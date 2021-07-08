US Orthobiologics Market Report- Analysis, Key Company Profiles, Types, Applications and Forecast | Stryker Corp, Smith & Nephew Plc

ReportsnReports added US Orthobiologics Market Research Report created by Report Consultant, which offers detailed insights, revenue details, and other information regarding the global market, and the various trends, drivers, restraints, opportunities, and market till 2028. US Orthobiologics Market Report offers detailed information regarding the leading key players operating in the market, their financials, supply chain trends, technological innovations, key developments, apart from future strategies, acquisitions and mergers, and market footprint.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report-

• Arthrex Inc

• Stryker Corp

• Smith & Nephew Plc

US Orthobiologics Market Report is a comprehensive databook report, covering key market data on the United States Orthobiologics market. The databook report provides value (USD), volume (units) and average prices (USD) within market segments – Bone Grafts and Substitutes, Bone Growth Stimulators, Cartilage Repair, Soft Tissue Biologics and Viscosupplementation.

The United States Orthobiologics Market report provides key information and data on –

– Annualized market revenues (USD), volume (units) and average prices (USD) data for each of the market segments. Data is provided from 2015 to 2025.

– 2019 company share and distribution share data for Orthobiologics Market.

– Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the United States Orthobiologics Market. Based on the availability of data for the particular category and country, information related to pipeline products, news and deals is also available in the report.

Scope of this Report-

United States Orthobiologics is segmented as follows –

– Bone Grafts and Substitutes

– Bone Growth Stimulators

– Cartilage Repair

– Soft Tissue Biologics

– Viscosupplementation

Table of Contents

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Introduction

2.1 What Is This Report About?

2.2 Orthobiologics Market Segmentation

2.3 Definitions of Markets Covered in the Report

3 Orthobiologics Market, United States

3.1 Orthobiologics Market, United States, Revenue ($m), 2015-2025

3.1.1 Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market, United States, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2015-2025

