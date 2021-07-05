Thermal Infrared Imagers Market: Future Trends, Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges, CAGR, Risks and Key Players Analysis

This Thermal Infrared Imagers Market research report helps to save time as well as add credibility to the work that is done for the growth of business. The report assists all sizes of businesses by providing informed decisions on the different aspects of business. This market research report contains a chapter on the global Thermal Infrared Imagers Market and all its associated companies with their profiles, which gives valuable data pertaining to their outlook in terms of finances, product portfolios, investment plans, and marketing and business strategies. The report is very useful for organizations in every sphere of business to make better decisions, to answer even the toughest business questions and thus helps reduce the risk of failure.
The key manufacturers covered in this report:
– FLIR Systems Inc.
– L3Harris Technologies, Inc.
– Lockheed Martin
– Thales Group
– GUIDE INFRARED
– Fluke Corporation
– BAE Systems
– DALI TECHNOLOGY
– MSA Safety Incorporated
– SATIR
– Elbit Systems
– Testo SE & Co. KGaA
– HIKVISION
– NEC Corporation
– FOREIC
– Bullard
– Keysight Technologies, Inc.
According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Thermal Infrared Imagers will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Thermal Infrared Imagers market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 5514.4 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Thermal Infrared Imagers market will register a 4.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 6655.3 million by 2026.
This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Thermal Infrared Imagers market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.
Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.7.
– Uncooled Thermal Imaging Imagers
– Cooled Thermal Imaging Imagers
Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.8.
– Civil
– Military
This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.
– Americas
– – United States
– – Canada
– – Mexico
– – Brazil
– APAC
– – China
– – Japan
– – Korea
– – Southeast Asia
– – India
– – Australia
– Europe
– – Germany
– – France
– – UK
– – Italy
– – Russia
– Middle East & Africa
– – Egypt
– – South Africa
– – Israel
– – Turkey
– – GCC Countries
Table of Contents
1 Scope of the Report
1.1 Market Introduction
1.2 Years Considered
1.3 Research Objectives
1.4 Market Research Methodology
1.5 Research Process and Data Source
1.6 Economic Indicators
1.7 Currency Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 World Market Overview
2.1.1 Global Thermal Infrared Imagers Consumption 2016-2026
2.1.2 Thermal Infrared Imagers Consumption CAGR by Region
2.2 Thermal Infrared Imagers Segment by Type
2.2.1 Uncooled Thermal Imaging Imagers
2.2.2 Cooled Thermal Imaging Imagers
2.3 Thermal Infrared Imagers Sales by Type
2.3.1 Global Thermal Infrared Imagers Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Thermal Infrared Imagers Revenue and Market Share by Type (2016-2021)
2.3.3 Global Thermal Infrared Imagers Sale Price by Type (2016-2021)
2.4 Thermal Infrared Imagers Segment by Application
2.4.1 Civil
2.4.2 Military
2.5 Thermal Infrared Imagers Sales by Application
2.5.1 Global Thermal Infrared Imagers Sale Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global Thermal Infrared Imagers Revenue and Market Share by Application (2016-2021)
2.5.3 Global Thermal Infrared Imagers Sale Price by Application (2016-2021)
3 Global Thermal Infrared Imagers by Company
3.1 Global Thermal Infrared Imagers Sales Market Share by Company
3.1.1 Global Thermal Infrared Imagers Sales by Company (2019-2021)
3.1.2 Global Thermal Infrared Imagers Sales Market Share by Company (2019-2021)
3.2 Global Thermal Infrared Imagers Revenue Market Share by Company
3.2.1 Global Thermal Infrared Imagers Revenue by Company (2019-2021)
3.2.2 Global Thermal Infrared Imagers Revenue Market Share by Company (2019-2021)
3.3 Global Thermal Infrared Imagers Sale Price by Company
3.4 Global Manufacturers Thermal Infrared Imagers Producing Area Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
3.4.1 Key Manufacturers Thermal Infrared Imagers Product Location Distribution
3.4.2 Players Thermal Infrared Imagers Products Offered
3.5 Market Concentration Rate Analysis
3.5.1 Competition Landscape Analysis
3.5.2 Concentration Ratio (CR3, CR5 and CR10) & (2019-2021)
3.6 New Products and Potential Entrants
3.7 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
4 Thermal Infrared Imagers by Region
4.1 Global Thermal Infrared Imagers by Region
4.1.1 Global Thermal Infrared Imagers Sales by Region
4.1.2 Global Thermal Infrared Imagers Revenue by Region
4.2 Americas Thermal Infrared Imagers Sales Growth
4.3 APAC Thermal Infrared Imagers Sales Growth
4.4 Europe Thermal Infrared Imagers Sales Growth
4.5 Middle East & Africa Thermal Infrared Imagers Sales Growth
5 Americas
5.1 Americas Thermal Infrared Imagers Sales by Country
5.1.1 Americas Thermal Infrared Imagers Sales by Country (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Americas Thermal Infrared Imagers Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
5.2 Americas Thermal Infrared Imagers Sales by Type
5.3 Americas Thermal Infrared Imagers Sales by Application
5.4 United States
5.5 Canada
5.6 Mexico
5.7 Brazil
6 APAC
6.1 APAC Thermal Infrared Imagers Sales by Region
6.1.1 APAC Thermal Infrared Imagers Sales by Region (2016-2021)
6.1.2 APAC Thermal Infrared Imagers Revenue by Region (2016-2021)
6.2 APAC Thermal Infrared Imagers Sales by Type
6.3 APAC Thermal Infrared Imagers Sales by Application
6.4 China
6.5 Japan
6.6 Korea
6.7 Southeast Asia
6.8 India
6.9 Australia
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Thermal Infrared Imagers by Country
7.1.1 Europe Thermal Infrared Imagers Sales by Country (2016-2021)
7.1.2 Europe Thermal Infrared Imagers Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
7.2 Europe Thermal Infrared Imagers Sales by Type
7.3 Europe Thermal Infrared Imagers Sales by Application
7.4 Germany
7.5 France
7.6 UK
7.7 Italy
7.8 Russia
8 Middle East & Africa
8.1 Middle East & Africa Thermal Infrared Imagers by Country
8.1.1 Middle East & Africa Thermal Infrared Imagers Sales by Country (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Middle East & Africa Thermal Infrared Imagers Revenue by Country (2016-2021)
