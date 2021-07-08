Global IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Market Size Is Projected To Reach Us$ 4874.1 Million By 2027, From Us$ 2597.2 Million In 2020, At A Cagr Of 9.1% During 2021-2027

QY Research has Published Latest Trending Report on Global IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Market

Los Angeles, United State, – The report titled Global IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global IT Service Management (ITSM) Software market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global IT Service Management (ITSM) Software market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global IT Service Management (ITSM) Software market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.

The Essential Content Covered in the Global IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Market Report :

* Top Key Company Profiles.

* Main Business and Rival Information

* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis

* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin

* Market Share and Size

Global IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2021 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2021-2027. According to the latest report added to the online repository of QY Research the IT Service Management (ITSM) Software market has witnessed unprecedented growth till 2021. The extrapolated future growth is expected to continue at higher rates by 2026.

Top Players of IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Market are Studied: ServiceNow, Atlassian, Ivanti (HEAT Software), IBM, CA Technologies, BMC Software, ASG Software, Axios Systems, SAP, Cherwell Software, Micro Focus (Formerly HPE), Freshworks, Ultimo Software, Epicor, TOPdesk, Samanage, Agiloft Service, Symantec, SysAid, SolarWinds, Autotask

The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the IT Service Management (ITSM) Software market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.

Segmentation by Type: , Cloud-Based, On-Premises

Segmentation by Application: SMEs, Large Enterprises Global IT Service Management (ITSM) Software market:

Reasons to Buy this Report:

Industry Size & Forecast: Estimations on the global IT Service Management (ITSM) Software industry size on the basis of value and volume are provided in this part of the report

Study on Key Industry Trends: This section offers deep insights into the prevailing and upcoming IT Service Management (ITSM) Software trends

Segmental Analysis: Here, the report has examined the high-growth segments including product type, application, and end users, taking into account their CAGR, share, and size

Future Prospects: Current IT Service Management (ITSM) Software developments and future opportunities estimated to emerge in the IT Service Management (ITSM) Software industry are looked into in this portion of the study

Geography-wise Analysis: The authors of the report have studied the regions having growth potential to help companies plan their future investments

Study on Competitive Landscape: The industry experts have offered thorough information about the strategic tactics adopted by the industry participants to consolidate their position. This assessment will help the players to strategize their activities in future.

TOC

1 Market Overview of IT Service Management (ITSM) Software

1.1 IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Market Overview

1.1.1 IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Product Scope

1.1.2 IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021VS 2027

1.3 Global IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Market Size (2016-2027) 2 IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Cloud-Based

2.5 On-Premises 3 IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 SMEs

3.5 Large Enterprises 4 IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in IT Service Management (ITSM) Software as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Market

4.4 Global Top Players IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 ServiceNow

5.1.1 ServiceNow Profile

5.1.2 ServiceNow Main Business

5.1.3 ServiceNow IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 ServiceNow IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 ServiceNow Recent Developments

5.2 Atlassian

5.2.1 Atlassian Profile

5.2.2 Atlassian Main Business

5.2.3 Atlassian IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Atlassian IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 Atlassian Recent Developments

5.3 Ivanti (HEAT Software)

5.3.1 Ivanti (HEAT Software) Profile

5.3.2 Ivanti (HEAT Software) Main Business

5.3.3 Ivanti (HEAT Software) IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Ivanti (HEAT Software) IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 IBM Recent Developments

5.4 IBM

5.4.1 IBM Profile

5.4.2 IBM Main Business

5.4.3 IBM IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 IBM IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 IBM Recent Developments

5.5 CA Technologies

5.5.1 CA Technologies Profile

5.5.2 CA Technologies Main Business

5.5.3 CA Technologies IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 CA Technologies IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 CA Technologies Recent Developments

5.6 BMC Software

5.6.1 BMC Software Profile

5.6.2 BMC Software Main Business

5.6.3 BMC Software IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 BMC Software IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 BMC Software Recent Developments

5.7 ASG Software

5.7.1 ASG Software Profile

5.7.2 ASG Software Main Business

5.7.3 ASG Software IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 ASG Software IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 ASG Software Recent Developments

5.8 Axios Systems

5.8.1 Axios Systems Profile

5.8.2 Axios Systems Main Business

5.8.3 Axios Systems IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Axios Systems IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 Axios Systems Recent Developments

5.9 SAP

5.9.1 SAP Profile

5.9.2 SAP Main Business

5.9.3 SAP IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 SAP IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 SAP Recent Developments

5.10 Cherwell Software

5.10.1 Cherwell Software Profile

5.10.2 Cherwell Software Main Business

5.10.3 Cherwell Software IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Cherwell Software IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Cherwell Software Recent Developments

5.11 Micro Focus (Formerly HPE)

5.11.1 Micro Focus (Formerly HPE) Profile

5.11.2 Micro Focus (Formerly HPE) Main Business

5.11.3 Micro Focus (Formerly HPE) IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 Micro Focus (Formerly HPE) IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 Micro Focus (Formerly HPE) Recent Developments

5.12 Freshworks

5.12.1 Freshworks Profile

5.12.2 Freshworks Main Business

5.12.3 Freshworks IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Freshworks IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 Freshworks Recent Developments

5.13 Ultimo Software

5.13.1 Ultimo Software Profile

5.13.2 Ultimo Software Main Business

5.13.3 Ultimo Software IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Ultimo Software IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.13.5 Ultimo Software Recent Developments

5.14 Epicor

5.14.1 Epicor Profile

5.14.2 Epicor Main Business

5.14.3 Epicor IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Epicor IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.14.5 Epicor Recent Developments

5.15 TOPdesk

5.15.1 TOPdesk Profile

5.15.2 TOPdesk Main Business

5.15.3 TOPdesk IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 TOPdesk IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.15.5 TOPdesk Recent Developments

5.16 Samanage

5.16.1 Samanage Profile

5.16.2 Samanage Main Business

5.16.3 Samanage IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Samanage IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.16.5 Samanage Recent Developments

5.17 Agiloft Service

5.17.1 Agiloft Service Profile

5.17.2 Agiloft Service Main Business

5.17.3 Agiloft Service IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 Agiloft Service IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.17.5 Agiloft Service Recent Developments

5.18 Symantec

5.18.1 Symantec Profile

5.18.2 Symantec Main Business

5.18.3 Symantec IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 Symantec IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.18.5 Symantec Recent Developments

5.19 SysAid

5.19.1 SysAid Profile

5.19.2 SysAid Main Business

5.19.3 SysAid IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.19.4 SysAid IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.19.5 SysAid Recent Developments

5.20 SolarWinds

5.20.1 SolarWinds Profile

5.20.2 SolarWinds Main Business

5.20.3 SolarWinds IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.20.4 SolarWinds IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.20.5 SolarWinds Recent Developments

5.21 Autotask

5.21.1 Autotask Profile

5.21.2 Autotask Main Business

5.21.3 Autotask IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Products, Services and Solutions

5.21.4 Autotask IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.21.5 Autotask Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Market Dynamics

11.1 IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Industry Trends

11.2 IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Market Drivers

11.3 IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Market Challenges

11.4 IT Service Management (ITSM) Software Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

