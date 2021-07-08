Japanese Whisky Market is Booming Worldwide by Top Emerging Key Players: Suntory Holdings Limited, Nikka Whisky Distilling Co.

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Japanese Whisky Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. Japanese Whisky data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. It sheds light on strategic production, revenue, and consumption trends for players to improve sales and growth in the global Japanese Whisky Market. Here, it focuses on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other significant factors of the business of the major players operating in the global Japanese Whisky Market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Japanese Whisky market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Japanese Whisky market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:



Suntory Holdings Limited, Nikka Whisky Distilling Co., Ltd.(Asahi Breweries, Ltd.), Chichibu Distillery, Venture Whisky, Ltd., Flaviar, Louisville Distilling Company, JF Hillebrand Japan KK, Hombo Shuzo Co Ltd, Yoshino Spirits, Yoichi Distillery

Market Segment by Product Type:



Off-Trade

On-Trade

Market Segment by Application:



Residential

Commercial

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Japanese Whisky market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Japanese Whisky market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Japanese Whisky market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Japanese Whisky market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Japanese Whisky market

Table of Contents

1 Japanese Whisky Market Overview

1.1 Japanese Whisky Product Overview

1.2 Japanese Whisky Market Segment by Distribution Channel

1.2.1 Off-Trade

1.2.2 On-Trade

1.3 Global Japanese Whisky Market Size by Distribution Channel (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Japanese Whisky Market Size Overview by Distribution Channel (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Japanese Whisky Historic Market Size Review by Distribution Channel (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Japanese Whisky Sales Market Share Breakdown by Distribution Channel (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Japanese Whisky Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Distribution Channel (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Japanese Whisky Average Selling Price (ASP) by Distribution Channel (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Japanese Whisky Market Size Forecast by Distribution Channel (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Japanese Whisky Sales Market Share Breakdown by Distribution Channel (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Japanese Whisky Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Distribution Channel (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Japanese Whisky Average Selling Price (ASP) by Distribution Channel (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Distribution Channel (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Japanese Whisky Sales Breakdown by Distribution Channel (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Japanese Whisky Sales Breakdown by Distribution Channel (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Japanese Whisky Sales Breakdown by Distribution Channel (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Japanese Whisky Sales Breakdown by Distribution Channel (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Japanese Whisky Sales Breakdown by Distribution Channel (2015-2020) 2 Global Japanese Whisky Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Japanese Whisky Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Japanese Whisky Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Japanese Whisky Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Japanese Whisky Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Japanese Whisky Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Japanese Whisky Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Japanese Whisky Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Japanese Whisky as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Japanese Whisky Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Japanese Whisky Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Japanese Whisky by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Japanese Whisky Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Japanese Whisky Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Japanese Whisky Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Japanese Whisky Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Japanese Whisky Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Japanese Whisky Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Japanese Whisky Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Japanese Whisky Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Japanese Whisky Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026) 4 Global Japanese Whisky by Application

4.1 Japanese Whisky Segment by Application

4.1.1 Residential

4.1.2 Commercial

4.2 Global Japanese Whisky Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Japanese Whisky Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Japanese Whisky Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Japanese Whisky Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Japanese Whisky by Application

4.5.2 Europe Japanese Whisky by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Japanese Whisky by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Japanese Whisky by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Japanese Whisky by Application 5 North America Japanese Whisky Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Japanese Whisky Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Japanese Whisky Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Japanese Whisky Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Japanese Whisky Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 6 Europe Japanese Whisky Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Japanese Whisky Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Japanese Whisky Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Japanese Whisky Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Japanese Whisky Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Japanese Whisky Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Japanese Whisky Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Japanese Whisky Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Japanese Whisky Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Japanese Whisky Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026) 8 Latin America Japanese Whisky Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Japanese Whisky Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Japanese Whisky Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Japanese Whisky Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Japanese Whisky Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Japanese Whisky Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Japanese Whisky Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Japanese Whisky Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Japanese Whisky Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Japanese Whisky Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Japanese Whisky Business

10.1 Suntory Holdings Limited

10.1.1 Suntory Holdings Limited Corporation Information

10.1.2 Suntory Holdings Limited Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Suntory Holdings Limited Japanese Whisky Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Suntory Holdings Limited Japanese Whisky Products Offered

10.1.5 Suntory Holdings Limited Recent Developments

10.2 Nikka Whisky Distilling Co., Ltd.(Asahi Breweries, Ltd.)

10.2.1 Nikka Whisky Distilling Co., Ltd.(Asahi Breweries, Ltd.) Corporation Information

10.2.2 Nikka Whisky Distilling Co., Ltd.(Asahi Breweries, Ltd.) Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Nikka Whisky Distilling Co., Ltd.(Asahi Breweries, Ltd.) Japanese Whisky Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Suntory Holdings Limited Japanese Whisky Products Offered

10.2.5 Nikka Whisky Distilling Co., Ltd.(Asahi Breweries, Ltd.) Recent Developments

10.3 Chichibu Distillery

10.3.1 Chichibu Distillery Corporation Information

10.3.2 Chichibu Distillery Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Chichibu Distillery Japanese Whisky Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Chichibu Distillery Japanese Whisky Products Offered

10.3.5 Chichibu Distillery Recent Developments

10.4 Venture Whisky, Ltd.

10.4.1 Venture Whisky, Ltd. Corporation Information

10.4.2 Venture Whisky, Ltd. Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Venture Whisky, Ltd. Japanese Whisky Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Venture Whisky, Ltd. Japanese Whisky Products Offered

10.4.5 Venture Whisky, Ltd. Recent Developments

10.5 Flaviar

10.5.1 Flaviar Corporation Information

10.5.2 Flaviar Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Flaviar Japanese Whisky Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Flaviar Japanese Whisky Products Offered

10.5.5 Flaviar Recent Developments

10.6 Louisville Distilling Company

10.6.1 Louisville Distilling Company Corporation Information

10.6.2 Louisville Distilling Company Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Louisville Distilling Company Japanese Whisky Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Louisville Distilling Company Japanese Whisky Products Offered

10.6.5 Louisville Distilling Company Recent Developments

10.7 JF Hillebrand Japan KK

10.7.1 JF Hillebrand Japan KK Corporation Information

10.7.2 JF Hillebrand Japan KK Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 JF Hillebrand Japan KK Japanese Whisky Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 JF Hillebrand Japan KK Japanese Whisky Products Offered

10.7.5 JF Hillebrand Japan KK Recent Developments

10.8 Hombo Shuzo Co Ltd

10.8.1 Hombo Shuzo Co Ltd Corporation Information

10.8.2 Hombo Shuzo Co Ltd Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Hombo Shuzo Co Ltd Japanese Whisky Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Hombo Shuzo Co Ltd Japanese Whisky Products Offered

10.8.5 Hombo Shuzo Co Ltd Recent Developments

10.9 Yoshino Spirits

10.9.1 Yoshino Spirits Corporation Information

10.9.2 Yoshino Spirits Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Yoshino Spirits Japanese Whisky Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Yoshino Spirits Japanese Whisky Products Offered

10.9.5 Yoshino Spirits Recent Developments

10.10 Yoichi Distillery

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Japanese Whisky Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Yoichi Distillery Japanese Whisky Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Yoichi Distillery Recent Developments 11 Japanese Whisky Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Japanese Whisky Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Japanese Whisky Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Japanese Whisky Industry Trends

11.4.2 Japanese Whisky Market Drivers

11.4.3 Japanese Whisky Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

