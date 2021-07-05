Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market: Future Trends, Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges, CAGR, Risks and Key Players Analysis

This Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market research report helps to save time as well as add credibility to the work that is done for the growth of the business. The report assists all sizes of businesses by providing informed decisions on the different aspects of the business. This market research report contains a chapter on the global Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market and all its associated companies with their profiles, which gives valuable data pertaining to their outlook in terms of finances, product portfolios, investment plans, and marketing and business strategies. The report is very useful for organizations in every sphere of business to make better decisions, to answer even the toughest business questions, and thus helps reduce the risk of failure.

The prominent players in the global blood flow measurement devices market:

Compumedics Ltd. (Australia),

Transonic Systems, Inc. (U.S.),

Cook Medical, Inc. (U.S.),

Medistim ASA (Norway),

Deltex Medical Group plc (U.K.),

ADInstruments (Australia),

Perimed AB (Sweden),

BIOPAC Systems, Inc. (U.S.),

Moor Instruments Ltd. (U.K.),

SONOTEC Ultraschallsensorik Halle GmbH (Germany),

and Atys Medical (France).

The blood flow measurement devices market is projected to reach USD 533.0million by 2021 from USD343.6 million in 2016, growing at a CAGR of 9.2% in the next five years (2016 to 2021).

The growth of the overall blood flow measurement devices market can be contributed to the growing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and diabetes coupled with rising geriatric population, the influx of VC funding, and technological advancements. However, the dearth of skilled professionals is limiting the growth of the global blood flow measurement devices market.

The global blood flow measurement devices market is segmented on the basis of product, application, and region. In 2016, North America accounted for the largest share of the global blood flow measurement devices market, followed by Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW).Asia-Pacific is projected to have the highest growth rate in the forecast period. Factors such as the growing focus of industry players in the region, increasing geriatric population, and growing prevalence of non-communicable diseases are likely to propel the market in the Asia-Pacific region.

The market witnesses high competitive intensity, as there are several big and many small firms with similar product offerings. These companies adopt various strategies (product launches, product extensions, product enhancements; collaborations/agreements/partnerships/joint ventures/contracts, fund, technology development, patent, and expansions) to increase their market shares and establish a strong foothold in the global market.

In-depth interviews were conducted with CEOs, Sales and Marketing Directors, other innovation and technology directors, and executives from various key organizations operating in the adaptive security market place.

By Company Type: Tier 1: 50%, Tier 2: 42%, Tier 3: 8%

By Designation: Director Level: 58%, C-level: 25%, Others: 17%

By Region: North America: 46%, Europe: 31%, APAC: 15%, RoW: 8%

Reasons to Buy the Report:

The report will enrich both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which in turn helps firms to garner a greater market, share. Firms purchasing the report could use any one or a combination of the below-mentioned five strategies (market penetration, product development/innovation, market development, market diversification, and competitive assessment) for strengthening their market shares.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the products offered by top players in the blood flow measurement devices market. The report analyzes the blood flow measurement devices by product and application

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.3.1 Markets Covered

1.3.2 Years Considered for the Study

1.4 Currency

1.5 Limitations

1.6 Stakeholders

2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Methodology Steps

2.1.1 Secondary and Primary Research Methodology

2.1.1.1 Secondary Research

2.1.1.2 Primary Research

2.2 Market Size Estimation Methodology

2.3 Market Forecast Methodology

2.4 Market Data Validation and Triangulation

2.5 Assumptions for the Study

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

4.1 Blood Flow Measurement Devices: Market Overview

4.2 Regional Snapshot: Market, By Product (2016)

4.3 Global Market, By Application, 2016 vs 2021 (USD Million)

4.4 Geographic Snapshot of the Global Market

5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Cardiovascular Disease and Diabetes Coupled With Rising Geriatric Population

5.2.1.2 Technological Advancements

5.2.1.3 Influx of VC Funding

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Development of Alternative Methods to Treat Cardiovascular Diseases is Restraining the Market Growth for Transit-Time Flow Meters

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Highly Unpenetrated Market for Transit-Time Blood Flow Meters

5.2.3.2 Emerging Markets Across India and China

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Dearth of Skilled Professionals

6 Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Ultrasound

6.2.1 Ultrasound Doppler

6.2.2 Transit-Time Flow Meters

6.3 Laser Doppler

7 Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Non-Invasive Applications

7.2.1 Cardiovascular Disease

7.2.2 Diabetes

7.2.3 Gastroenterology

7.2.4 Tumor Monitoring

7.2.5 Other Non-Invasive Applications

7.3 Invasive Applications

7.3.1 CABG

7.3.2 Microvascular Surgery

7.3.3 Other Invasive Applications

8 Blood Flow Measurement Devices Market, By Region

8.1 Introduction

8.2 North America

8.2.1 U.S.

8.2.1.1 Rapidly Growing Geriatric Population and the Subsequent Increase in the Prevalence of Cardiovascular Diseases

8.2.1.2 Increasing Prevalence of Hypertension

8.2.1.3 Regulatory Requirements Coupled With A Favorable Reimbursement Scenario

8.2.1.4 Increased Funding for Technological Advancement

8.2.2 Canada

8.2.2.1 Technological Advances

8.2.2.2 Increasing Number of Organ Transplant Procedures

8.3 Europe

8.3.1 Europe-5

8.3.1.1 Growing Focus of Industry Players

8.3.1.2 Increasing Prevalence of Cancer in Europe-5

8.3.2 Rest of Europe

8.3.2.1 High Diabetes Prevalence in European Countries

8.4 Asia-Pacific

8.4.1 Growing Focus of Industry Players

8.4.2 Increasing Geriatric Population and Subsequent Increase in Incidence of Non-Communicable Diseases in Asia-Pacific

8.4.3 Favorable Reimbursement Environment in Japan

8.5 Rest of the World

8.5.1 Latin America

8.5.2 The Middle East

8.5.3 Africa

9 Competitive Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Comparative Assessment of Key Players in the Market (2013–2017)

9.3 Competitive Situation and Trends

9.3.1 Product Launches, Product Enhancements, and Product Extensions

9.3.2 Collaborations, Agreements, Contracts, Joint Ventures, and Partnerships

9.3.3 Expansions

9.3.4 Other Strategies

10 Company Profiles

10.1 Introduction

(Overview, Products and Services, Financials, Strategy & Development)*

10.2 Medistim ASA

10.3 Cook Medical, Inc.

10.4 Getinge Group

10.5 Deltex Medical Group PLC

10.6 Transonic Systems, Inc.

10.7 Compumedics Limited

10.8 Adinstruments

10.9 Sonotec Ultraschallsensorik Halle GmbH

10.10 Biopac Systems Inc.

10.11 Moor Instruments Ltd.

10.12 ATYS Medical

10.13 Perimed AB

*Details on Overview, Products and Services, Financials, Strategy & Development Might Not Be Captured in Case of Unlisted Companies.

11 Appendix

11.1 Discussion Guide

11.2 Other Developments (2013–2016)

11.3 Knowledge Store: Marketsandmarkets’ Subscription Portal

11.4 Introducing RT: Real-Time Market Intelligence

11.5 Available Customizations

11.6 Related Reports

11.7 Author Details