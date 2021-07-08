Diamond Jewelry Market Trends, Key Driven Factors, Segmentation And Forecast To 2021-2027 | Chow Tai Fook, Richemont, Signet Jewellers

“

The report titled Global Diamond Jewelry Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Diamond Jewelry market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Diamond Jewelry market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Diamond Jewelry market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Diamond Jewelry market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Diamond Jewelry report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Diamond Jewelry report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Diamond Jewelry market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Diamond Jewelry market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Diamond Jewelry market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Diamond Jewelry market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Diamond Jewelry market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Chow Tai Fook, Richemont, Signet Jewellers, Swatch Group, Rajesh Exports, Lao Feng Xiang, Tiffany, Malabar Gold and Diamonds, LVMH Moet Hennessy, Zocai, Swarovski Corporation, Chow Sang Sang, Luk Fook, Pandora, Damiani, Stuller, Gitanjali Group, GUCCI, Graff Diamond, Damas International, Buccellati, De Beers, Blue Nile, CHANEL

Market Segmentation by Product: Rings

Necklaces

Earrings

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Wedding

Festival

Fashion

Others



The Diamond Jewelry Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Diamond Jewelry market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Diamond Jewelry market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Diamond Jewelry market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Diamond Jewelry industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Diamond Jewelry market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Diamond Jewelry market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Diamond Jewelry market?

Table of Contents:

1 Diamond Jewelry Market Overview

1.1 Diamond Jewelry Product Overview

1.2 Diamond Jewelry Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Rings

1.2.2 Necklaces

1.2.3 Earrings

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global Diamond Jewelry Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Diamond Jewelry Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Diamond Jewelry Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Diamond Jewelry Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Diamond Jewelry Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Diamond Jewelry Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Diamond Jewelry Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Diamond Jewelry Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Diamond Jewelry Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Diamond Jewelry Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Diamond Jewelry Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Diamond Jewelry Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Diamond Jewelry Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Diamond Jewelry Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Diamond Jewelry Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Diamond Jewelry Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Diamond Jewelry Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Diamond Jewelry Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Diamond Jewelry Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Diamond Jewelry Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Diamond Jewelry Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Diamond Jewelry Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Diamond Jewelry Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Diamond Jewelry as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Diamond Jewelry Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Diamond Jewelry Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Diamond Jewelry Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Diamond Jewelry Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Diamond Jewelry Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Diamond Jewelry Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Diamond Jewelry Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Diamond Jewelry Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Diamond Jewelry Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Diamond Jewelry Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Diamond Jewelry Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Diamond Jewelry Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Diamond Jewelry by Application

4.1 Diamond Jewelry Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Wedding

4.1.2 Festival

4.1.3 Fashion

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Diamond Jewelry Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Diamond Jewelry Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Diamond Jewelry Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Diamond Jewelry Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Diamond Jewelry Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Diamond Jewelry Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Diamond Jewelry Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Diamond Jewelry Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Diamond Jewelry Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Diamond Jewelry Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Diamond Jewelry Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Diamond Jewelry Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Diamond Jewelry Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Diamond Jewelry Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Diamond Jewelry Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Diamond Jewelry by Country

5.1 North America Diamond Jewelry Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Diamond Jewelry Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Diamond Jewelry Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Diamond Jewelry Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Diamond Jewelry Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Diamond Jewelry Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Diamond Jewelry by Country

6.1 Europe Diamond Jewelry Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Diamond Jewelry Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Diamond Jewelry Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Diamond Jewelry Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Diamond Jewelry Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Diamond Jewelry Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Diamond Jewelry by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Diamond Jewelry Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Diamond Jewelry Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Diamond Jewelry Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Diamond Jewelry Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Diamond Jewelry Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Diamond Jewelry Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Diamond Jewelry by Country

8.1 Latin America Diamond Jewelry Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Diamond Jewelry Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Diamond Jewelry Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Diamond Jewelry Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Diamond Jewelry Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Diamond Jewelry Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Diamond Jewelry by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Diamond Jewelry Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Diamond Jewelry Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Diamond Jewelry Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Diamond Jewelry Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Diamond Jewelry Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Diamond Jewelry Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Diamond Jewelry Business

10.1 Chow Tai Fook

10.1.1 Chow Tai Fook Corporation Information

10.1.2 Chow Tai Fook Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Chow Tai Fook Diamond Jewelry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Chow Tai Fook Diamond Jewelry Products Offered

10.1.5 Chow Tai Fook Recent Development

10.2 Richemont

10.2.1 Richemont Corporation Information

10.2.2 Richemont Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Richemont Diamond Jewelry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Richemont Diamond Jewelry Products Offered

10.2.5 Richemont Recent Development

10.3 Signet Jewellers

10.3.1 Signet Jewellers Corporation Information

10.3.2 Signet Jewellers Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Signet Jewellers Diamond Jewelry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Signet Jewellers Diamond Jewelry Products Offered

10.3.5 Signet Jewellers Recent Development

10.4 Swatch Group

10.4.1 Swatch Group Corporation Information

10.4.2 Swatch Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Swatch Group Diamond Jewelry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Swatch Group Diamond Jewelry Products Offered

10.4.5 Swatch Group Recent Development

10.5 Rajesh Exports

10.5.1 Rajesh Exports Corporation Information

10.5.2 Rajesh Exports Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Rajesh Exports Diamond Jewelry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Rajesh Exports Diamond Jewelry Products Offered

