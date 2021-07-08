Metal Frame Fire Door Market Analysis, Industry Growth, Competitive Analysis, Future Prospects and Forecast 2027 | Allegion, Assa Abloy, Australian Commercial Doors

“

The report titled Global Metal Frame Fire Door Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Metal Frame Fire Door market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Metal Frame Fire Door market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Metal Frame Fire Door market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Metal Frame Fire Door market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Metal Frame Fire Door report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Metal Frame Fire Door report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Metal Frame Fire Door market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Metal Frame Fire Door market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Metal Frame Fire Door market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Metal Frame Fire Door market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Metal Frame Fire Door market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Allegion, Assa Abloy, Australian Commercial Doors, Melbourne Fire Doors, Hume Doors & Timber, Forza Doors, Dimak Door and Door Systems, DKS Doors, Latham’s Steel Doors, Taylors Doors and Frames, Firemex, Zhejiang Qianyita Fire PROTECTIVE Technology, Heshan Rato Special Glass, Luoyang Jinjia Fireproof Glass, Nanchang Zhuohong Fire Equipment, Beijing Chengyu Hengji Door & Window, Dalian Metal Doors and Windows

Market Segmentation by Product: Stainless Steel Frame Fire Door

Aluminum Frame Fire Door

Zinc Frame Fire Door

Others



Market Segmentation by Application: Residential

Commercial



The Metal Frame Fire Door Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Metal Frame Fire Door market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Metal Frame Fire Door market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Metal Frame Fire Door market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Metal Frame Fire Door industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Metal Frame Fire Door market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Metal Frame Fire Door market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Metal Frame Fire Door market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Metal Frame Fire Door Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Metal Frame Fire Door Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Stainless Steel Frame Fire Door

1.2.3 Aluminum Frame Fire Door

1.2.4 Zinc Frame Fire Door

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Metal Frame Fire Door Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Metal Frame Fire Door Production

2.1 Global Metal Frame Fire Door Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Metal Frame Fire Door Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Metal Frame Fire Door Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Metal Frame Fire Door Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Metal Frame Fire Door Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Metal Frame Fire Door Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Metal Frame Fire Door Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Metal Frame Fire Door Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Metal Frame Fire Door Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Metal Frame Fire Door Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Metal Frame Fire Door Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Metal Frame Fire Door Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Metal Frame Fire Door Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Metal Frame Fire Door Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Metal Frame Fire Door Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Metal Frame Fire Door Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Metal Frame Fire Door Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Metal Frame Fire Door Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Metal Frame Fire Door Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Metal Frame Fire Door Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Metal Frame Fire Door Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Metal Frame Fire Door Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Metal Frame Fire Door Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Metal Frame Fire Door Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Metal Frame Fire Door Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Metal Frame Fire Door Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Metal Frame Fire Door Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Metal Frame Fire Door Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Metal Frame Fire Door Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Metal Frame Fire Door Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Metal Frame Fire Door Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Metal Frame Fire Door Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Metal Frame Fire Door Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Metal Frame Fire Door Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Metal Frame Fire Door Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Metal Frame Fire Door Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Metal Frame Fire Door Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Metal Frame Fire Door Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Metal Frame Fire Door Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Metal Frame Fire Door Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Metal Frame Fire Door Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Metal Frame Fire Door Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Metal Frame Fire Door Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Metal Frame Fire Door Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Metal Frame Fire Door Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Metal Frame Fire Door Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Metal Frame Fire Door Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Metal Frame Fire Door Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Metal Frame Fire Door Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Metal Frame Fire Door Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Metal Frame Fire Door Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Metal Frame Fire Door Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Metal Frame Fire Door Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Metal Frame Fire Door Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Metal Frame Fire Door Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Metal Frame Fire Door Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Metal Frame Fire Door Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Metal Frame Fire Door Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 United States

