Thermal Infrared Imagers Market: Future Trends, Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges, CAGR, Risks and Key Players Analysis

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

– FLIR Systems Inc.

– L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

– Lockheed Martin

– Thales Group

– GUIDE INFRARED

– Fluke Corporation

– BAE Systems

– DALI TECHNOLOGY

– MSA Safety Incorporated

– SATIR

– Elbit Systems

– Testo SE & Co. KGaA

– HIKVISION

– NEC Corporation

– FOREIC

– Bullard

– Keysight Technologies, Inc.

According to this latest study, the 2021 growth of Thermal Infrared Imagers will have significant change from previous year. By the most conservative estimates of global Thermal Infrared Imagers market size (most likely outcome) will be a year-over-year revenue growth rate of XX% in 2021, from US$ 5514.4 million in 2020. Over the next five years the Thermal Infrared Imagers market will register a 4.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 6655.3 million by 2026. This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Thermal Infrared Imagers market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. Segmentation by type: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.7.

– Uncooled Thermal Imaging Imagers

– Cooled Thermal Imaging Imagers Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2016 to 2021, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2026 in section 11.8.

– Civil

– Military This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

– Americas

– – United States

– – Canada

– – Mexico

– – Brazil

– APAC

– – China

– – Japan

– – Korea

– – Southeast Asia

– – India

– – Australia

– Europe

– – Germany

– – France

– – UK

– – Italy

– – Russia

– Middle East & Africa

– – Egypt

– – South Africa

– – Israel

– – Turkey

13 Research Findings and Conclusion