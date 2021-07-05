Interventional Radiology Market: Future Trends, Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges, CAGR, Risks and Key Players Analysis

Interventional Radiology Market research report best suits the requirements of the client. To succeed in this promptly changing marketplace, businesses must take up the market research report solution such as Interventional Radiology Market report. Strategically analyzed facts and figures of the market and keen business insights covered in this marketing report would be a key aspect in achieving enduring business growth. This market research report encompasses different industry verticals for industry such as company profile, contact details of the manufacturer, product specifications, geographical scope, production value, market structures, recent developments, revenue analysis, market shares, and possible sales volume of the company.

The key players in the market include

GE Healthcare (General Electric Company) (U.K.),

Siemens Healthcare GmBH (Siemens AG) (Germany),

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (The Netherlands),

Toshiba Medical Systems Corporation (Toshiba Corporation) (Japan),

Hitachi Medical Corporation (Hitachi Ltd.) (Japan),

Carestream Health, Inc. (U.S.),

Esaote S.p.A (Italy),

Hologic, Inc. (U.S.),

Fujifilm Corporation (Japan),

Samsung Medison (South Korea),

and Shimadzu Corporation (Japan).

On the basis of product, the market is segmented intoangiography systems, fluoroscopy systems, CT scanners, ultrasound-imaging systems, MRI system, and other devices (C-arm, contrast media injectors,& imaging catheter guidewires). The MRI system segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the market in 2016.Factors such as technological advancements and product launches are driving the growth of this segment.

Based on procedure, the market is segmented into angiography, angioplasty, embolization, thrombolysis, vertebroplasty, nephrostomy, and other procedures (biliary drainage, fallopian tube recanalization, cholecystectomy, and carotid-cavernous fistula). The angiography segment is projected to witness the highest growth in this market due to increasing prevalence of cardiovascular diseases and the growing demand for minimally invasive procedures.

By applications, the market is segmented into cardiology, oncology, urology & nephrology, gastroenterology, and other applications (orthopedics, neurology, and gynecology). The oncology segment is projected to witness the highest growth in this market due to increase in the incidence of cancer and rising demand for minimally invasive procedures.

Geographically, the market is dominated by North America, followed by Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). Growth in the North American regionis primarily driven by the increase in the prevalence and incidence of chronic diseases and the aging population.

Research Coverage:

Apart from comprehensive geographic and product analysis and market sizing, the report also provides a competitive landscape that covers the growth strategies adopted by industry players over the last three years. In addition, the company profiles comprise the product portfolios, developments, and strategies adopted by the market players to maintain and increase their shares in the market. The abovementioned market research data, current market size, and forecast of the future trends will help market players and new entrants to make the necessary decisions regarding product offerings, geographic focus, change in strategic approach, and levels of output to remain successful in the market.

The global interventional radiology imaging market is expected to reach USD 23.50 billion by 2021 from USD 16.99 billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 6.7%. The market is broadly classified intoproduct, procedures, and application.

