Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market: Future Trends, Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges, CAGR, Risks and Key Players Analysis

This Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market report works as an established source of information to offer a telescopic view of the current market trends, situations, opportunities and status. The report is divided into several characters which include manufacturers, region, type, application, market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities, challenges, emerging trends, risks, entry barriers, sales channels, and distributors which are again detailed in the Hemodialysis and Peritoneal Dialysis Market report as required to define the topic and provide maximum information for better decision making. In addition, this market report also gives top to bottom assessment of the market with respect to income and developing business sector.

The global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market is categorized into two broad segments, namely, hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis. The hemodialysis (HD) products and services market include machines, consumables, and services. The peritoneal dialysis (PD) products and services market include machines, concentrates/dialysates, catheters, transfer sets, and PD services. Furthermore, on the basis of end-user, the global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market have been segmented into in-center dialysis and home dialysis.

In 2016, the hemodialysis segment is expected to account for largest share of the market. Factors such as the huge acceptance of hemodialysis therapy over peritoneal dialysis among CKD and ESRD patients, an increasing number of ESRD patients, growth in the number of dialysis centers, and government initiatives are stimulating the growth of the hemodialysis market. However, the peritoneal dialysis market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Geographically, North America is expected to command the largest share of the global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market in 2016, followed by Europe. A number of factors such as the growing dialysis patient pool and increasing prevalence of diabetes and hypertension are propelling the growth of the North American dialysis market. Additionally, factors such as the growing inclination towards peritoneal dialysis and the rising adoption of home hemodialysis/nocturnal dialysis are also contributing to the growth of this market. According to the U.S. Renal Data System, the number of peritoneal dialysis patients opting for self-treatment at home rose by 24% from 2008 to 2011.

The Asia-Pacific region is poised to grow at the highest CAGR in the next five years. Factors such as the presence of a large patient population base, increasing number of private and public owned dialysis centers, improving reimbursement and insurance scenario, rising focus of global players, and increasing government initiatives are propelling the growth of the dialysis market in the Asia-Pacific region.

The global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market is highly competitive, with a large number of players (including dialysis products market players and dialysis services market players). As of 2015, the global dialysis products market was dominated by Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Germany) and Baxter International, Inc. (U.S.); whereas in the global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis services market, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (Germany), DaVita Healthcare Partners, Inc. (U.S.), and Diaverum Deutschland GmbH (Germany) were the top three market players. Partnerships/agreements/collaborations/joint ventures, and acquisitions are the major strategies adopted by most of the market players to achieve growth in the hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market.

The global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market is estimated to reach 83.89 billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 6.0% from 2016 to 2021. Although the global hemodialysis and peritoneal dialysis market is estimated to grow at a lower CAGR in developed countries; however, it is expected to witness a high growth rate in emerging countries such as China, India, and Brazil. The growth in this market is driven by the increasing number of ESRD patients, growing prevalence of diabetes & hypertension (major causes of kidney failure), rapid growth in the aging population, preference for dialysis treatments over kidney transplants due to lack of donors, and initiatives taken by leading players to introduce advanced products & services. However, a number of product recalls and the risks & complications associated with dialysis are restricting the growth of this market to a certain extent.

