYe Technology Group Electric Arc Furnaces Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 XiYe Technology Group Electric Arc Furnaces Products Offered

10.12.5 XiYe Technology Group Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Electric Arc Furnaces Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Electric Arc Furnaces Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Electric Arc Furnaces Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Electric Arc Furnaces Distributors

12.3 Electric Arc Furnaces Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”