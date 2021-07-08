Cannabis Infused Drinks Market is Booming Worldwide by Top Emerging Key Players: Dixie Brands, VCC Brands, Canna Punch

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Cannabis Infused Drinks Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report offers an insightful take on the drivers and restraints present in the market. Cannabis Infused Drinks data reports also provide a 5 year pre-historic and forecast for the sector and include data on socio-economic data of global. Key stakeholders can consider statistics, tables & figures mentioned in this report for strategic planning which lead to success of the organization. It sheds light on strategic production, revenue, and consumption trends for players to improve sales and growth in the global Cannabis Infused Drinks Market. Here, it focuses on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other significant factors of the business of the major players operating in the global Cannabis Infused Drinks Market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Cannabis Infused Drinks market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Cannabis Infused Drinks market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:



Dixie Brands, VCC Brands, Canna Punch, New Age Beverages, Mirth Provisions, Know label Wines, Canna Cola, Cannabiniers, Lagunitas Brewing Company, Tinley Beverage, Rebel Coast Winery

Market Segment by Product Type:



Bottle

Can

Others

Market Segment by Application:



Retail Pharmacies

Specialty Stores

Online Retailers

Departmental Stores

Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Cannabis Infused Drinks market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Cannabis Infused Drinks market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Cannabis Infused Drinks market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Cannabis Infused Drinks market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Cannabis Infused Drinks market

Table of Contents

1 Cannabis Infused Drinks Market Overview

1.1 Cannabis Infused Drinks Product Overview

1.2 Cannabis Infused Drinks Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Bottle

1.2.2 Can

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Global Cannabis Infused Drinks Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Cannabis Infused Drinks Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Cannabis Infused Drinks Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Cannabis Infused Drinks Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Cannabis Infused Drinks Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Cannabis Infused Drinks Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Cannabis Infused Drinks Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Cannabis Infused Drinks Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Cannabis Infused Drinks Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Cannabis Infused Drinks Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Cannabis Infused Drinks Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Cannabis Infused Drinks Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Cannabis Infused Drinks Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Cannabis Infused Drinks Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Infused Drinks Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020) 2 Global Cannabis Infused Drinks Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Cannabis Infused Drinks Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Cannabis Infused Drinks Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Cannabis Infused Drinks Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Cannabis Infused Drinks Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Cannabis Infused Drinks Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Cannabis Infused Drinks Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Cannabis Infused Drinks Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Cannabis Infused Drinks as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Cannabis Infused Drinks Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Cannabis Infused Drinks Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Cannabis Infused Drinks by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Cannabis Infused Drinks Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Cannabis Infused Drinks Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Cannabis Infused Drinks Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Cannabis Infused Drinks Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Cannabis Infused Drinks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Cannabis Infused Drinks Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Cannabis Infused Drinks Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Cannabis Infused Drinks Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Cannabis Infused Drinks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026) 4 Global Cannabis Infused Drinks by Application

4.1 Cannabis Infused Drinks Segment by Application

4.1.1 Retail Pharmacies

4.1.2 Specialty Stores

4.1.3 Online Retailers

4.1.4 Departmental Stores

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global Cannabis Infused Drinks Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Cannabis Infused Drinks Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Cannabis Infused Drinks Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Cannabis Infused Drinks Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Cannabis Infused Drinks by Application

4.5.2 Europe Cannabis Infused Drinks by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Cannabis Infused Drinks by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Cannabis Infused Drinks by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Infused Drinks by Application 5 North America Cannabis Infused Drinks Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Cannabis Infused Drinks Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Cannabis Infused Drinks Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Cannabis Infused Drinks Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Cannabis Infused Drinks Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 6 Europe Cannabis Infused Drinks Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Cannabis Infused Drinks Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Cannabis Infused Drinks Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Cannabis Infused Drinks Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Cannabis Infused Drinks Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Cannabis Infused Drinks Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Cannabis Infused Drinks Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Cannabis Infused Drinks Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Cannabis Infused Drinks Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Cannabis Infused Drinks Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026) 8 Latin America Cannabis Infused Drinks Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Cannabis Infused Drinks Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Cannabis Infused Drinks Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Cannabis Infused Drinks Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Cannabis Infused Drinks Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Infused Drinks Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Infused Drinks Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Infused Drinks Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Infused Drinks Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Cannabis Infused Drinks Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Cannabis Infused Drinks Business

10.1 Dixie Brands

10.1.1 Dixie Brands Corporation Information

10.1.2 Dixie Brands Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Dixie Brands Cannabis Infused Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Dixie Brands Cannabis Infused Drinks Products Offered

10.1.5 Dixie Brands Recent Developments

10.2 VCC Brands

10.2.1 VCC Brands Corporation Information

10.2.2 VCC Brands Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 VCC Brands Cannabis Infused Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Dixie Brands Cannabis Infused Drinks Products Offered

10.2.5 VCC Brands Recent Developments

10.3 Canna Punch

10.3.1 Canna Punch Corporation Information

10.3.2 Canna Punch Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Canna Punch Cannabis Infused Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Canna Punch Cannabis Infused Drinks Products Offered

10.3.5 Canna Punch Recent Developments

10.4 New Age Beverages

10.4.1 New Age Beverages Corporation Information

10.4.2 New Age Beverages Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 New Age Beverages Cannabis Infused Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 New Age Beverages Cannabis Infused Drinks Products Offered

10.4.5 New Age Beverages Recent Developments

10.5 Mirth Provisions

10.5.1 Mirth Provisions Corporation Information

10.5.2 Mirth Provisions Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Mirth Provisions Cannabis Infused Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Mirth Provisions Cannabis Infused Drinks Products Offered

10.5.5 Mirth Provisions Recent Developments

10.6 Know label Wines

10.6.1 Know label Wines Corporation Information

10.6.2 Know label Wines Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Know label Wines Cannabis Infused Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Know label Wines Cannabis Infused Drinks Products Offered

10.6.5 Know label Wines Recent Developments

10.7 Canna Cola

10.7.1 Canna Cola Corporation Information

10.7.2 Canna Cola Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 Canna Cola Cannabis Infused Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 Canna Cola Cannabis Infused Drinks Products Offered

10.7.5 Canna Cola Recent Developments

10.8 Cannabiniers

10.8.1 Cannabiniers Corporation Information

10.8.2 Cannabiniers Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Cannabiniers Cannabis Infused Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Cannabiniers Cannabis Infused Drinks Products Offered

10.8.5 Cannabiniers Recent Developments

10.9 Lagunitas Brewing Company

10.9.1 Lagunitas Brewing Company Corporation Information

10.9.2 Lagunitas Brewing Company Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Lagunitas Brewing Company Cannabis Infused Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Lagunitas Brewing Company Cannabis Infused Drinks Products Offered

10.9.5 Lagunitas Brewing Company Recent Developments

10.10 Tinley Beverage

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Cannabis Infused Drinks Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Tinley Beverage Cannabis Infused Drinks Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Tinley Beverage Recent Developments

10.11 Rebel Coast Winery

10.11.1 Rebel Coast Winery Corporation Information

10.11.2 Rebel Coast Winery Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Rebel Coast Winery Cannabis Infused Drinks Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Rebel Coast Winery Cannabis Infused Drinks Products Offered

10.11.5 Rebel Coast Winery Recent Developments 11 Cannabis Infused Drinks Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Cannabis Infused Drinks Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Cannabis Infused Drinks Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Cannabis Infused Drinks Industry Trends

11.4.2 Cannabis Infused Drinks Market Drivers

11.4.3 Cannabis Infused Drinks Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

