UAE Retail Banking Market Report identifies the macroeconomic and competitive dynamics that impact upon the UAE’s retail banking market. It provides insight into the outlook for deposits, credit cards, personal loans, and mortgages; net changes in market share across all four product areas; and overall financial performance, including profitability, efficiency, and income sources.
Top Company Profile Analysis in UAE Retail Banking Market Report
Abu Dhabi Islamic Bank
Dubai Islamic Bank
Emirates NBD
First Abu Dhabi Bank
Mashreq Bank
Emirates Islamic Bank
Abu Dhabi Commercial Bank
RAK Bank
Commercial Bank of Dubai
Union National Bank
National Bank of Abu Dhabi
HSBC
First Gulf Bank
The retail deposits market in the UAE witnessed steady growth during 2014-18, and is expected to continue along the same trend over the forecast period. The credit card and mortgage markets reported sluggish performance during 2014-18, but are expected to grow at a higher rate over the next five-year period.
Scope of UAE Retail Banking Market Report-
– Among the top UAE banks, Dubai Islamic Bank increased its retail deposit market share the most over the review period.
– Emirates Islamic Bank outperformed the top banks with the highest annual growth rate in mortgage balances in 2018.
– Credit card balances are expected to record a compound annual growth rate of 3.5% over 2019-23.
– Identify factors affecting growth prospects across the deposit, credit card, personal loan, and mortgage markets.
– Track competitor gains and losses in market share.
– Assess the financial performance of competitors.
