Gene Therapies Market Report- Growth Rate, Revenue Status, Size, Business Opportunities, Segmentation and Regional Overview

ReportsnReports added Latest Gene Therapies Market Research Report offers crucial data on numerous market situations, for example, ability improvement elements, elements controlling the advancement, market possibilities, and risks to the global market. Also, the report widely facilities round competitive evaluation of Gene Therapies Market. The competitive evaluation section includes key producers, recent players, providers, market strategies, ability chances, operation panorama, and evaluation of the traits of the Gene Therapies Market.
Request for FREE Sample Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/contacts/requestsample.aspx?name=1344314
“Gene Therapies: A Growing Pipeline and Approval of CAR-T Cell Therapies Reflect Increasing Commercial Appeal, Despite Difficulties Faced by products such as Glybera and Strimvelis” discusses all gene therapies, including not only those which involve genetic modification, but also RNAi, CAR-T cell and aptamer-based therapies.
Get FLAT 20% Discount on this Report @ https://www.reportsnreports.com/purchase.aspx?name=1344314
Table of Contents in this Report-
1.1 List of Tables 3
1.2 List of Figures 3
2 Gene Therapy Overview 5
2.1 Types of Gene Therapy 7
2.1.1 Types of Intervention 8
2.1.2 Types of Vector 13
3 Currently Approved Gene Therapies 22
3.1 Glybera (alipogene tiparvovec) 22
3.2 Kynamro (mipomersen) 23
3.3 Macugen (pegaptanib) 24
3.4 Vitravene (fomivirsen) 25
3.5 Gendicine (rAd-p53) 26
3.6 Oncorine (rAd5-H101) 26
3.7 Neovasculgen (Pl-VEGF165) 27
3.8 Exondys 51 (eteplirsen) 28
3.9 Spinraza (nusinersen) 29
3.10 Strimvelis (GSK-2696273) 30
3.11 Kymriah (tisagenlecleucel) 32
3.12 Yescarta (axicabtagene ciloleucel) 33
3.13 Imlygic (talimogene laherparepvec) 34
3.14 Zalmoxis (Allogenic T cells encodng LNGFR and HSV-TK) 36
3.15 Luxturna (voretigene neparvovec) 37
4 Gene Therapy Production Strategies 38
4.1 Production of Viral Vectors 38
4.1.1 Case Study: Challenges in the Manufacture of AAV Vectors 40
4.2 Production of Cell-based Gene Therapies 42
5 Challenges to Gene Therapy Development 44
6 Gene Therapy Pipeline and Emerging Technologies 46
6.1 Gene Therapy Pipeline by Therapy Area and Stage of Development 46
6.2 Gene Therapy Pipeline by Intervention and Vector Type 48
6.3 Pipeline for CAR-T Cell Therapies 51
6.4 Company Positioning 52
6.4.1 Companies by Therapy Area 53
6.4.2 Companies by Stage of Development 54
6.4.3 Companies by Intervention Type 54
6.4.4 Companies by Vector Type 56
6.4.5 Companies Developing CAR-T Cell Therapies by Stage 57
6.5 Early Genome Editing Technologies 57
6.5.1 Zinc Finger Nucleases 58
6.5.2 TALEN 58
6.5.3 CRISPR-Cas9 59
7 Strategic Consolidations 62
7.1 Licensing Deals 62
7.1.1 Licensing Deals by Region Value and Year 62
7.1.2 Licensing Deals by Stage of Development and Value 64
7.1.3 Licensing Deals by Intervention and Vector Type 65
7.2 Co-development deals 66
7.2.1 Co-development Deals by Region, Year and Value 66
7.2.2 Co-development Deals by Stage of Development and Value 68
7.2.3 Co-development Deals by Intervention and Vector Type 69
and more…https://bisouv.com/