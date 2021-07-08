Global Beer Market Size Is Projected To Reach Us$ 133130 Million By 2027, From Us$ 139630 Million In 2020, At A Cagr Of -0.7% During 2021-2027

QY Research has Published Latest Trending Report on Global Beer Market
Los Angeles, United State, – The report titled Global Beer Market Report, History and Forecast 2016-2027, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Beer market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Beer market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Beer market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.
Request Sample Report and Full Report TOC:
https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3265597/global-beer-market
The Essential Content Covered in the Global Beer Market Report :
* Top Key Company Profiles.
* Main Business and Rival Information
* SWOT Analysis and PESTEL Analysis
* Production, Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin
* Market Share and Size
Global Beer Market is estimated to reach xxx million USD in 2021 and projected to grow at the CAGR of xx% during 2021-2027. According to the latest report added to the online repository of QY Research the Beer market has witnessed unprecedented growth till 2021. The extrapolated future growth is expected to continue at higher rates by 2026.
Top Players of Beer Market are Studied: Anheuser-Busch InBev, SABMiller, Heineken, Carlsberg, MolsonCoors, KIRIN, Guinness, Asahi, Castel Group, Radeberger, Mahou-San Miguel, San Miguel Corporation, China Resources Snow Breweries, Tsingtao Brewery, Beijing Yanjing Brewery, Zhujiang Beer, KingStar
The report provides a 6-year forecast (2021-2027) assessed based on how the Beer market is predicted to grow in major regions like USA, Europe, Japan, China, India, Southeast Asia, South America, South Africa, Others.
Segmentation by Type: , Value Beer, Standard Beer, Premium Beer
Segmentation by Application: Corporate Hospitality, Family Dinner, Other
- Get Full Customize report or for any Special Discount [email protected]
- https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3265597/global-beer-market
Reasons to Buy this Report:
- Industry Size & Forecast: Estimations on the global Beer industry size on the basis of value and volume are provided in this part of the report
- Study on Key Industry Trends: This section offers deep insights into the prevailing and upcoming Beer trends
- Segmental Analysis: Here, the report has examined the high-growth segments including product type, application, and end users, taking into account their CAGR, share, and size
- Future Prospects: Current Beer developments and future opportunities estimated to emerge in the Beer industry are looked into in this portion of the study
- Geography-wise Analysis: The authors of the report have studied the regions having growth potential to help companies plan their future investments
- Study on Competitive Landscape: The industry experts have offered thorough information about the strategic tactics adopted by the industry participants to consolidate their position. This assessment will help the players to strategize their activities in future.
Buy Now this Report at USD https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/02ec06ceffb060d67973dbf339dc7813,0,1,global-beer-market
TOC
1 Beer Market Overview
1.1 Beer Product Overview
1.2 Beer Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Value Beer
1.2.2 Standard Beer
1.2.3 Premium Beer
1.3 Global Beer Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Beer Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)
1.3.2 Global Beer Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.1 Global Beer Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.2 Global Beer Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.2.3 Global Beer Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)
1.3.3 Global Beer Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.1 Global Beer Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.2 Global Beer Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)
1.3.3.3 Global Beer Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Beer Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.2 Europe Beer Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Beer Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.4 Latin America Beer Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Beer Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Beer Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Beer Sales (2016-2021)
2.2 Global Top Players by Beer Revenue (2016-2021)
2.3 Global Top Players Beer Price (2016-2021)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Beer Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Beer Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Beer Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Beer Sales and Revenue in 2020
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Beer as of 2020)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Beer Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Beer Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Beer Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Beer Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026
3.2 Global Beer Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Beer Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Beer Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Beer Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
3.3 Global Beer Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Beer Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.2 Global Beer Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)
3.3.3 Global Beer Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Beer by Application
4.1 Beer Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Corporate Hospitality
4.1.2 Family Dinner
4.1.3 Other
4.2 Global Beer Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Beer Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)
4.2.2 Global Beer Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.1 Global Beer Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.2 Global Beer Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.2.3 Global Beer Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Beer Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.1 Global Beer Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.2 Global Beer Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)
4.2.3.3 Global Beer Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Beer Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Europe Beer Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Beer Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.4 Latin America Beer Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Beer Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Beer by Country
5.1 North America Beer Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Beer Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 North America Beer Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 North America Beer Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Beer Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
