Top 150 Manufacturers Of Point-Of-Care Instruments and Tests Market Report like Abbott Laboratories, ACON Laboratories

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report

Abbott Laboratories, ACON Laboratories, Alcon, Alere, Allergan, Aurobindo Pharma, Axis-Shield, Baxter, Bayer, B. Braun, BD, Biomerieux, Biomet, Boditech Med, Boehringer Ingelheim, CareFusion, Covance, Covidien, C.R. Bard, Edwards Lifesciences, EKF Diagnostics, Fresenius, GE Healthcare, Genzyme, HemoCue, Intuitive Surgical, Ipsen, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, Merit Medical Systems, Millipore, Mölnlycke Health Care, Novartis, Paul Hartmann, Philips Medical, Qiagen,Quidel, Siemens Healthcare, Smith & Nephew, Synthes, Teleflex, Teva, Tosoh, Zentiva

Most people will be aware of some of the major manufacturers of point-of-care instruments and tests such as EKF Diagnostics, PTS Diagnostics and SD Biosensor, Inc. but this major new report looks at all 150 of the top companies – companies like:

– Biosensia Ltd. – Founded in 2009 and headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, Biosensiais a science focused, venture backed business established specifically to develop and exploit its novel and proprietary technology, RapiPlex.RapiPlex is a point-of-care diagnosis system based on a set of proprietary technologies capable of producing quantitative and qualitative laboratory quality test results.Itcomprises a disposable assay cartridge and a small table top instrument, making it possible to transition complex immunoassays from the centralised reference laboratory to a doctor’s office or patient’s bedside, facilitating near patient care without compromising analytical performance.The Company’s aim is to make RapiPlex a method of choice for testing multiple analytes in a matter of minutes. Biosensiais interested in exploring product commercialisation under license agreement. It has already signed two development agreements with external partners for products for TB triage and for the monitoring of systemic Lupus and discussions are ongoing in severalother areas including sepsis and infectious disease panels. The Company is led by Niamh O’Luanaigh, Chief Operating Officer.

– Sarissa Biomedical Limited – Sarissa Biomedical’s patented technology delivers a step change in enzymatic biosensor sensitivity and selectivity to detect and measure biomarkers in finger-prick blood samples within minutes, using low cost, single use biosensors and handheld readers. This new generation of biosensors is set to transform emergency clinical care, creating point-of-care diagnostic solutions not previously possible. The Company’s first application is stroke and it expects to make a CE marked product available during 2017. Sarissa Biomedical is working on other diagnostic applications in several major disease areas such as TBI, heart attacks and sepsis. The Company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Coventry, United Kingdom. Dr Everard Mascarenhas is Sarissa Biomedical’s Chief Executive Officer.

– Zenosense, Inc.-Zenosense’s primary focus, through their joint venture ownership in MIDS Medical Ltd., is the development of a cost-effective, hand-held, point-of-care, rapid cardiac diagnostic device, MIDS Cardiac™.MIDS Cardiac™ enables the rapid detection of very low levels of cardiac markers with a primary focus on troponin I and T. The device is designed to equal or exceed gold standard laboratory levels of accuracy, at the point-of-care. It is intended to be used with a minimum of training by any ER nurse or by paramedics at the scene. The Companybelieves that MIDS Cardiac™ will revolutionise the diagnosis and management of suspected Acute Myocardial Infarction (AMI), that it will be in universal demand and that it will rapidly penetrate a multi-billion dollar market.Zenosense was founded in 2008, is headquartered in Valencia, Spain and is led by Carlos Gil, Chief Executive Officer.

Report Target Market:

1) Point-Of-Care Manufacturing Companies

Usage: competitive/financial analysis and strategic partner/alliance identification.

2) Suppliers

‘The Top 150 Manufacturers Of Point-Of-Care Instruments & Tests’ is perfect for suppliers of raw materials, technology and services to identify top potential customers.

3) Distributors

This report is ideal for distributors of point-of-care instruments and tests to identify the leading manufacturers with the best products.

4) Industry Associations:

‘The Top 150 Manufacturers Of Point-Of-Care Instruments & Tests’ is a useful reference tool for in-vitro diagnosticsindustry associations.

