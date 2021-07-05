United States Hospital Supplies Market Outlook Report- Segments by Application Analysis, End Users, Regions | Cardinal Health Inc, Getinge AB

ReportsnReports added Latest United States Hospital Supplies Market Research Report offers crucial data on numerous market situations, for example, ability improvement elements, elements controlling the advancement, market possibilities, and risks to the global market. Also, the report widely facilities round competitive evaluation of United States Hospital Supplies Market. The competitive evaluation section includes key producers, recent players, providers, market strategies, ability chances, operation panorama, and evaluation of the traits of the United States Hospital Supplies Market.

Request for FREE Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1855254

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report

• Cardinal Health Inc

• Getinge AB

• Stryker Corp

United States Hospital Supplies Market Outlook Report provides key market data on the United States Hospital Supplies market. The report provides value, in millions of US dollars, volume (in units) and average prices (USD) within market categories – Disposable Hospital Supplies, Hospital Beds, Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment, Operating Room Equipment, Patient Examination Devices, Sterilization Equipment and Syringes and Needles.

The report also provides company shares and distribution shares data for each of these market categories, and global corporate-level profiles of the key market participants. Based on the availability of data for the particular market and country, information related to pipeline products, news and deals is available in the report.

Extensive interviews are conducted with key opinion leaders (KOLs), physicians and industry experts to validate the market size, company share and distribution share data and analysis.

Scope of this Report-

– Market size and company share data for Hospital Supplies market categories – Disposable Hospital Supplies, Hospital Beds, Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment, Operating Room Equipment, Patient Examination Devices, Sterilization Equipment and Syringes and Needles.

– Annualized market revenues (USD million) and volume (units) data for each of the market categories. Data is provided from 2015 to 2025.

– 2017 company share and distribution share data for Hospital Supplies market.

– Global corporate-level profiles of key companies operating within the United States Hospital Supplies market.

– Key players covered include 3M Health Care Ltd, Becton Dickinson and Co, Cardinal Health Inc, McKesson Corp, Stryker Corp, and Others.

Reasons to buy this Report-

– Develop business strategies by identifying the key market categories poised for strong growth in the future.

– Develop market-entry and market expansion strategies.

– Design competition strategies by identifying who-stands-where in the market.

– Develop investment strategies by identifying the key market categories expected to register strong growth in the near future.

– What are the key distribution channels and whats the most preferred mode of product distribution – Identify, understand and capitalize.

Single User License: US $ 5995

Get FLAT 20% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1855254

Table of Contents in this Report-

1.1 List of Tables 5

1.2 List of Figures 8

2 Introduction 10

2.1 What Is This Report About? 10

2.2 Hospital Supplies Market Segmentation 10

2.3 Definitions of Markets Covered in the Report 12

3 Hospital Supplies Market, United States 17

3.1 Hospital Supplies Market, United States, Revenue ($m), 2015-2025 17

3.2 Hospital Supplies Market, United States, Revenue Mix ($m), 2017 19

3.3 Hospital Supplies Market, United States, Category Contribution by Revenue ($m), 2017 20

3.4 Hospital Supplies Market, United States, Revenue ($m), 2015-2025 22

3.5 Hospital Supplies Market, United States, Volume (Units), 2015-2025 25

3.6 Hospital Supplies Market, United States, Volume (Units), 2015-2025 27

3.7 Hospital Supplies Market, United States, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2017 30

4 Disposable Hospital Supplies Market, United States 32

4.1 Disposable Hospital Supplies Market, United States, Revenue Mix ($m), 2017 32

4.2 Disposable Hospital Supplies Market, United States, Segment Contribution (%), 2017 33

4.3 Disposable Hospital Supplies Market, United States, Revenue ($m), 2015-2025 34

4.4 Disposable Hospital Supplies Market, United States, Volume (Units), 2015-2025 39

4.5 Disposable Hospital Supplies Market, United States, Average Price ($), 2015-2025 44

4.6 Disposable Hospital Supplies Market, United States, Distribution Share by Revenue ($m), 2017 46

4.7 Disposable Hospital Supplies Market, United States, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2017 47

5 Hospital Beds Market, United States 49

5.1 Hospital Beds Market, United States, Revenue Mix ($m), 2017 49

5.2 Hospital Beds Market, United States, Segment Contribution (%), 2017 50

5.3 Hospital Beds Market, United States, Revenue ($m), 2015-2025 51

5.4 Hospital Beds Market, United States, Volume (Units), 2015-2025 53

5.5 Hospital Beds Market, United States, Average Price ($), 2015-2025 55

5.6 Hospital Beds Market, United States, Distribution Share by Revenue ($m), 2017 56

5.7 Hospital Beds Market, United States, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2017 57

6 Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment Market, United States 59