8.2 Middle East & Africa Thermal Infrared Imagers Sales by Type
8.3 Middle East & Africa Thermal Infrared Imagers Sales by Application
8.4 Egypt
8.5 South Africa
8.6 Israel
8.7 Turkey
8.8 GCC Country
9 Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends
9.1 Market Drivers and Impact
9.1.1 Growing Demand from Key Regions
9.1.2 Growing Demand from Key Applications and Potential Industries
9.2 Market Challenges and Impact
9.3 Market Trends
10 Marketing, Distributors and Customer
10.1 Sales Channel
10.1.1 Direct Channels
10.1.2 Indirect Channels
10.2 Thermal Infrared Imagers Distributors
10.3 Thermal Infrared Imagers Customer
11 Global Thermal Infrared Imagers Market Forecast
11.1 Global Thermal Infrared Imagers Forecast by Region
11.1.1 Global Thermal Infrared Imagers Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)
11.2.2 Global Thermal Infrared Imagers Revenue Forecast by Regions (2021-2026)
11.2 Americas Forecast by Country
11.3 APAC Forecast by Region
11.4 Europe Forecast by Country
11.5 Middle East & Africa Forecast by Country
11.6 Global Thermal Infrared Imagers Forecast by Type
11.7 Global Thermal Infrared Imagers Forecast by Application
12 Key Players Analysis
12.1 FLIR Systems Inc.
12.1.1 FLIR Systems Inc. Company Information
12.1.2 FLIR Systems Inc. Thermal Infrared Imagers Product Offered
12.1.3 FLIR Systems Inc. Thermal Infrared Imagers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021)
12.1.4 FLIR Systems Inc. Main Business Overview
12.1.5 FLIR Systems Inc. Latest Developments
12.2 L3Harris Technologies, Inc.
12.2.1 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. Company Information
12.2.2 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. Thermal Infrared Imagers Product Offered
12.2.3 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. Thermal Infrared Imagers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021)
12.2.4 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. Main Business Overview
12.2.5 L3Harris Technologies, Inc. Latest Developments
12.3 Lockheed Martin
12.3.1 Lockheed Martin Company Information
12.3.2 Lockheed Martin Thermal Infrared Imagers Product Offered
12.3.3 Lockheed Martin Thermal Infrared Imagers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021)
12.3.4 Lockheed Martin Main Business Overview
12.3.5 Lockheed Martin Latest Developments
12.4 Thales Group
12.4.1 Thales Group Company Information
12.4.2 Thales Group Thermal Infrared Imagers Product Offered
12.4.3 Thales Group Thermal Infrared Imagers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021)
12.4.4 Thales Group Main Business Overview
12.4.5 Thales Group Latest Developments
12.5 GUIDE INFRARED
12.5.1 GUIDE INFRARED Company Information
12.5.2 GUIDE INFRARED Thermal Infrared Imagers Product Offered
12.5.3 GUIDE INFRARED Thermal Infrared Imagers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021)
12.5.4 GUIDE INFRARED Main Business Overview
12.5.5 GUIDE INFRARED Latest Developments
12.6 Fluke Corporation
12.6.1 Fluke Corporation Company Information
12.6.2 Fluke Corporation Thermal Infrared Imagers Product Offered
12.6.3 Fluke Corporation Thermal Infrared Imagers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021)
12.6.4 Fluke Corporation Main Business Overview
12.6.5 Fluke Corporation Latest Developments
12.7 BAE Systems
12.7.1 BAE Systems Company Information
12.7.2 BAE Systems Thermal Infrared Imagers Product Offered