5.2.2 North America Beer Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Beer by Country
6.1 Europe Beer Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Beer Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Europe Beer Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
6.2 Europe Beer Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Beer Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
6.2.2 Europe Beer Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Beer by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Beer Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Beer Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Beer Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Beer Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Beer Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Beer Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Beer by Country
8.1 Latin America Beer Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Beer Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Latin America Beer Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Latin America Beer Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Beer Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
8.2.2 Latin America Beer Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Beer by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Beer Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Beer Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Beer Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Beer Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Beer Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Beer Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Beer Business
10.1 Anheuser-Busch InBev
10.1.1 Anheuser-Busch InBev Corporation Information
10.1.2 Anheuser-Busch InBev Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 Anheuser-Busch InBev Beer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.1.4 Anheuser-Busch InBev Beer Products Offered
10.1.5 Anheuser-Busch InBev Recent Development
10.2 SABMiller
10.2.1 SABMiller Corporation Information
10.2.2 SABMiller Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 SABMiller Beer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.2.4 SABMiller Beer Products Offered
10.2.5 SABMiller Recent Development
10.3 Heineken
10.3.1 Heineken Corporation Information
10.3.2 Heineken Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Heineken Beer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.3.4 Heineken Beer Products Offered
10.3.5 Heineken Recent Development
10.4 Carlsberg
10.4.1 Carlsberg Corporation Information
10.4.2 Carlsberg Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Carlsberg Beer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.4.4 Carlsberg Beer Products Offered
10.4.5 Carlsberg Recent Development
10.5 MolsonCoors
10.5.1 MolsonCoors Corporation Information
10.5.2 MolsonCoors Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 MolsonCoors Beer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.5.4 MolsonCoors Beer Products Offered
10.5.5 MolsonCoors Recent Development
10.6 KIRIN
10.6.1 KIRIN Corporation Information
10.6.2 KIRIN Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 KIRIN Beer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.6.4 KIRIN Beer Products Offered
10.6.5 KIRIN Recent Development
10.7 Guinness
10.7.1 Guinness Corporation Information
10.7.2 Guinness Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Guinness Beer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.7.4 Guinness Beer Products Offered
10.7.5 Guinness Recent Development
10.8 Asahi
10.8.1 Asahi Corporation Information
10.8.2 Asahi Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Asahi Beer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.8.4 Asahi Beer Products Offered
10.8.5 Asahi Recent Development
10.9 Castel Group
10.9.1 Castel Group Corporation Information
10.9.2 Castel Group Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Castel Group Beer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.9.4 Castel Group Beer Products Offered
10.9.5 Castel Group Recent Development
10.10 Radeberger
10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors
10.10.2 Beer Product Category, Application and Specification
10.10.3 Radeberger Beer Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.10.4 Main Business Overview
10.10.5 Radeberger Recent Development
10.11 Mahou-San Miguel
10.11.1 Mahou-San Miguel Corporation Information
10.11.2 Mahou-San Miguel Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Mahou-San Miguel Beer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.11.4 Mahou-San Miguel Beer Products Offered
10.11.5 Mahou-San Miguel Recent Development
10.12 San Miguel Corporation
10.12.1 San Miguel Corporation Corporation Information
10.12.2 San Miguel Corporation Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 San Miguel Corporation Beer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.12.4 San Miguel Corporation Beer Products Offered
10.12.5 San Miguel Corporation Recent Development
10.13 China Resources Snow Breweries
10.13.1 China Resources Snow Breweries Corporation Information
10.13.2 China Resources Snow Breweries Introduction and Business Overview
10.13.3 China Resources Snow Breweries Beer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.13.4 China Resources Snow Breweries Beer Products Offered
10.13.5 China Resources Snow Breweries Recent Development
10.14 Tsingtao Brewery
10.14.1 Tsingtao Brewery Corporation Information
10.14.2 Tsingtao Brewery Introduction and Business Overview
10.14.3 Tsingtao Brewery Beer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.14.4 Tsingtao Brewery Beer Products Offered
10.14.5 Tsingtao Brewery Recent Development
10.15 Beijing Yanjing Brewery
10.15.1 Beijing Yanjing Brewery Corporation Information
10.15.2 Beijing Yanjing Brewery Introduction and Business Overview
10.15.3 Beijing Yanjing Brewery Beer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.15.4 Beijing Yanjing Brewery Beer Products Offered
10.15.5 Beijing Yanjing Brewery Recent Development
10.16 Zhujiang Beer
10.16.1 Zhujiang Beer Corporation Information
10.16.2 Zhujiang Beer Introduction and Business Overview
10.16.3 Zhujiang Beer Beer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.16.4 Zhujiang Beer Beer Products Offered
10.16.5 Zhujiang Beer Recent Development
10.17 KingStar
10.17.1 KingStar Corporation Information
10.17.2 KingStar Introduction and Business Overview
10.17.3 KingStar Beer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
10.17.4 KingStar Beer Products Offered
10.17.5 KingStar Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Beer Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Beer Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Beer Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Industry Trends
11.4.2 Market Drivers
11.4.3 Market Challenges
11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Beer Distributors
12.3 Beer Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
About Us:
QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from the huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become a brand of quality assurance in the consulting industry.https://bisouv.com/