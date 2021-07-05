Venipuncture Procedure Analysis Market: Future Trends, Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges, CAGR, Risks and Key Players Analysis

Venipuncture Procedure Analysis report has been structured after a thorough study of various key market segments like market size, latest trends, market threats, and key drivers which drive the market. This market study report has been prepared with the use of an in-depth qualitative analysis of the global market. The report displays a fresh market research study that explores several significant facets related to Venipuncture Procedure Analysis covering the industry environment, segmentation analysis, and competitive landscape. This global market research report is a proven source to gain valuable market insights and take better decisions about important business strategies.

Request for FREE Sample Report: To Know the Impact of COVID-19 on this Industry @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=916569

Venipuncture is the procedure of collecting blood from veins for diagnostic purposes. Procedures considered for the study only include venipuncture procedures used in blood sample collection for diagnostic purposes. Peripheral and central catheterizations for the administration of medications and catheterizations for hemodialysis have not been considered while studying the venipuncture procedures.

This study covers the venipuncture procedures based on vein type (cephalic vein, median cubital vein, basilic vein, and other veins), success rate (total venipuncture and successful venipuncture), end user [hospitals (public and private), diagnostic laboratories, physicians’ offices, and other end users], and geographic countries (the U.S., the U.K., Germany, France, Canada, Spain, Italy, Benelux, Nordic Countries, Australia, Switzerland, and Austria).

Based on end user, the U.S. venipuncture procedures are classified into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, physician office laboratories, and others. The others segment includes home care, long-term acute care, and nursing homes. In 2016, the hospitals segment is expected to account for the largest share of the venipuncture procedures.

On the basis of vein type, the U.K. venipuncture procedures are classified into median cubital vein, cephalic vein, basilicvein, and other veins. The other veins segment includes great saphenous, femoral, scalp, subclavian, and metacarpal veins. In 2016, the median cubital vein segment is expected to account for the largest share of the venipuncture procedures.

Based on countries, the U.S. venipuncture procedures is expected to account for the largest share of the venipuncture procedures in 2016. Followed by the U.K., Germany, Canada, France, Canada, Spain, Italy, Benelux, Nordic Countries, Australia, Switzerland, and Austria.

Research methodology:

For the estimation of the total number of blood draws in the U.S., the bottom-up and top-down approaches were used

Top-down Approach: The number of blood draws for each segment were determined through secondary research and added to reach the total number of blood draws in the U.S.

Bottom-up Approach: The total number of blood draws in the U.S. was estimated through secondary research and further broken down into inpatient and outpatient blood draws

All percentage shares, splits, and breakdowns were determined using secondary sources and verified through primary sources

This entire procedure includes the study of health indicators for a country (population, incidence of infectious and lifestyle diseases, and healthcare expenditure, among others) and extensive interviews for key insights from industry leaders

Reasons to Buy the Report:

This report will enable both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which in turn will help these firms garner a greater market share. Firms purchasing the report can use any one or a combination of the below-mentioned three strategies (market penetration, product development/innovation, market development) for strengthening their market shares.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the venipuncture procedures, vein type and its used among different end users.

Comprehensive information on the venipuncture procedures, vein type and its used among different end users. Product Development/Innovation: Detailed insights on existing, upcoming technologies in venipuncture procedure.

Detailed insights on existing, upcoming technologies in venipuncture procedure. Market Development: Comprehensive information about market opportunities across different geographies.

Venipuncture needle and syringes market is projected to reach USD 1,044.6 million by 2021 from USD 790.8 million in 2016, at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period. The U.S. total venipuncture procedure volume contributed the largest share in 2016 and poised to grow at a CAGR of 1.8%.

Enquire Here for, Report Enquiry, Discount and Customization @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/inquirybeforebuy.aspx?name=916569

Table of Contents

1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.1 Market Definition

2 Market Segmentation

3 Research Methodology

3.1 Research Methodology

3.1.1 Market Size Estimation

3.1.2 End User Analysis

3.1.3 Supplier Analysis

3.2 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

3.2.1 Venipuncture Procedure Analysis

3.2.2 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

4 Venipuncture Needles and Syringes Market, By Region

4.1 Introduction

4.2 North America

4.2.1 U.S.

4.2.2 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 U.K.

4.3.2 Germany.

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 Rest of the Europe.

4.4 Rest of the World

5 Venipuncture Procedures: Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Factors Affecting Venipuncture Procedure

5.3 Global Burden of Lifestyle Diseases

5.4 Methods to Improve Venipuncture

6 Venipuncture Procedures: U.S

6.1 U.S.: Venipuncture Procedure

6.2 U.S.: Venipuncture Procedure, By Vein Type

6.3 U.S.: Venipuncture Procedure, By End User

7 Venipuncture Procedures: U.K

7.1 U.K.: Venipuncture Procedure

7.2 U.K.: Venipuncture Procedure, By Vein Type

7.3 U.K.: Venipuncture Procedure, By End User

8 Venipuncture Procedures: Germany

8.1 Germany: Venipuncture Procedure

8.2 Germany: Venipuncture Procedure, By Vein Type

8.3 Germany: Venipuncture Procedure, By End User

9 Venipuncture Procedures: Canada

9.1 Canada: Venipuncture Procedure

9.2 Canada: Venipuncture Procedure, By Vein Type

9.3 Canada: Venipuncture Procedure, By End User

10 Venipuncture Procedures: France

10.1 France: Venipuncture Procedure

10.2 France: Venipuncture Procedure, By Vein Type

10.3 France: Venipuncture Procedure, By End User

11 Venipuncture Procedures: Italy

11.1 Italy: Venipuncture Procedure

11.2 Italy: Venipuncture Procedure, By Vein Type

11.3 Italy: Venipuncture Procedure, By End User

12 Venipuncture Procedures: Switzerland

12.1 Switzerland: Venipuncture Procedure

12.2 Switzerland: Venipuncture Procedure, By Vein Type

12.3 Switzerland: Venipuncture Procedure, By End User

13 Venipuncture Procedures: Austria

13.1 Austria: Venipuncture Procedure

13.2 Austria: Venipuncture Procedure, By Vein Type

13.3 Austria: Venipuncture Procedure, By End User

14 Venipuncture Procedures: Spain

14.1 Spain: Venipuncture Procedure

14.2 Spain: Venipuncture Procedure, By Vein Type

14.3 Spain: Venipuncture Procedure, By End User

15 Venipuncture Procedures: Nordic Countries

15.1 Nordic Countries: Venipuncture Procedure

15.2 Nordic Countries: Venipuncture Procedure, By Vein Type

15.3 Nordic Countries: Venipuncture Procedure, By End User

16 Venipuncture Procedures: Australia

16.1 Australia: Venipuncture Procedure

16.2 Australia: Venipuncture Procedure, By Vein Type

16.3 Australia: Venipuncture Procedure, By End User

17 Venipuncture Procedures: Benelux

17.1 Benelux: Venipuncture Procedure

17.2 Benelux: Venipuncture Procedure, By Vein Type

17.3 Benelux: Venipuncture Procedure, By End User