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Metal Frame Fire Door Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Metal Frame Fire Door Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Metal Frame Fire Door Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Metal Frame Fire Door Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Metal Frame Fire Door Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Metal Frame Fire Door Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Metal Frame Fire Door Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Metal Frame Fire Door Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Metal Frame Fire Door Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Metal Frame Fire Door Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Metal Frame Fire Door Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Metal Frame Fire Door Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Metal Frame Fire Door Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Metal Frame Fire Door Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Metal Frame Fire Door Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Metal Frame Fire Door Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Metal Frame Fire Door Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Metal Frame Fire Door Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Metal Frame Fire Door Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Metal Frame Fire Door Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Metal Frame Fire Door Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Metal Frame Fire Door Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Metal Frame Fire Door Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Metal Frame Fire Door Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Metal Frame Fire Door Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Metal Frame Fire Door Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Metal Frame Fire Door Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Metal Frame Fire Door Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Metal Frame Fire Door Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Metal Frame Fire Door Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Metal Frame Fire Door Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Metal Frame Fire Door Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Metal Frame Fire Door Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Metal Frame Fire Door Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Metal Frame Fire Door Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Metal Frame Fire Door Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Allegion

12.1.1 Allegion Corporation Information

12.1.2 Allegion Overview

12.1.3 Allegion Metal Frame Fire Door Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Allegion Metal Frame Fire Door Product Description

12.1.5 Allegion Recent Developments

12.2 Assa Abloy

12.2.1 Assa Abloy Corporation Information

12.2.2 Assa Abloy Overview

12.2.3 Assa Abloy Metal Frame Fire Door Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Assa Abloy Metal Frame Fire Door Product Description

12.2.5 Assa Abloy Recent Developments

12.3 Australian Commercial Doors

12.3.1 Australian Commercial Doors Corporation Information

12.3.2 Australian Commercial Doors Overview

12.3.3 Australian Commercial Doors Metal Frame Fire Door Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Australian Commercial Doors Metal Frame Fire Door Product Description

12.3.5 Australian Commercial Doors Recent Developments

12.4 Melbourne Fire Doors

12.4.1 Melbourne Fire Doors Corporation Information

12.4.2 Melbourne Fire Doors Overview

12.4.3 Melbourne Fire Doors Metal Frame Fire Door Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Melbourne Fire Doors Metal Frame Fire Door Product Description

12.4.5 Melbourne Fire Doors Recent Developments

12.5 Hume Doors & Timber

12.5.1 Hume Doors & Timber Corporation Information

12.5.2 Hume Doors & Timber Overview

12.5.3 Hume Doors & Timber Metal Frame Fire Door Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Hume Doors & Timber Metal Frame Fire Door Product Description

12.5.5 Hume Doors & Timber Recent Developments

12.6 Forza Doors

12.6.1 Forza Doors Corporation Information

12.6.2 Forza Doors Overview

12.6.3 Forza Doors Metal Frame Fire Door Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Forza Doors Metal Frame Fire Door Product Description

12.6.5 Forza Doors Recent Developments

12.7 Dimak Door and Door Systems

12.7.1 Dimak Door and Door Systems Corporation Information

12.7.2 Dimak Door and Door Systems Overview

12.7.3 Dimak Door and Door Systems Metal Frame Fire Door Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Dimak Door and Door Systems Metal Frame Fire Door Product Description

12.7.5 Dimak Door and Door Systems Recent Developments

12.8 DKS Doors

12.8.1 DKS Doors Corporation Information

12.8.2 DKS Doors Overview

12.8.3 DKS Doors Metal Frame Fire Door Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 DKS Doors Metal Frame Fire Door Product Description

12.8.5 DKS Doors Recent Developments

12.9 Latham’s Steel Doors

12.9.1 Latham’s Steel Doors Corporation Information

12.9.2 Latham’s Steel Doors Overview

12.9.3 Latham’s Steel Doors Metal Frame Fire Door Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Latham’s Steel Doors Metal Frame Fire Door Product Description

