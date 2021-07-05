HIV Diagnosis Market: Future Trends, Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges, CAGR, Risks and Key Players Analysis

HIV Diagnosis Market analysis report is sure to help boost sales and improve return on investment (ROI). The research and analysis carried out in this HIV Diagnosis Market report assist clients to forecast investment in an emerging market, expansion of market share, or success of a new product with the help of global market research analysis. Market drivers and market restraints assessed in this HIV Diagnosis Market report make attention to how the product is getting utilized in the recent market environment and also provide estimations about the future usage. This industry report includes market analysis based on regional as well as global levels.

The major players in the HIV diagnosis market are

Siemens AG (Germany),

Roche Diagnostics (Switzerland),

Abbott Laboratories (U.S),

Danaher Corporation (U.S.),

Thermo-Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.),

Merck KGaA (Germany),

Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.),

Hologic, Inc. (U.S.),

Alere Inc. (U.S.),

and Bio-Rad Laboratories (U.S.).

On the basis of test type, the market is segmented into antibody tests, viral load tests, CD4 count tests, tests for early infant diagnosis, and tests for viral identification. The antibody tests segment further divided into HIV-1 screening tests, HIV-1 confirmatory tests, and HIV-2 and group O diagnostic tests.The antibody tests segment is expected to account for the largest share of the HIV diagnosis market in 2016.These tests are widely adopted to screening and confirmation of HIV antibodies. Moreover, increasing prevalence of HIV/AIDS, increasing awareness about HIV, increasing blood donations and transfusions, and advancements in technology are expected to drive the growth of this market.

On the basis of end user, the HIV diagnosis market is divided into diagnostic laboratories, hospitals, blood banks, home care settings, and others (gene banks, cell banks, biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies, and academic research institutes). The diagnostic laboratories segment is expected to account for the largest share of HIV diagnosis market in 2016. Increasing awareness about HIV/AIDS and advancements in PoC instruments and consumables are major drivers for this end-user segment.

Geographically, North America dominates the global HIV diagnosis market. The government initiatives and funding in order to increase HIV diagnosis procedures and create awareness amongst the pollution and increasing number of blood transfusions are increasing the demand for HIV diagnosis products in North America.

The major factors contributing to the growth of the global HIV diagnosis market include the increasing prevalence of HIV/AIDS worldwide, increasing number of blood transfusions and blood donations, benefits offered by point-of-care instruments & kits, and increasing government initiatives. On the other hand, the high cost of NAT and lack of mandates for NAT in developing countries are the major factors restraining the growth of this market. The high growth potential in the Asian region provides opportunities for players in the HIV diagnosis market.

Research Coverage

Apart from comprehensive geographic and product analysis and market sizing, the report also provides a competitive landscape that covers the growth strategies adopted by industry players over the last three years. In addition, the company profiles comprise the product portfolios, developments, and strategies adopted by players to maintain and increase their shares in the market.

Reasons to Buy the Report:

This report will enable both established firms as well as new entrants/smaller firms to gauge the pulse of the market, which in turn will help these firms garner greater market shares. Companies purchasing the report can use any one or a combination of the below-mentioned five strategies (market penetration, product development/innovation, market development, market diversification, and competitive assessment) for strengthening their market shares.

The report provides insights on the following pointers:

Market Penetration: Comprehensive information on the product portfolios of the top players in the HIV diagnosis market. The report analyses the HIV diagnosis market by product, test type, end user, and region.

Detailed insights on the upcoming technologies, R&D activities, and new product launches in the HIV diagnosis market Competitive Assessment: In-depth assessment of the market strategies, geographic and business segments, and product portfolios of the leading players in the HIV diagnosis market

Comprehensive information about emerging markets. This report analyzes the market for HIV diagnosis across geographies Market Diversification: Exhaustive information about new products, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments in the HIV diagnosis market.

The HIV diagnosis market is projected to reach USD 3.88 billion by 2021 from USD 2.35 billion in 2016, at a CAGR of 10.5% from 2016 to 2021. The global HIV diagnosis marketis segmented based on product, test type, end user, and region. On the basis of product, the market is segmented into consumables (assays, kits, reagents, and other consumables), instruments, and software &services. The consumable segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The frequent and repetitive purchase of consumables by laboratories and hospitals, growing prevalence of HIV/AIDS, and increasing initiatives from governments to fight HIV/AIDS are some of the major factors driving the consumables market.

