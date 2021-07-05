United Kingdom Biopower Market Report-by Upcoming Opportunities and Industry Trends through 2026

The research reports on United Kingdom Biopower Market report gives detailed overview of factors that affect global business scope. United Kingdom Biopower Market report shows the latest market insights with upcoming trends and breakdowns of products and services. This report provides statistics on the market situation, size, regions and growth factors. United Kingdom Biopower Market report contains emerging players analyze data including competitive situations, sales, revenue and market share of top manufacturers.

Top Companies mentioned-

SSE plc;

Shanks Group plc;

Npower Cogen Limited;

New Earth Solutions Group Limited; LondonEnergy Ltd;

Glennmont Partners;

Energeticky a Prumyslovy Holding AS;

ENER-G Holdings plc;

E.ON UK plc; Drax Group plc

United Kingdom Biopower Market Report including Capacity, Generation, Investment Trends, Regulations and Company Profiles is the latest report, the industry analysis specialists that offer comprehensive information and understanding of the biopower market in the UK.

The research details renewable power market outlook in the UK(includes hydro, small hydro, biopower and solar PV) and provides forecasts up to 2030. The report highlights installed capacity and power generation trends from 2010 to 2030 in the UK bipower market. A detailed coverage of renewable energy policy framework governing the market with specific policies pertaining to biopower is provided in the report. The research also provides company snapshots of some of the major market participants.

Scope of this Report-

The report analyses the UK renewable power market and the UK bio power market. The scope of the research includes –

– A brief introduction on global carbon emissions and global primary energy consumption.

– An overview on the UK renewable power market, highlighting installed capacity trends (2010-2030), generation trends (2010-2030) and installed capacity split by various renewable power sources in 2018.

– Detailed overview of the UK Bio power market with installed capacity and generation trends and major active and upcoming Bio projects.

– Deal analysis of the UK Biopower market. Deals are analyzed on the basis of mergers, acquisitions, partnership, asset finance, debt offering, equity offering, private equity (PE) and venture capitalists (VC).

– Key policies and regulatory framework supporting the development of Bio power sources .

– Major Contracts and Collaborations related to bio power sector in the UK.

– Snapshots of some of the major market participants in the country.

Table of Contents in this Report-

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Carbon Emissions Increased by around 1.7% in 2018

2.2 Renewable energy is expected to contribute more than 50% of the power mix in the country.

2.3 Biopower accounts for 32% of the renewable energy generation in the country in 2018.

3 Introduction

3.1 Carbon Emissions, Global, 2001-2018

3.2 Primary Energy Consumption, Global, 2001-2040

3.3 Biopower Market, Technology Analysis

3.3.1 Biopower Market, Feedstock Conversion Processes

3.3.2 Biopower Market, Primary Energy Conversion and Recovery Technology

3.4 Report Guidance

4 Renewable Power Market, United Kingdom, 2010-2030

4.1 Renewable Power Market, United Kingdom, Overview

4.2 Renewable Power Market, United Kingdom, Installed Capacity, 2010-2030

4.2.1 Renewable Power Market, United Kingdom, Cumulative Installed Capacity by Source Type, 2010-2030

4.2.2 Renewable Power Market, United Kingdom, Cumulative Installed Capacity Split by Source Type, 2018 and 2030

4.2.3 Renewable Power Market, United Kingdom, Net Capacity Additions by Source Type, 2019-2030

4.2.4 Renewable Power Market, United Kingdom, Comparison of Renewable Power Sources Based on Installed Capacity, 2018-2030