12.9.5 Latham’s Steel Doors Recent Developments

12.10 Taylors Doors and Frames

12.10.1 Taylors Doors and Frames Corporation Information

12.10.2 Taylors Doors and Frames Overview

12.10.3 Taylors Doors and Frames Metal Frame Fire Door Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Taylors Doors and Frames Metal Frame Fire Door Product Description

12.10.5 Taylors Doors and Frames Recent Developments

12.11 Firemex

12.11.1 Firemex Corporation Information

12.11.2 Firemex Overview

12.11.3 Firemex Metal Frame Fire Door Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Firemex Metal Frame Fire Door Product Description

12.11.5 Firemex Recent Developments

12.12 Zhejiang Qianyita Fire PROTECTIVE Technology

12.12.1 Zhejiang Qianyita Fire PROTECTIVE Technology Corporation Information

12.12.2 Zhejiang Qianyita Fire PROTECTIVE Technology Overview

12.12.3 Zhejiang Qianyita Fire PROTECTIVE Technology Metal Frame Fire Door Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Zhejiang Qianyita Fire PROTECTIVE Technology Metal Frame Fire Door Product Description

12.12.5 Zhejiang Qianyita Fire PROTECTIVE Technology Recent Developments

12.13 Heshan Rato Special Glass

12.13.1 Heshan Rato Special Glass Corporation Information

12.13.2 Heshan Rato Special Glass Overview

12.13.3 Heshan Rato Special Glass Metal Frame Fire Door Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Heshan Rato Special Glass Metal Frame Fire Door Product Description

12.13.5 Heshan Rato Special Glass Recent Developments

12.14 Luoyang Jinjia Fireproof Glass

12.14.1 Luoyang Jinjia Fireproof Glass Corporation Information

12.14.2 Luoyang Jinjia Fireproof Glass Overview

12.14.3 Luoyang Jinjia Fireproof Glass Metal Frame Fire Door Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Luoyang Jinjia Fireproof Glass Metal Frame Fire Door Product Description

12.14.5 Luoyang Jinjia Fireproof Glass Recent Developments

12.15 Nanchang Zhuohong Fire Equipment

12.15.1 Nanchang Zhuohong Fire Equipment Corporation Information

12.15.2 Nanchang Zhuohong Fire Equipment Overview

12.15.3 Nanchang Zhuohong Fire Equipment Metal Frame Fire Door Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Nanchang Zhuohong Fire Equipment Metal Frame Fire Door Product Description

12.15.5 Nanchang Zhuohong Fire Equipment Recent Developments

12.16 Beijing Chengyu Hengji Door & Window

12.16.1 Beijing Chengyu Hengji Door & Window Corporation Information

12.16.2 Beijing Chengyu Hengji Door & Window Overview

12.16.3 Beijing Chengyu Hengji Door & Window Metal Frame Fire Door Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Beijing Chengyu Hengji Door & Window Metal Frame Fire Door Product Description

12.16.5 Beijing Chengyu Hengji Door & Window Recent Developments

12.17 Dalian Metal Doors and Windows

12.17.1 Dalian Metal Doors and Windows Corporation Information

12.17.2 Dalian Metal Doors and Windows Overview

12.17.3 Dalian Metal Doors and Windows Metal Frame Fire Door Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Dalian Metal Doors and Windows Metal Frame Fire Door Product Description

12.17.5 Dalian Metal Doors and Windows Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Metal Frame Fire Door Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Metal Frame Fire Door Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Metal Frame Fire Door Production Mode & Process

13.4 Metal Frame Fire Door Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Metal Frame Fire Door Sales Channels

13.4.2 Metal Frame Fire Door Distributors

13.5 Metal Frame Fire Door Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Metal Frame Fire Door Industry Trends

14.2 Metal Frame Fire Door Market Drivers

14.3 Metal Frame Fire Door Market Challenges

14.4 Metal Frame Fire Door Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Metal Frame Fire Door Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

