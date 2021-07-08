Diamond Jewelry Market Trends, Key Driven Factors, Segmentation And Forecast To 2021-2027 | Chow Tai Fook, Richemont, Signet Jewellers

“
The report titled Global Diamond Jewelry Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Diamond Jewelry market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Diamond Jewelry market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Diamond Jewelry market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Diamond Jewelry market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Diamond Jewelry report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Diamond Jewelry report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Diamond Jewelry market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Diamond Jewelry market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Diamond Jewelry market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Diamond Jewelry market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Diamond Jewelry market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Chow Tai Fook, Richemont, Signet Jewellers, Swatch Group, Rajesh Exports, Lao Feng Xiang, Tiffany, Malabar Gold and Diamonds, LVMH Moet Hennessy, Zocai, Swarovski Corporation, Chow Sang Sang, Luk Fook, Pandora, Damiani, Stuller, Gitanjali Group, GUCCI, Graff Diamond, Damas International, Buccellati, De Beers, Blue Nile, CHANEL
Market Segmentation by Product: Rings
Necklaces
Earrings
Others
Market Segmentation by Application: Wedding
Festival
Fashion
Others
The Diamond Jewelry Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Diamond Jewelry market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Diamond Jewelry market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Diamond Jewelry market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Diamond Jewelry industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Diamond Jewelry market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Diamond Jewelry market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Diamond Jewelry market?
Table of Contents:
1 Diamond Jewelry Market Overview
1.1 Diamond Jewelry Product Overview
1.2 Diamond Jewelry Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Rings
1.2.2 Necklaces
1.2.3 Earrings
1.2.4 Others
1.3 Global Diamond Jewelry Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Diamond Jewelry Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Diamond Jewelry Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Diamond Jewelry Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Diamond Jewelry Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Diamond Jewelry Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Diamond Jewelry Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Diamond Jewelry Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Diamond Jewelry Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Diamond Jewelry Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Diamond Jewelry Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Diamond Jewelry Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Diamond Jewelry Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Diamond Jewelry Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Diamond Jewelry Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
2 Global Diamond Jewelry Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Diamond Jewelry Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Diamond Jewelry Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Diamond Jewelry Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Diamond Jewelry Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Diamond Jewelry Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Diamond Jewelry Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Diamond Jewelry Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Diamond Jewelry as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Diamond Jewelry Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Diamond Jewelry Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Diamond Jewelry Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Diamond Jewelry Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Diamond Jewelry Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Diamond Jewelry Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Diamond Jewelry Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Diamond Jewelry Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Diamond Jewelry Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Diamond Jewelry Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Diamond Jewelry Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Diamond Jewelry Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)
4 Global Diamond Jewelry by Application
4.1 Diamond Jewelry Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Wedding
4.1.2 Festival
4.1.3 Fashion
4.1.4 Others
4.2 Global Diamond Jewelry Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Diamond Jewelry Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Diamond Jewelry Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Diamond Jewelry Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Diamond Jewelry Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Diamond Jewelry Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Diamond Jewelry Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Diamond Jewelry Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Diamond Jewelry Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Diamond Jewelry Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Diamond Jewelry Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Diamond Jewelry Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Diamond Jewelry Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Diamond Jewelry Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Diamond Jewelry Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
5 North America Diamond Jewelry by Country
5.1 North America Diamond Jewelry Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Diamond Jewelry Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Diamond Jewelry Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Diamond Jewelry Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Diamond Jewelry Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Diamond Jewelry Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
6 Europe Diamond Jewelry by Country
6.1 Europe Diamond Jewelry Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Diamond Jewelry Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Diamond Jewelry Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Diamond Jewelry Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Diamond Jewelry Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Diamond Jewelry Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
7 Asia-Pacific Diamond Jewelry by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Diamond Jewelry Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Diamond Jewelry Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Diamond Jewelry Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Diamond Jewelry Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Diamond Jewelry Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Diamond Jewelry Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
8 Latin America Diamond Jewelry by Country
8.1 Latin America Diamond Jewelry Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Diamond Jewelry Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Diamond Jewelry Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Diamond Jewelry Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Diamond Jewelry Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Diamond Jewelry Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
