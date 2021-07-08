Surimi Market is Booming Worldwide by Top Emerging Key Players: Viciunai Group, Russian Fishery Company

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Surimi Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. Surimi data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. It sheds light on strategic production, revenue, and consumption trends for players to improve sales and growth in the global Surimi Market. Here, it focuses on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other significant factors of the business of the major players operating in the global Surimi Market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Surimi market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Surimi market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:



Viciunai Group, Russian Fishery Company, Trans-Ocean Products, Seaprimexco Vietnam, Thong Siek Global, Gadre Marine, Ocean More Foods Co., Ltd., Pescamar, AB GOLDEN SEAFOOD CO., LTD

Market Segment by Product Type:



Fresh

Frozen

Market Segment by Application:



Direct Sales

Retail Sales

Supermarkets

Online Retail

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Surimi market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Surimi market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Surimi market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Surimi market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Surimi market

Table of Contents

1 Surimi Market Overview

1.1 Surimi Product Overview

1.2 Surimi Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Fresh

1.2.2 Frozen

1.3 Global Surimi Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Surimi Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Surimi Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Surimi Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Surimi Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Surimi Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Surimi Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Surimi Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Surimi Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Surimi Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Surimi Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Surimi Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Surimi Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Surimi Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Surimi Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020) 2 Global Surimi Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Surimi Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Surimi Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Surimi Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Surimi Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Surimi Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Surimi Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Surimi Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Surimi as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Surimi Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Surimi Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Surimi by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Surimi Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Surimi Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Surimi Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Surimi Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Surimi Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Surimi Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Surimi Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Surimi Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Surimi Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026) 4 Global Surimi by Distribution Channel

4.1 Surimi Segment by Distribution Channel

4.1.1 Direct Sales

4.1.2 Retail Sales

4.1.3 Supermarkets

4.1.4 Online Retail

4.2 Global Surimi Sales by Distribution Channel: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Surimi Historic Sales by Distribution Channel (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Surimi Forecasted Sales by Distribution Channel (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Surimi Market Size by Distribution Channel

4.5.1 North America Surimi by Distribution Channel

4.5.2 Europe Surimi by Distribution Channel

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Surimi by Distribution Channel

4.5.4 Latin America Surimi by Distribution Channel

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Surimi by Distribution Channel 5 North America Surimi Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Surimi Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Surimi Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Surimi Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Surimi Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 6 Europe Surimi Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Surimi Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Surimi Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Surimi Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Surimi Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Surimi Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Surimi Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Surimi Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Surimi Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Surimi Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026) 8 Latin America Surimi Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Surimi Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Surimi Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Surimi Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Surimi Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Surimi Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Surimi Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Surimi Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Surimi Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Surimi Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Surimi Business

10.1 Viciunai Group

10.1.1 Viciunai Group Corporation Information

10.1.2 Viciunai Group Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Viciunai Group Surimi Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Viciunai Group Surimi Products Offered

10.1.5 Viciunai Group Recent Developments

10.2 Russian Fishery Company

10.2.1 Russian Fishery Company Corporation Information

10.2.2 Russian Fishery Company Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 Russian Fishery Company Surimi Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Viciunai Group Surimi Products Offered

10.2.5 Russian Fishery Company Recent Developments

10.3 Trans-Ocean Products

10.3.1 Trans-Ocean Products Corporation Information

10.3.2 Trans-Ocean Products Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Trans-Ocean Products Surimi Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Trans-Ocean Products Surimi Products Offered

10.3.5 Trans-Ocean Products Recent Developments

10.4 Seaprimexco Vietnam

10.4.1 Seaprimexco Vietnam Corporation Information

10.4.2 Seaprimexco Vietnam Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Seaprimexco Vietnam Surimi Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Seaprimexco Vietnam Surimi Products Offered

10.4.5 Seaprimexco Vietnam Recent Developments

10.5 Thong Siek Global

10.5.1 Thong Siek Global Corporation Information

10.5.2 Thong Siek Global Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Thong Siek Global Surimi Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Thong Siek Global Surimi Products Offered

10.5.5 Thong Siek Global Recent Developments

10.6 Gadre Marine

10.6.1 Gadre Marine Corporation Information

10.6.2 Gadre Marine Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Gadre Marine Surimi Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Gadre Marine Surimi Products Offered

10.6.5 Gadre Marine Recent Developments

10.7 Ocean More Foods Co., Ltd.

10.7.1 Ocean More Foods Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

10.7.2 Ocean More Foods Co., Ltd. Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Ocean More Foods Co., Ltd. Surimi Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Ocean More Foods Co., Ltd. Surimi Products Offered

10.7.5 Ocean More Foods Co., Ltd. Recent Developments

10.8 Pescamar

10.8.1 Pescamar Corporation Information

10.8.2 Pescamar Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Pescamar Surimi Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Pescamar Surimi Products Offered

10.8.5 Pescamar Recent Developments

10.9 AB GOLDEN SEAFOOD CO., LTD

10.9.1 AB GOLDEN SEAFOOD CO., LTD Corporation Information

10.9.2 AB GOLDEN SEAFOOD CO., LTD Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 AB GOLDEN SEAFOOD CO., LTD Surimi Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 AB GOLDEN SEAFOOD CO., LTD Surimi Products Offered

10.9.5 AB GOLDEN SEAFOOD CO., LTD Recent Developments 11 Surimi Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Surimi Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Surimi Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Surimi Industry Trends

11.4.2 Surimi Market Drivers

11.4.3 Surimi Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

