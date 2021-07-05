Medical Equipment Mergers, Acquisitions and Investment Trends Quarterly Deal Analysis Report is an essential source of data and trend analysis on the mergers and acquisitions (M&As) and financings in the medical equipment industry. The report provides detailed information on M&As, equity/debt offerings, private equity, venture financing and partnership transactions registered in the medical equipment industry in Q2 2020. The report portrays detailed comparative data on the number of deals and their value in the last five quarters, subdivided by deal types, segments and geographies. Additionally, the report provides information on the top financial advisory firms in the medical equipment industry.

Request for FREE PDF Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=3695493

Data presented in this report is derived from proprietary in-house Medical Equipment eTrack deals database and primary and secondary research.

Scope of this Report-

– Analyze market trends for the medical equipment/medical devices market in the global arena

– Review of deal trends in anesthesia and respiratory devices, cardiovascular devices, dental devices, diabetes care devices, diagnostic imaging, drug delivery devices, endoscopy devices, ENT devices, healthcare IT, hospital supplies, in vitro diagnostics, nephrology and urology devices, neurology devices, opthalmic devices, patient monitoring, surgical equipment, and wound care management segments

– Analysis of M&A, Equity/Debt Offerings, Private Equity, Venture Financing and Partnerships in the medical equipment market

– Summary of medical equipment deals globally in the last five quarters

– Information on the top deals that took place in the medical equipment market

– Geographies covered include – North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South & Central America, and Middle East & Africa

– League Tables of financial advisors in M&A and equity/debt offerings. This includes key advisors such as Morgan Stanley, Credit Suisse, and Goldman Sachs

– Review the financial metrics, such as operating profit ratio, P/E ratio, and EV/EBITDA on mergers and acquisitions

Reasons to Buy this Report-

– Enhance your decision making capability in a more rapid and time sensitive manner.

– Find out the major deal performing segments for investments in your industry.

– Evaluate the types of companies which are entering into partnership or licensing agreements; divesting and acquiring assets.

– Identify companies that are aggressively looking to raise capital in the market

– Evaluate niche therapy areas that are receiving majority of the upfront and milestone payments in the pharmaceutical industry.

– Identify the key venture capitalists, who are financing the pharmaceutical and biotech companies.

– Evaluate the clinical development stages where majority of the partnerships and licensing agreements are happening.

– Do deals with an understanding of how competitors are financed, and the mergers and partnerships that have shaped the pharmaceutical industry.

– Identify growth segments and opportunities in each region within the industry.

– Look for key financial advisors where you are planning to raise capital from the market or for acquisitions within the industry.

Single User License: US $ 1500

Get FLAT 20% Discount on this Report @

https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=3695493

Table of Contents in this Report-

1.1 List of Tables

1.2 List of Figures

2 Medical Equipment, Global, Deal Summary

2.1 Medical Equipment, Global, Deals Analysis, Q2 2020

2.2 Medical Equipment, Global, Number of Deals by Type, Q2 2020

2.3 Medical Equipment, Global, Major Deals, Q2 2020

3 Medical Equipment, Global, Deal Summary, By Type

3.1 Medical Equipment, Global, Merger and Acquisition Deals, Q2 2020

3.2 Medical Equipment, Global, Equity Offering Deals, Q2 2020

3.3 Medical Equipment, Global, Venture Capital Deals, Q2 2020

3.4 Medical Equipment, Global, Top Venture Financing Firms, Q2 2019 – Q2 2020

3.5 Medical Equipment, Global, Private Equity Deals, Q2 2019 – Q2 2020

3.6 Medical Equipment, Global, Partnership Deals, Q2 2019- Q2 2020

4 Medical Equipment, Global, Deal Summary, By Market

4.1 Medical Equipment, Global, In Vitro Diagnostic Deals, Q2 2020

4.2 Medical Equipment, Global, Healthcare IT Deals, Q2 2020

4.3 Medical Equipment, Global, General Surgery Deals, Q2 2020

4.4 Medical Equipment, Global, Cardiovascular Device Deals, Q2 2020

4.5 Medical Equipment, Global, Diagnostic Imaging Deals, Q2 2020

4.6 Medical Equipment, Global, Ophthalmic Devices Deals, Q2 2020

4.7 Medical Equipment, Global, Orthopedic Devices Deals, Q2 2020

4.8 Medical Equipment, Global, Drug Delivery Devices Deals, Q2 2020

4.9 Medical Equipment, Global, Hospital Supplies Deals, Q2 2020

4.10 Medical Equipment, Global, Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices Deals, Q2 2020

4.11 Medical Equipment, Global, Neurology Devices Deals, Q2 2020

4.12 Medical Equipment, Global, Diabetes Care Devices Deals, Q2 2020

4.13 Medical Equipment, Global, Wound Care Management Deals, Q2 2020

4.14 Medical Equipment, Global, Nephrology and Urology Devices Deals, Q2 2020

4.15 Medical Equipment, Global, Ear, Nose and Throat Device Deals, Q2 2020

4.16 Medical Equipment, Global, Dental Devices Deals, Q2 2020

5 Medical Equipment, Deal Summary, By Geography

5.1 Medical Equipment, North America Region Deals, Q2 2020

5.2 Medical Equipment, Europe Region Deals, Q2 2020

5.3 Medical Equipment, Asia-Pacific Region Deals, Q2 2020

5.4 Medical Equipment, Rest of the World Deals, Q2 2020

6 Medical Equipment, Top Advisors

6.1 Medical Equipment, Global Top Financial Advisors, Mergers and Acquisitions, Last Five Quarters

6.2 Medical Equipment, Global Top Financial Advisors, Equity Offerings, Deal Summary, Last Five Quarters

7 Further Information

7.1 Methodology

7.3 Contact Us

7.4 Disclosure information

7.5 Disclaimer

and more…