6.1 Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment Market, United States, Revenue Mix ($m), 2017 59

6.2 Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment Market, United States, Segment Contribution (%), 2017 60

6.3 Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment Market, United States, Revenue ($m), 2015-2025 61

6.4 Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment Market, United States, Volume (Units), 2015-2025 67

6.5 Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment Market, United States, Average Price ($) , 2015-2025 73

6.6 Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment Market, United States, Distribution Share by Revenue ($m), 2017 75

6.7 Mobility Aids and Transportation Equipment Market, United States, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2017 76

7 Operating Room Equipment Market, United States 78

7.1 Operating Room Equipment Market, United States, Revenue Mix ($m), 2017 78

7.2 Operating Room Equipment Market, United States, Segment Contribution (%), 2017 79

7.3 Operating Room Equipment Market, United States, Revenue ($m), 2015-2025 80

7.4 Operating Room Equipment Market, United States, Volume (Units), 2015-2025 86

7.5 Operating Room Equipment Market, United States, Average Price ($), 2015-2025 92

7.6 Operating Room Equipment Market, United States, Distribution Share by Revenue ($m), 2017 93

7.7 Operating Room Equipment Market, United States, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2017 94

8 Patient Examination Devices Market, United States 96

8.1 Patient Examination Devices Market, United States, Revenue Mix ($m), 2017 96

8.2 Patient Examination Devices Market, United States, Segment Contribution (%), 2017 97

8.3 Patient Examination Devices Market, United States, Revenue ($m), 2015-2025 98

8.4 Patient Examination Devices Market, United States, Volume (Units), 2015-2025 100

8.5 Patient Examination Devices Market, United States, Average Price ($), 2015-2025 102

8.6 Patient Examination Devices Market, United States, Distribution Share by Revenue ($m), 2017 103

8.7 Patient Examination Devices Market, United States, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2017 104

9 Sterilization Equipment Market, United States 106

9.1 Sterilization Equipment Market, United States, Revenue Mix ($m), 2017 106

9.2 Sterilization Equipment Market, United States, Segment Contribution (%), 2017 107

9.3 Sterilization Equipment Market, United States, Revenue ($m), 2015-2025 108

9.4 Sterilization Equipment Market, United States, Volume (Units), 2015-2025 112

9.5 Sterilization Equipment Market, United States, Average Price ($), 2015-2025 116

9.6 Sterilization Equipment Market, United States, Distribution Share by Revenue ($m), 2017 118

9.7 Sterilization Equipment Market, United States, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2017 119

10 Syringes and Needles Market, United States 121

10.1 Syringes and Needles Market, United States, Revenue Mix ($m), 2017 121

10.2 Syringes and Needles Market, United States, Segment Contribution (%), 2017 122

10.3 Syringes and Needles Market, United States, Revenue ($m), 2015-2025 123

10.4 Syringes and Needles Market, United States, Volume (Units), 2015-2025 125

10.5 Syringes and Needles Market, United States, Average Price ($), 2015-2025 127

10.6 Syringes and Needles Market, United States, Distribution Share by Revenue ($m), 2017 128

10.7 Syringes and Needles Market, United States, Company Share by Revenue ($m), 2017 129

11 Overview of Key Companies in United States, Hospital Supplies Market 131

11.1 Stryker Corp 131

11.2 Cardinal Health Inc 131

11.3 Hill-Rom Holdings Inc 131

11.4 3M Health Care Ltd 131

11.5 Steris Corp 132

11.6 Getinge AB 132

11.7 Becton Dickinson and Co 132

11.8 Medline Industries Inc 132

11.9 Advanced Sterilization Products Services Inc 133

11.10 Invacare Corporation 133

11.11 McKesson Corp 133

11.12 B. Braun Melsungen AG 133

11.13 Sunrise Medical (US) LLC 134

11.14 Ansell Healthcare LLC 134

11.15 Avanos Medical Inc 134

12 Hospital Supplies Market Pipeline Products 135

13 Financial Deals Landscape 137

13.1 Acquisition 137

13.2 Asset Transactions 146

13.3 Debt Offerings 148

13.4 Equity Offerings 176

13.5 Merger 193

13.6 Partnerships 194

13.7 Private Equity 195

13.8 Venture Financing 200

14 Recent Developments 215

14.1 Corporate Communications 215

14.2 Financial Announcements 278

14.3 Government and Public Interest 456

14.4 Legal And Regulatory 461

14.5 Other Significant Developments 470

14.6 Product News 500

14.7 Research And Development 518

14.8 Strategy And Business Planning 520

15 Appendix 532

15.1 Research Methodology 533

and more…