3.1.2 Bone Growth Stimulators Market, United States, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2015-2025

3.1.3 Cartilage Repair Market, United States, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2015-2025

3.1.4 Soft Tissue Biologics Market, United States, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2015-2025

3.1.5 Viscosupplementation Market, United States, Revenue ($m), by Segment, 2015-2025

3.2 Orthobiologics Market, United States, Volume (Units), 2015-2025

3.2.1 Bone Grafts and Substitutes Market, United States, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2015-2025

3.2.2 Bone Growth Stimulators Market, United States, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2015-2025

3.2.3 Cartilage Repair Market, United States, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2015-2025

3.2.4 Soft Tissue Biologics Market, United States, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2015-2025

3.2.5 Viscosupplementation Market, United States, Volume (Units), by Segment, 2015-2025

3.3 Orthobiologics Market, United States, Average Price ($) , 2015-2025

3.4 Orthobiologics Market, United States, Distribution Share by Revenue ($m), 2019

3.5 Orthobiologics Market, United States, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2019

4 Overview of Key Companies in United States, Orthobiologics Market

4.1 Medtronic Plc

4.1.1 Company Overview

4.2 DePuy Synthes Inc

4.2.1 Company Overview

4.3 Stryker Corp

4.3.1 Company Overview

4.4 Bioventus LLC

4.4.1 Company Overview

4.5 Sanofi

4.5.1 Company Overview

4.6 Smith & Nephew Plc

4.6.1 Company Overview

4.7 Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc

4.7.1 Company Overview

4.8 Seikagaku Corp

4.8.1 Company Overview

4.9 Ferring Pharmaceuticals AS

4.9.1 Company Overview

4.10 Fidia farmaceutici SpA

4.10.1 Company Overview

4.11 ConMed Corp

4.11.1 Company Overview

4.12 SeaSpine, Inc.

4.12.1 Company Overview

4.13 Anika Therapeutics Inc

4.13.1 Company Overview

4.14 Arthrex Inc

4.14.1 Company Overview

4.15 B. Braun Melsungen AG

4.15.1 Company Overview

4.16 Orthofix Holdings Inc

4.16.1 Company Overview

5 Orthobiologics Market Pipeline Products

6 Financial Deals Landscape

6.1 Acquisition

6.1.1 Integra LifeSciences to Acquire ACell

6.1.2 Conatus Pharma Acquires Histogen

6.1.3 Halma Acquires NovaBone Products

6.2 Debt Offerings

6.2.1 Baxter International to Raise USD650 Million in Private Placement of Notes Due 2031

6.2.2 Baxter International Raises USD500 Million in Private Placement of 3.95% Senior Notes Due 2030

6.2.3 Baxter International Raises USD750 Million in Private Placement of 3.75% Senior Notes Due 2025

6.2.4 Zimmer Biomet Prices Public Offering of 3.55% Notes Due 2030 for USD900 Million

6.2.5 Zimmer Biomet Prices Public Offering of 3.05% Notes Due 2026 for USD600 Million

6.2.6 Integra LifeSciences Prices Private Placement of 0.5% Convertible Senior Notes Due 2025 for USD500 Million

6.3 Equity Offerings

6.3.1 Alphatec Holdings Raises USD115 Million in Public Offering of Shares

6.3.2 Ocugen Plans to Raise up to USD30 Million in Public Offering of Shares

6.3.3 ACell to Raise up to USD80 Million in IPO of Shares

6.3.4 Lineage Cell Therapeutics Files Registered Statement for Public Offering of Securities up to USD75 Million

6.3.5 Lineage Cell Therapeutics Files Registered Statement for Public Offering of Securities up to USD25 Million

6.3.6 CartiHeal May Raise up to USD80 Million in IPO of Shares

6.4 Grants

6.4.1 Feasibility study of a nanostructural system for bone regeneration in preparation for dental implants

6.4.2 Performance Evaluation of a non-Degradable Synthetic Device for Chondral and Osteochondral Defects of the Knee

6.4.3 Noninvasive System to Deliver Therapeutic Hypothermia for Protection Against Noise-Induced Hearing Loss

6.4.4 Feasibility study of a nanostructural system for bone regeneration in preparation for dental implants

6.4.5 Div. Supplement: Performance Evaluation of a non-Degradable Synthetic Device for Chondral and Osteochondral Defects of the Knee

6.5 Merger

6.5.1 Acumed Merges with OsteoMed

6.6 Partnerships

6.6.1 Ortho Regenerative Enters into Licensing Agreement with Hanuman Pelican

6.7 Private Equity

6.7.1 Alphatec to Raise USD138 Million in Private Placement of Common Stock

6.7.2 MiMedx to Raise USD100 Million in Private Equity Financing

6.8 Venture Financing

6.8.1 Carmell Therapeutics Raises Additional USD2.3 Million in Venture Financing

6.8.2 NuShores Biosciences Raises USD0.3 Million in Venture Financing

7 Recent Developments

7.1 Corporate Communications

7.1.1 Jan 13, 2021: MTF Biologics awards over $1 Million in 2020 Extramural Research Grants and announces timeline for 2021 applications

7.1.2 Mar 03, 2020: Ocular Therapeutix Provides update on interim data from the OTX-TKI Phase 1 clinical trial at the Cowen 40th Annual Health Care Conference

7.1.3 Feb 14, 2020: CollPlant Biotechnologies raising $4.45 million in U.S. Private Placement

7.2 Financial Announcements

7.2.1 Mar 12, 2020: Lineage Cell Therapeutics reports fourth quarter and full year 2019 financial results and provides business update

7.2.2 Feb 20, 2020: LX Analyzer successfully detects Coronavirus RNA

7.2.3 Feb 19, 2020: Integra LifeSciences reports fourth quarter and full-year 2019 financial results and provides 2020 financial guidance

7.2.4 Feb 04, 2020: Zimmer Biomet announces fourth quarter and full-year 2019 financial results

7.2.5 Jan 29, 2020: Current Health collaborates with Mass General Hospital to reduce maternal mortality rates in Sub-Saharan Africa

7.2.6 Jan 28, 2020: Beckman Coulter’s Access PCT Procalcitonin Assay receives U.S. FDA 510(k) clearance

7.2.7 Jan 24, 2020: The first patient included in Australia in Isofol’s phase 3 AGENT study

7.3 Legal And Regulatory

7.3.1 Apr 06, 2020: MiMedx Group agrees to pay $6.5 million to resolve false claims act allegations of false commercial pricing disclosures

7.4 Other Significant Developments

7.4.1 Jul 28, 2020: Impressio and MedShape awarded competitive grant from the National Science Foundation to develop joint replacement device

7.4.2 Jul 07, 2020: New collagen supply agreement with NovaBone Products

7.4.3 Jun 29, 2020: DePuy Synthes renews cooperation agreement with AO Foundation to continue advancement of surgical education

7.4.4 May 28, 2020: Conformis announces settlement of patent dispute

7.4.5 Apr 08, 2020: Anika takes actions to strengthen liquidity in light of covid-19

7.4.6 Mar 04, 2020: CytoDyn treats first patient with Leronlimab in Phase 2 trial for GvHD under modified trial protocol

7.4.7 Feb 12, 2020: Regenexx, first to use stem cells in orthopedic therapy, marks 15th anniversary

7.5 Product News

7.5.1 Nov 04, 2020: WFIRM scientists create hybrid tissue construct for cartilage regeneration

7.6 Strategy And Business Planning

7.6.1 Jun 26, 2020: Valet Health & DataBiologics combined solution support of data-driven physicians offering orthobiologics treatments

7.6.2 Feb 20, 2020: Galderma announces New England Journal of Medicine publication from phase 2 study of investigational therapy Nemolizumab in patients with moderate to severe Prurigo Nodularis

7.6.3 Feb 18, 2020: Georgia Bone & Joint Partners With AMP Recover To Service Self-Funded Employer Market

8 Appendix

8.1 Research Methodology

8.1.1 Coverage

8.1.2 Secondary Research

8.1.3 Primary Research

8.1.4 Market Modeling and Forecasting

8.1.5 Company Share Analysis

8.1.6 Distribution Share Analysis

8.1.7 Benchmarking

and more..