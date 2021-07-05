Top 250 Developers of In-Vitro Diagnostics Tests for Cancer, Cardiovascular and Infectious Disease Market Report

ReportsnReports added Latest In-Vitro Diagnostics Tests for Cancer, Cardiovascular and Infectious Disease Research Report offers crucial data on numerous market situations, for example, ability improvement elements, elements controlling the advancement, market possibilities, and risks to the global market. Also, the report widely facilities round competitive evaluation of In-Vitro Diagnostics Tests for Cancer, Cardiovascular and Infectious Disease. The competitive evaluation section includes key producers, recent players, providers, market strategies, ability chances, operation panorama, and evaluation of the traits of the In-Vitro Diagnostics Tests for Cancer, Cardiovascular and Infectious Disease.

Abbott Laboratories, ACON Laboratories, Alcon, Allergan, Aurobindo Pharma, Axis-Shield, Baxter, Bayer, B. Braun, BD, Biomerieux, Biomet, Boehringer Ingelheim, CareFusion, Covance, Covidien, C.R. Bard, Edwards Lifesciences, Fresenius, GE Healthcare, Genzyme, HemoCue, Intuitive Surgical, Ipsen, Johnson & Johnson, Medtronic, Merit Medical Systems, Millipore, Mölnlycke Health Care, Novartis, Paul Hartmann, Philips Medical, Qiagen, Siemens Healthcare, Smith & Nephew, Synthes, Teleflex, Teva, Zentiva etc..

1) In-Vitro Diagnostics Companies

‘The Top 250 Developers Of In-Vitro Diagnostics Tests For Cancer, Cardiovascular & Infectious Diseases’ is perfect for suppliers of raw materials, technology and services to identify top potential customers.

This report is ideal for distributors of in-vitro diagnostics instruments and tests to identify the leading manufacturers with the best products.

‘The Top 250 Developers Of In-Vitro Diagnostics Tests For Cancer, Cardiovascular & Infectious Diseases’ is a useful reference tool for in-vitro diagnostic associations.

GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. Founded in 2010 and headquartered in Carlsbad, California, United States, GenMark Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNMK) is a leading provider of automated, multiplex molecular diagnostic testing systems that detect and measure DNA and RNA targets to diagnose disease and optimise patient treatment. Utilizing GenMark's proprietary eSensor® detection technology, GenMark's eSensor XT-8® system is designed to support a broad range of molecular diagnostic tests with a compact, easy-to-use workstation and self-contained, disposable test cartridges. In June, 2016, the Company achieved the CE Mark for its ePlex® sample-to-answer multiplex molecular diagnostics System and ePlex® Respiratory Pathogen (RP) Panel and on December 22, 2016, GenMark announced that it had submitted 510(k) applications to the FDA for its ePlex® sample-to-answer System and Respiratory Pathogen (RP) Panel. The Company has revenue of $U.S. 49.2 million and 233 employees. GenMark is led by Hany Massarany, President And Chief Executive Officer.

Chembio Diagnostic Systems, Inc. Headquartered in Medford, New York, United States, Chembio Diagnostic Systems, Inc. (Nasdaq: CEMI) develops, manufactures, licenses and markets point-of-care diagnostic tests and technology for the detection of infectious diseases. The Company's Dual Path Platform (DPP®) technology is providing it with a significant pipeline of business opportunities for the development and manufacture of new products. On January 10, 2017 Chembio Diagnostic Systems, Inc. announced that the Company had completed the acquisition of RVR Diagnostics Sdn Bhd (RVR), a Malaysian, privately-held manufacturer and distributor of point-of-care diagnostic tests for infectious diseases. Founded in 1985, Chembio Diagnostic Systems, Inc. had revenues of $U.S. 24.3 million in 2015. It currently has 166 employees and is led by John J. Sperzel, Chief Executive Officer.

Biocartis Group NV Headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium, Biocartis Group NV is an innovative commercial stage, molecular diagnostics company providing next generation diagnostic solutions aimed at improving clinical practice for the benefit of patients, clinicians, payers and industry. The Company's proprietary MDx Idylla™ platform is a fully automated, real time system which offers accurate, highly-reliable molecular information from any biological sample in virtually any setting. Idylla™ addresses the growing demand for personalized medicine by allowing fast and effective treatment selection and treatment progress monitoring. Biocartis Group NV is developing and marketing a rapidly expanding test menu addressing key unmet clinical needs in oncology and infectious diseases, the fastest and largest growing segments of the $U.S. 5.0 billion MDx market. The Company employs 300 people and has revenue of $U.S. 16.7 million. Biocartis Group NV has been listed on Euronext Brussels (BCART) since April 2015 and is led by Rudi Pauwels, Chief Executive Officer.

Daniella Cramp is Global President, Cardiometabolic at Alere Inc..

Beijing Wantai Biological Pharmacy’s Beijing plant is the largest manufacturing base for the production of infectious diseases diagnostics in China.

MDxHealth was the winner of the 2016 Frost & Sullivan Global Prostate Cancer Diagnostics Technology Innovation Award.

iTP Biomedica Corp., the Canadian developer of diagnostic tools for cancers, is oriented to collaborative co-diagnostics development.

Arbor Vita Corporation’s flagship product the OncoE6™ Cervical Test has proven to be the most accurate test available worldwide for detecting cervical cancer. It is the only cervical cancer test that provides real-time results at the point-of-care.

Response Biomedical Corp., a global leader in cardiovascular point-of-care testing,has a wide range of markers available on its RAMP® platformincluding Troponin I, CK-MB, Myoglobin, NT-proBNP and D-dimer.

On May 25, 2016, Philips Handheld Diagnostics announced the launch of a new handheld blood test, the Minicare I-20 system, for rapid diagnosis (< 10 minutes) of a heart attack at the point-of-care.

On February 1, 2017, Great Basin Scientific, Inc. announced the completion of the clinical trial and 510(k) submission to the FDA of its Bordetella Direct Test.

Meridian Bioscience, Inc. reported full-year fiscal 2016 net revenues of $196.1 million.

In July, 2016, the Swiss-based global biopharmaceutical group, Debiopharm Group™, acquired a majority holding in GenePOC, Inc., the Canadian developer of affordable, simple, and rapid point-of-care molecular diagnostic tests for infectious diseases.

