Kombucha Beverage Market is Booming Worldwide by Top Emerging Key Players: GT’s Living Foods, KeVita, Brew Dr. Kombucha

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Kombucha Beverage Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. Kombucha Beverage data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. It sheds light on strategic production, revenue, and consumption trends for players to improve sales and growth in the global Kombucha Beverage Market. Here, it focuses on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other significant factors of the business of the major players operating in the global Kombucha Beverage Market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Kombucha Beverage market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Kombucha Beverage market.

GT’s Living Foods, KeVita, Brew Dr. Kombucha, TheHumm Kombucha, Live Soda Kombucha, Kombrewcha, Kombucha Wonder Drink, Brew Dr. Tea Company, Celestial Seasonings, Kosmic Kombucha, NessAlla Kombucha, Reed’s, Buchi Kombucha, Tonica, Boochcraft, KYLA, Flying Embers, Wild Tonic, New Holland Brewing, Unity Vibration, JuneShine

Herbs & Spices

Fruit

Original

Others

Online

Offline

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Kombucha Beverage market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Kombucha Beverage market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Kombucha Beverage market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Kombucha Beverage market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Kombucha Beverage market

Table of Contents

1 Kombucha Beverage Market Overview

1.1 Kombucha Beverage Product Overview

1.2 Kombucha Beverage Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Herbs & Spices

1.2.2 Fruit

1.2.3 Original

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global Kombucha Beverage Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Kombucha Beverage Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Kombucha Beverage Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Kombucha Beverage Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Kombucha Beverage Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Kombucha Beverage Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Kombucha Beverage Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Kombucha Beverage Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Kombucha Beverage Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Kombucha Beverage Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Kombucha Beverage Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Kombucha Beverage Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Kombucha Beverage Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Kombucha Beverage Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Kombucha Beverage Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020) 2 Global Kombucha Beverage Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Kombucha Beverage Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Kombucha Beverage Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Kombucha Beverage Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Kombucha Beverage Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Kombucha Beverage Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Kombucha Beverage Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Kombucha Beverage Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Kombucha Beverage as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Kombucha Beverage Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Kombucha Beverage Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Kombucha Beverage by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Kombucha Beverage Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Kombucha Beverage Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Kombucha Beverage Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Kombucha Beverage Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Kombucha Beverage Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Kombucha Beverage Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Kombucha Beverage Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Kombucha Beverage Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Kombucha Beverage Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026) 4 Global Kombucha Beverage by Sales Channel

4.1 Kombucha Beverage Segment by Sales Channel

4.1.1 Online

4.1.2 Offline

4.2 Global Kombucha Beverage Sales by Sales Channel: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Kombucha Beverage Historic Sales by Sales Channel (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Kombucha Beverage Forecasted Sales by Sales Channel (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Kombucha Beverage Market Size by Sales Channel

4.5.1 North America Kombucha Beverage by Sales Channel

4.5.2 Europe Kombucha Beverage by Sales Channel

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Kombucha Beverage by Sales Channel

4.5.4 Latin America Kombucha Beverage by Sales Channel

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Kombucha Beverage by Sales Channel 5 North America Kombucha Beverage Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Kombucha Beverage Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Kombucha Beverage Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Kombucha Beverage Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Kombucha Beverage Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 6 Europe Kombucha Beverage Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Kombucha Beverage Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Kombucha Beverage Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Kombucha Beverage Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Kombucha Beverage Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Kombucha Beverage Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Kombucha Beverage Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Kombucha Beverage Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Kombucha Beverage Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Kombucha Beverage Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026) 8 Latin America Kombucha Beverage Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Kombucha Beverage Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Kombucha Beverage Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Kombucha Beverage Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Kombucha Beverage Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Kombucha Beverage Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Kombucha Beverage Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Kombucha Beverage Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Kombucha Beverage Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Kombucha Beverage Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Kombucha Beverage Business

10.1 GT’s Living Foods

10.1.1 GT’s Living Foods Corporation Information

10.1.2 GT’s Living Foods Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 GT’s Living Foods Kombucha Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 GT’s Living Foods Kombucha Beverage Products Offered

10.1.5 GT’s Living Foods Recent Developments

10.2 KeVita

10.2.1 KeVita Corporation Information

10.2.2 KeVita Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 KeVita Kombucha Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 GT’s Living Foods Kombucha Beverage Products Offered

10.2.5 KeVita Recent Developments

10.3 Brew Dr. Kombucha

10.3.1 Brew Dr. Kombucha Corporation Information

10.3.2 Brew Dr. Kombucha Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Brew Dr. Kombucha Kombucha Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Brew Dr. Kombucha Kombucha Beverage Products Offered

10.3.5 Brew Dr. Kombucha Recent Developments

10.4 TheHumm Kombucha

10.4.1 TheHumm Kombucha Corporation Information

10.4.2 TheHumm Kombucha Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 TheHumm Kombucha Kombucha Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 TheHumm Kombucha Kombucha Beverage Products Offered