12.7.3 BAE Systems Thermal Infrared Imagers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021)
12.7.4 BAE Systems Main Business Overview
12.7.5 BAE Systems Latest Developments
12.8 DALI TECHNOLOGY
12.8.1 DALI TECHNOLOGY Company Information
12.8.2 DALI TECHNOLOGY Thermal Infrared Imagers Product Offered
12.8.3 DALI TECHNOLOGY Thermal Infrared Imagers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021)
12.8.4 DALI TECHNOLOGY Main Business Overview
12.8.5 DALI TECHNOLOGY Latest Developments
12.9 MSA Safety Incorporated
12.9.1 MSA Safety Incorporated Company Information
12.9.2 MSA Safety Incorporated Thermal Infrared Imagers Product Offered
12.9.3 MSA Safety Incorporated Thermal Infrared Imagers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021)
12.9.4 MSA Safety Incorporated Main Business Overview
12.9.5 MSA Safety Incorporated Latest Developments
12.10 SATIR
12.10.1 SATIR Company Information
12.10.2 SATIR Thermal Infrared Imagers Product Offered
12.10.3 SATIR Thermal Infrared Imagers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021)
12.10.4 SATIR Main Business Overview
12.10.5 SATIR Latest Developments
12.11 Elbit Systems
12.11.1 Elbit Systems Company Information
12.11.2 Elbit Systems Thermal Infrared Imagers Product Offered
12.11.3 Elbit Systems Thermal Infrared Imagers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021)
12.11.4 Elbit Systems Main Business Overview
12.11.5 Elbit Systems Latest Developments
12.12 Testo SE & Co. KGaA
12.12.1 Testo SE & Co. KGaA Company Information
12.12.2 Testo SE & Co. KGaA Thermal Infrared Imagers Product Offered
12.12.3 Testo SE & Co. KGaA Thermal Infrared Imagers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021)
12.12.4 Testo SE & Co. KGaA Main Business Overview
12.12.5 Testo SE & Co. KGaA Latest Developments
12.13 HIKVISION
12.13.1 HIKVISION Company Information
12.13.2 HIKVISION Thermal Infrared Imagers Product Offered
12.13.3 HIKVISION Thermal Infrared Imagers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021)
12.13.4 HIKVISION Main Business Overview
12.13.5 HIKVISION Latest Developments
12.14 NEC Corporation
12.14.1 NEC Corporation Company Information
12.14.2 NEC Corporation Thermal Infrared Imagers Product Offered
12.14.3 NEC Corporation Thermal Infrared Imagers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021)
12.14.4 NEC Corporation Main Business Overview
12.14.5 NEC Corporation Latest Developments
12.15 FOREIC
12.15.1 FOREIC Company Information
12.15.2 FOREIC Thermal Infrared Imagers Product Offered
12.15.3 FOREIC Thermal Infrared Imagers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021)
12.15.4 FOREIC Main Business Overview
12.15.5 FOREIC Latest Developments
12.16 Bullard
12.16.1 Bullard Company Information
12.16.2 Bullard Thermal Infrared Imagers Product Offered
12.16.3 Bullard Thermal Infrared Imagers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021)
12.16.4 Bullard Main Business Overview
12.16.5 Bullard Latest Developments
12.17 Keysight Technologies, Inc.
12.17.1 Keysight Technologies, Inc. Company Information
12.17.2 Keysight Technologies, Inc. Thermal Infrared Imagers Product Offered
12.17.3 Keysight Technologies, Inc. Thermal Infrared Imagers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2019-2021)
12.17.4 Keysight Technologies, Inc. Main Business Overview
12.17.5 Keysight Technologies, Inc. Latest Developments
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