4.3 Renewable Power Market, United Kingdom, Power Generation, 2010-2030

4.3.1 Renewable Power Market, United Kingdom, Power Generation by Source Type, 2010-2030

4.3.2 Renewable Power Market, United Kingdom, Comparison of Renewable Power Sources Based on Power Generation, 2018-2030

5 Biopower Market, United Kingdom

5.1 Biopower Market, United Kingdom, Overview

5.2 Biopower Market, United Kingdom, Installed Capacity, 2010 – 2030

5.3 Biopower Market, United Kingdom, Power Generation, 2010-2030

5.4 Biopower Market, United Kingdom, Market Size, 2010-2025

5.5 Biopower Market, United Kingdom, Project Based Analysis, 2018

5.5.1 Biopower Market, United Kingdom, Major Active Plants, 2018

5.5.2 Biopower Market, United Kingdom, Key Under-construction Projects, 2018

5.6 Biopower Market, United Kingdom, Deal Analysis, 2018

5.6.1 Biopower Market, United Kingdom, Deal Volume vs. Deal Value, 2006-2018

5.6.2 Biopower Market, United Kingdom, Split by Deal Type, 2018

6 Power Market, United Kingdom, Regulatory Scenario

6.1 Renewable Energy Market, Overview

6.2 Electricity Market Reform 2011

6.3 Renewable Energy Targets

6.4 Climate Change Act

6.4.1 Ambitious 2030 Carbon Reduction target

6.5 Renewable Energy Strategy 2009

6.6 Renewable Energy Guarantees of Origin

6.7 Renewable Obligation Order

6.8 Contracts for Difference

6.9 Impact of Brexit on UK energy Industry

6.10 Carbon Emissions Tax 2018

6.11 Carbon Price Floor

6.12 Carbon Price Support

6.13 Climate Change Levy

6.14 UK green energy investment halves after policy changes

6.15 Feed-in-Tariffs

6.15.1 Solar Power FiT

6.15.2 Wind Power FiT

6.15.3 Hydropower FiT

6.15.4 Biopower FiT

6.16 Feed in tariffs to end in 2019

6.17 Policy Support for Energy Efficiency

6.17.1 Carbon Reduction Commitment Energy Efficiency Scheme

6.17.2 Enhanced Capital Allowances

7 Biopower Market, United Kingdom, Company Profiles

7.1 Company Snapshot: SSE plc

7.1.1 SSE plc – Company Overview

7.1.2 SSE plc – Business Description

7.1.3 SSE plc – SWOT Analysis

7.1.4 SSE plc – Major Products and Services

7.1.5 SSE plc – Head Office

7.2 Company Snapshot: Shanks Group plc

7.2.1 Shanks Group plc – Company Overview

7.2.2 Shanks Group plc – Major Products and Services

7.2.3 Shanks Group plc – Head Office

7.3 Company Snapshot: Npower Cogen Limited

7.3.1 Npower Cogen Limited – Company Overview

7.3.2 Npower Cogen Limited – Major Products and Services

7.3.3 Npower Cogen Limited – Head Office

7.4 Company Snapshot: New Earth Solutions Group Limited

7.4.1 New Earth Solutions Group Limited – Company Overview

7.4.2 New Earth Solutions Group Limited – Head Office

7.5 Company Snapshot: LondonEnergy Ltd

7.5.1 LondonEnergy Ltd – Company Overview

7.5.2 LondonEnergy Ltd – Major Products and Services

7.5.3 LondonEnergy Ltd – Head Office

7.6 Company Snapshot: Glennmont Partners

7.6.1 Glennmont Partners – Company Overview

7.6.2 Glennmont Partners – Major Products and Services

7.6.3 Glennmont Partners – Head Office

7.7 Company Snapshot: Energeticky a Prumyslovy Holding AS

7.7.1 Energeticky a Prumyslovy Holding AS – Company Overview

7.7.2 Energeticky a Prumyslovy Holding AS – Business Description

7.7.3 Energeticky a Prumyslovy Holding AS – SWOT Analysis

7.7.4 Energeticky a Prumyslovy Holding AS – Major Products and Services

7.7.5 Energeticky a Prumyslovy Holding AS – Head Office

7.8 Company Snapshot: ENER-G Holdings plc

7.8.1 ENER-G Holdings plc – Company Overview

7.8.2 ENER-G Holdings plc – Major Products and Services

7.8.3 ENER-G Holdings plc – Head Office

7.9 Company Snapshot: E.ON UK plc

7.9.1 E.ON UK plc – Company Overview

7.9.2 E.ON UK plc – Business Description

7.9.3 E.ON UK plc – SWOT Analysis

7.9.4 E.ON UK plc – Major Products and Services

7.9.5 E.ON UK plc – Head Office

7.10 Company Snapshot: Drax Group plc

7.10.1 Drax Group plc – Company Overview

7.10.2 Drax Group plc – Business Description

7.10.3 Drax Group plc – SWOT Analysis

7.10.4 Drax Group plc – Major Products and Services

7.10.5 Drax Group plc – Head Office

8 Appendix

8.1 Abbreviations

8.2 Market Definitions

8.3 Methodology

8.4 Coverage

8.4.1 Secondary Research

8.4.2 Primary Research

8.4.3 Modeling and Forecasting

and more…