mHealth Solutions to Spur Demand for Healthcare Mobility

According to a new market report published by Acute Market Reports “Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market (Payers (Insurance Companies, etc), Providers (Hospitals, Clinics, Laboratories, Nursing Homes, Ambulatory Care Facilities, and other Healthcare Facilities), and Patients (Individuals)) – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2015 – 2022”, the healthcare mobility solutions market is poised to witness an alarming growth, majorly contributed by the growing demand for mHealth applications.

Browse the full Healthcare Mobility Solutions Market – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2015 – 2022 report at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/healthcare-mobility-solutions-market

Although the healthcare industry was one of the earliest industries to embrace enterprise mobility, it is still trailing behind in the use of mobile technology when compared to other industries including retail, banking, etc. However, the concept of mobile health (mHealth) is slowly and steadily gaining momentum in the healthcare ecosystem and is expected to revolutionize the industry in the coming years. The ever changing regulatory conformities in the healthcare industry have ensured growing acceptance of mobile health solutions across diverse end-user segments in the healthcare ecosystem. The growing penetration of healthcare related wearable devices such as wrist bands, sensors, and other portable wearable devices are further boosting the demand for mobile health (mHealth) solutions across the medical fraternity. Mobile communication devices such as smartphones, personal digital assistants (PDAs), and laptops are used to provide health information and healthcare services. With the help of these mobile devices, healthcare service providers are able to offer electronic health (e- health) information and services to wider audience via wireless technologies such as 3G/LTE, WiMax, Bluetooth, and WiFi among others.

In addition, increasing demand for efficient personal care services coupled with the need to curb escalating healthcare expense has ensured growing adoption of mobile health (mHealth) solutions, especially among patient (individuals) segment. Mobile healthcare solutions are specifically designed to help healthcare service providers streamline their workflow, curb expenses, and ensure compliance with the rigorous regulatory guidelines of healthcare industry. Thus, these solutions (mHealth solutions) are enabling patients to personalize and customize their healthcare service options. On the other hand, these solutions are also facilitating healthcare service providers including clinicians and physicians to scrutinize physiological factors in real time and provide timely feedback to patients.

Some of the leading and promising players in the healthcare mobility solutions market include McKesson Corporation (the U.S.), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (The Netherlands), Cerner Corporation (the U.S.), Oracle Corporation (the U.S.), AT&T, Inc. (the U.S.), SAP SE (Germany), Cisco Systems, Inc. (the U.S.), AirStrip Technologies, Inc. (the U.S.), Omron Corporation (Japan), Zebra Technologies Corporation (the U.S.), and GE Healthcare (the U.K.) among others

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the healthcare mobility solutions industry market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for healthcare mobility solutions industry?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the healthcare mobility solutions industry market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global healthcare mobility solutions industry market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the healthcare mobility solutions industry market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com