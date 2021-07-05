Construction Machinery Market: Future Trends, Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges, CAGR, Risks and Key Players Analysis

Construction Machinery Market report has been structured after a thorough study of various key market segments like market size, latest trends, market threats, and key drivers which drive the market. This market study report has been prepared with the use of an in-depth qualitative analysis of the global market. The report displays a fresh market research study that explores several significant facets related to Construction Machinery Market covering the industry environment, segmentation analysis, and competitive landscape. This global market research report is a proven source to gain valuable market insights and take better decisions about important business strategies.

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Construction Machinery will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Construction Machinery market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 139850 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Construction Machinery market will register a 2.3% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 153310 million by 2026.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Construction Machinery market by product type, application, key players and key regions and countries.

Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021 in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.7.

– Excavating Machinery

– Loading Machinery

– Road Roller

– Piling Machinery

– Concrete Machinery

– Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 10.8.

– Public Construction

– Roadworks

– Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

– Americas

– – United States

– – Canada

– – Mexico

– – Brazil

– APAC

– – China

– – Japan

– – Korea

– – Southeast Asia

– – India

– – Australia

– Europe

– – Germany

– – France

– – UK

– – Italy

– – Russia

– Middle East & Africa

– – Egypt

– – South Africa

– – Israel

– – Turkey

– – GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major players in the market. The key players covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

– Caterpillar

– Komatsu

– Deere

– Volvo Construction Equipment

– SANY Group Company Ltd.

– Hitachi Construction Machinery

– Doosan

– Liebherr Group

– XCMG

– Zoomlion

– JCB

– Kobelco

– CNH Global

– Hyundai Construction Equipment Company

– Kubota

