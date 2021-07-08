Global Angioedema Treatment Market To Reach Worth USD 1,658.0 Mn By 2022: Rising Prevalence Of The Condition To Determine Market Growth

According to the latest report published by Acute Market Reports “Angioedema Treatment Market Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2016-2022,” the angioedema market was valued at USD 895.4 Mn in 2015, and is expected to reach USD 1,658.0 Mn by 2022, expanding at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2016 to 2022.

Market Insights

Growth in healthcare investments, prevalence of angioedema treatment and growing high-risk geriatric population are the major factors driving the global market growth for angioedema treatment. North America is the largest regional market at a market share of over 41% in 2015, and the dominance of this region is anticipated to continue through 2022. Rising incidence of angioedema treatment and high awareness about treatment and the management of angioedema treatment together drive the North America angioedema treatment market. Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest growing market in the global angioedema treatment market due to rising prevalence rate in the countries like Japan, China and others. Moreover, the growing research and development in the drug discovery of angioedema treatment would further drive the market during the forecast period.

The treatment types include Antihistamines, Corticosteroids, Autoimmune drugs, antifibrinolytic agents and blood protein controllers. Antihistamines and Corticosteroids accounted for approximately 45% – 50% of the total market share because these are the first line therapies preferred by the medical practitioners and majorly used as supportive therapies and most accessible source of treatment across the globe. Despite the high cost of new treatment options in comparison to older therapies such as attenuated androgens and antifibrinolytic agents, they are popular with physicians due to the superior control offered over symptoms such as subcutaneous and abdominal swelling. These highly priced drugs have therefore managed to capture a high prescription share. Hence, introduction of new drugs with further improved effectiveness and safety will drive the global angioedema treatment market during the forecast period.