10.5.5 Rajesh Exports Recent Development

10.6 Lao Feng Xiang

10.6.1 Lao Feng Xiang Corporation Information

10.6.2 Lao Feng Xiang Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Lao Feng Xiang Diamond Jewelry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Lao Feng Xiang Diamond Jewelry Products Offered

10.6.5 Lao Feng Xiang Recent Development

10.7 Tiffany

10.7.1 Tiffany Corporation Information

10.7.2 Tiffany Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Tiffany Diamond Jewelry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Tiffany Diamond Jewelry Products Offered

10.7.5 Tiffany Recent Development

10.8 Malabar Gold and Diamonds

10.8.1 Malabar Gold and Diamonds Corporation Information

10.8.2 Malabar Gold and Diamonds Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Malabar Gold and Diamonds Diamond Jewelry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Malabar Gold and Diamonds Diamond Jewelry Products Offered

10.8.5 Malabar Gold and Diamonds Recent Development

10.9 LVMH Moet Hennessy

10.9.1 LVMH Moet Hennessy Corporation Information

10.9.2 LVMH Moet Hennessy Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 LVMH Moet Hennessy Diamond Jewelry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 LVMH Moet Hennessy Diamond Jewelry Products Offered

10.9.5 LVMH Moet Hennessy Recent Development

10.10 Zocai

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Diamond Jewelry Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Zocai Diamond Jewelry Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Zocai Recent Development

10.11 Swarovski Corporation

10.11.1 Swarovski Corporation Corporation Information

10.11.2 Swarovski Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Swarovski Corporation Diamond Jewelry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Swarovski Corporation Diamond Jewelry Products Offered

10.11.5 Swarovski Corporation Recent Development

10.12 Chow Sang Sang

10.12.1 Chow Sang Sang Corporation Information

10.12.2 Chow Sang Sang Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Chow Sang Sang Diamond Jewelry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Chow Sang Sang Diamond Jewelry Products Offered

10.12.5 Chow Sang Sang Recent Development

10.13 Luk Fook

10.13.1 Luk Fook Corporation Information

10.13.2 Luk Fook Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Luk Fook Diamond Jewelry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Luk Fook Diamond Jewelry Products Offered

10.13.5 Luk Fook Recent Development

10.14 Pandora

10.14.1 Pandora Corporation Information

10.14.2 Pandora Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Pandora Diamond Jewelry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Pandora Diamond Jewelry Products Offered

10.14.5 Pandora Recent Development

10.15 Damiani

10.15.1 Damiani Corporation Information

10.15.2 Damiani Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Damiani Diamond Jewelry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Damiani Diamond Jewelry Products Offered

10.15.5 Damiani Recent Development

10.16 Stuller

10.16.1 Stuller Corporation Information

10.16.2 Stuller Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Stuller Diamond Jewelry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Stuller Diamond Jewelry Products Offered

10.16.5 Stuller Recent Development

10.17 Gitanjali Group

10.17.1 Gitanjali Group Corporation Information

10.17.2 Gitanjali Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Gitanjali Group Diamond Jewelry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Gitanjali Group Diamond Jewelry Products Offered

10.17.5 Gitanjali Group Recent Development

10.18 GUCCI

10.18.1 GUCCI Corporation Information

10.18.2 GUCCI Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 GUCCI Diamond Jewelry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 GUCCI Diamond Jewelry Products Offered

10.18.5 GUCCI Recent Development

10.19 Graff Diamond

10.19.1 Graff Diamond Corporation Information

10.19.2 Graff Diamond Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Graff Diamond Diamond Jewelry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Graff Diamond Diamond Jewelry Products Offered

10.19.5 Graff Diamond Recent Development

10.20 Damas International

10.20.1 Damas International Corporation Information

10.20.2 Damas International Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Damas International Diamond Jewelry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 Damas International Diamond Jewelry Products Offered

10.20.5 Damas International Recent Development

10.21 Buccellati

10.21.1 Buccellati Corporation Information

10.21.2 Buccellati Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Buccellati Diamond Jewelry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 Buccellati Diamond Jewelry Products Offered

10.21.5 Buccellati Recent Development

10.22 De Beers

10.22.1 De Beers Corporation Information

10.22.2 De Beers Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 De Beers Diamond Jewelry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 De Beers Diamond Jewelry Products Offered

10.22.5 De Beers Recent Development

10.23 Blue Nile

10.23.1 Blue Nile Corporation Information

10.23.2 Blue Nile Introduction and Business Overview

10.23.3 Blue Nile Diamond Jewelry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.23.4 Blue Nile Diamond Jewelry Products Offered

10.23.5 Blue Nile Recent Development

10.24 CHANEL

10.24.1 CHANEL Corporation Information

10.24.2 CHANEL Introduction and Business Overview

10.24.3 CHANEL Diamond Jewelry Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.24.4 CHANEL Diamond Jewelry Products Offered

10.24.5 CHANEL Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Diamond Jewelry Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Diamond Jewelry Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Diamond Jewelry Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Diamond Jewelry Distributors

12.3 Diamond Jewelry Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

”