10.4.5 TheHumm Kombucha Recent Developments

10.5 Live Soda Kombucha

10.5.1 Live Soda Kombucha Corporation Information

10.5.2 Live Soda Kombucha Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Live Soda Kombucha Kombucha Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Live Soda Kombucha Kombucha Beverage Products Offered

10.5.5 Live Soda Kombucha Recent Developments

10.6 Kombrewcha

10.6.1 Kombrewcha Corporation Information

10.6.2 Kombrewcha Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Kombrewcha Kombucha Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Kombrewcha Kombucha Beverage Products Offered

10.6.5 Kombrewcha Recent Developments

10.7 Kombucha Wonder Drink

10.7.1 Kombucha Wonder Drink Corporation Information

10.7.2 Kombucha Wonder Drink Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Kombucha Wonder Drink Kombucha Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Kombucha Wonder Drink Kombucha Beverage Products Offered

10.7.5 Kombucha Wonder Drink Recent Developments

10.8 Brew Dr. Tea Company

10.8.1 Brew Dr. Tea Company Corporation Information

10.8.2 Brew Dr. Tea Company Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Brew Dr. Tea Company Kombucha Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Brew Dr. Tea Company Kombucha Beverage Products Offered

10.8.5 Brew Dr. Tea Company Recent Developments

10.9 Celestial Seasonings

10.9.1 Celestial Seasonings Corporation Information

10.9.2 Celestial Seasonings Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Celestial Seasonings Kombucha Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Celestial Seasonings Kombucha Beverage Products Offered

10.9.5 Celestial Seasonings Recent Developments

10.10 Kosmic Kombucha

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Kombucha Beverage Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Kosmic Kombucha Kombucha Beverage Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Kosmic Kombucha Recent Developments

10.11 NessAlla Kombucha

10.11.1 NessAlla Kombucha Corporation Information

10.11.2 NessAlla Kombucha Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 NessAlla Kombucha Kombucha Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 NessAlla Kombucha Kombucha Beverage Products Offered

10.11.5 NessAlla Kombucha Recent Developments

10.12 Reed’s

10.12.1 Reed’s Corporation Information

10.12.2 Reed’s Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 Reed’s Kombucha Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Reed’s Kombucha Beverage Products Offered

10.12.5 Reed’s Recent Developments

10.13 Buchi Kombucha

10.13.1 Buchi Kombucha Corporation Information

10.13.2 Buchi Kombucha Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 Buchi Kombucha Kombucha Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Buchi Kombucha Kombucha Beverage Products Offered

10.13.5 Buchi Kombucha Recent Developments

10.14 Tonica

10.14.1 Tonica Corporation Information

10.14.2 Tonica Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 Tonica Kombucha Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Tonica Kombucha Beverage Products Offered

10.14.5 Tonica Recent Developments

10.15 Boochcraft

10.15.1 Boochcraft Corporation Information

10.15.2 Boochcraft Description, Business Overview

10.15.3 Boochcraft Kombucha Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.15.4 Boochcraft Kombucha Beverage Products Offered

10.15.5 Boochcraft Recent Developments

10.16 KYLA

10.16.1 KYLA Corporation Information

10.16.2 KYLA Description, Business Overview

10.16.3 KYLA Kombucha Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.16.4 KYLA Kombucha Beverage Products Offered

10.16.5 KYLA Recent Developments

10.17 Flying Embers

10.17.1 Flying Embers Corporation Information

10.17.2 Flying Embers Description, Business Overview

10.17.3 Flying Embers Kombucha Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.17.4 Flying Embers Kombucha Beverage Products Offered

10.17.5 Flying Embers Recent Developments

10.18 Wild Tonic

10.18.1 Wild Tonic Corporation Information

10.18.2 Wild Tonic Description, Business Overview

10.18.3 Wild Tonic Kombucha Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.18.4 Wild Tonic Kombucha Beverage Products Offered

10.18.5 Wild Tonic Recent Developments

10.19 New Holland Brewing

10.19.1 New Holland Brewing Corporation Information

10.19.2 New Holland Brewing Description, Business Overview

10.19.3 New Holland Brewing Kombucha Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.19.4 New Holland Brewing Kombucha Beverage Products Offered

10.19.5 New Holland Brewing Recent Developments

10.20 Unity Vibration

10.20.1 Unity Vibration Corporation Information

10.20.2 Unity Vibration Description, Business Overview

10.20.3 Unity Vibration Kombucha Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.20.4 Unity Vibration Kombucha Beverage Products Offered

10.20.5 Unity Vibration Recent Developments

10.21 JuneShine

10.21.1 JuneShine Corporation Information

10.21.2 JuneShine Description, Business Overview

10.21.3 JuneShine Kombucha Beverage Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.21.4 JuneShine Kombucha Beverage Products Offered

10.21.5 JuneShine Recent Developments 11 Kombucha Beverage Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Kombucha Beverage Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Kombucha Beverage Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Kombucha Beverage Industry Trends

11.4.2 Kombucha Beverage Market Drivers

11.4.3 Kombucha Beverage Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