9 Middle East and Africa Diamond Jewelry by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Diamond Jewelry Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Diamond Jewelry Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Diamond Jewelry Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Diamond Jewelry Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Diamond Jewelry Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Diamond Jewelry Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Diamond Jewelry Business
10.1 Chow Tai Fook
10.1.1 Chow Tai Fook Corporation Information
10.1.2 Chow Tai Fook Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Chow Tai Fook Diamond Jewelry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Chow Tai Fook Diamond Jewelry Products Offered
10.1.5 Chow Tai Fook Recent Development
10.2 Richemont
10.2.1 Richemont Corporation Information
10.2.2 Richemont Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Richemont Diamond Jewelry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 Richemont Diamond Jewelry Products Offered
10.2.5 Richemont Recent Development
10.3 Signet Jewellers
10.3.1 Signet Jewellers Corporation Information
10.3.2 Signet Jewellers Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Signet Jewellers Diamond Jewelry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Signet Jewellers Diamond Jewelry Products Offered
10.3.5 Signet Jewellers Recent Development
10.4 Swatch Group
10.4.1 Swatch Group Corporation Information
10.4.2 Swatch Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Swatch Group Diamond Jewelry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Swatch Group Diamond Jewelry Products Offered
10.4.5 Swatch Group Recent Development
10.5 Rajesh Exports
10.5.1 Rajesh Exports Corporation Information
10.5.2 Rajesh Exports Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Rajesh Exports Diamond Jewelry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 Rajesh Exports Diamond Jewelry Products Offered
10.5.5 Rajesh Exports Recent Development
10.6 Lao Feng Xiang
10.6.1 Lao Feng Xiang Corporation Information
10.6.2 Lao Feng Xiang Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 Lao Feng Xiang Diamond Jewelry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 Lao Feng Xiang Diamond Jewelry Products Offered
10.6.5 Lao Feng Xiang Recent Development
10.7 Tiffany
10.7.1 Tiffany Corporation Information
10.7.2 Tiffany Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Tiffany Diamond Jewelry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Tiffany Diamond Jewelry Products Offered
10.7.5 Tiffany Recent Development
10.8 Malabar Gold and Diamonds
10.8.1 Malabar Gold and Diamonds Corporation Information
10.8.2 Malabar Gold and Diamonds Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Malabar Gold and Diamonds Diamond Jewelry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Malabar Gold and Diamonds Diamond Jewelry Products Offered
10.8.5 Malabar Gold and Diamonds Recent Development
10.9 LVMH Moet Hennessy
10.9.1 LVMH Moet Hennessy Corporation Information
10.9.2 LVMH Moet Hennessy Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 LVMH Moet Hennessy Diamond Jewelry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 LVMH Moet Hennessy Diamond Jewelry Products Offered
10.9.5 LVMH Moet Hennessy Recent Development
10.10 Zocai
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Diamond Jewelry Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Zocai Diamond Jewelry Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Zocai Recent Development
10.11 Swarovski Corporation
10.11.1 Swarovski Corporation Corporation Information
10.11.2 Swarovski Corporation Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Swarovski Corporation Diamond Jewelry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Swarovski Corporation Diamond Jewelry Products Offered
10.11.5 Swarovski Corporation Recent Development
10.12 Chow Sang Sang
10.12.1 Chow Sang Sang Corporation Information
10.12.2 Chow Sang Sang Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Chow Sang Sang Diamond Jewelry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 Chow Sang Sang Diamond Jewelry Products Offered
10.12.5 Chow Sang Sang Recent Development
10.13 Luk Fook
10.13.1 Luk Fook Corporation Information
10.13.2 Luk Fook Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 Luk Fook Diamond Jewelry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 Luk Fook Diamond Jewelry Products Offered
10.13.5 Luk Fook Recent Development
10.14 Pandora
10.14.1 Pandora Corporation Information
10.14.2 Pandora Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Pandora Diamond Jewelry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Pandora Diamond Jewelry Products Offered
10.14.5 Pandora Recent Development
10.15 Damiani
10.15.1 Damiani Corporation Information
10.15.2 Damiani Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Damiani Diamond Jewelry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Damiani Diamond Jewelry Products Offered
10.15.5 Damiani Recent Development
10.16 Stuller
10.16.1 Stuller Corporation Information
10.16.2 Stuller Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Stuller Diamond Jewelry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 Stuller Diamond Jewelry Products Offered
10.16.5 Stuller Recent Development
10.17 Gitanjali Group
10.17.1 Gitanjali Group Corporation Information
10.17.2 Gitanjali Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 Gitanjali Group Diamond Jewelry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 Gitanjali Group Diamond Jewelry Products Offered
10.17.5 Gitanjali Group Recent Development
10.18 GUCCI
10.18.1 GUCCI Corporation Information
10.18.2 GUCCI Introduction and Business Overview
10.18.3 GUCCI Diamond Jewelry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.18.4 GUCCI Diamond Jewelry Products Offered
10.18.5 GUCCI Recent Development
10.19 Graff Diamond
10.19.1 Graff Diamond Corporation Information
10.19.2 Graff Diamond Introduction and Business Overview
10.19.3 Graff Diamond Diamond Jewelry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.19.4 Graff Diamond Diamond Jewelry Products Offered
10.19.5 Graff Diamond Recent Development
10.20 Damas International
10.20.1 Damas International Corporation Information
10.20.2 Damas International Introduction and Business Overview
10.20.3 Damas International Diamond Jewelry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.20.4 Damas International Diamond Jewelry Products Offered
10.20.5 Damas International Recent Development
10.21 Buccellati
10.21.1 Buccellati Corporation Information
10.21.2 Buccellati Introduction and Business Overview
10.21.3 Buccellati Diamond Jewelry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.21.4 Buccellati Diamond Jewelry Products Offered
10.21.5 Buccellati Recent Development
10.22 De Beers
10.22.1 De Beers Corporation Information
10.22.2 De Beers Introduction and Business Overview
10.22.3 De Beers Diamond Jewelry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.22.4 De Beers Diamond Jewelry Products Offered
10.22.5 De Beers Recent Development
10.23 Blue Nile
10.23.1 Blue Nile Corporation Information
10.23.2 Blue Nile Introduction and Business Overview
10.23.3 Blue Nile Diamond Jewelry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.23.4 Blue Nile Diamond Jewelry Products Offered
10.23.5 Blue Nile Recent Development
10.24 CHANEL
10.24.1 CHANEL Corporation Information
10.24.2 CHANEL Introduction and Business Overview
10.24.3 CHANEL Diamond Jewelry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.24.4 CHANEL Diamond Jewelry Products Offered
10.24.5 CHANEL Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Diamond Jewelry Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Diamond Jewelry Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Diamond Jewelry Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Diamond Jewelry Distributors
12.3 Diamond Jewelry Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
