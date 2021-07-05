Top Growth Opportunities UAE Savory Snacks Market Report- PepsiCo, The Kellogg Company, Kraft Foods Group Inc

Top Growth Opportunities UAE Savory Snacks Market Report provides recommended actions and detailed analysis of how to target the best growth opportunities for Svory Snacks producers and retailers. Readers can understand what categories, channels, companies, and consumers will drive the success of Svory Snacks markets in UAE through detailed and robust data, expert insight, and case studies.

Top Company Profile Analysis in this Report-

PepsiCo

The Kellogg Company

Kraft Foods Group Inc

Lebanese Roasting Group S.A.R.L.

Al Homaizi Food Industries

Best Food Company L.L.C.

Gyma Food Industries

Notions Group

Hunter Foods Limited FZCO

and more..

UAE Savory Snacks Market Report provides an overview of the Svory Snacks market, analyzing market data, demographic consumption patterns within the category, and the key consumer trends driving consumption. RNR proprietary Risk vs Reward Opportunity model pinpoints the best growth opportunities for Svory Snacks producers, suppliers and retailers by combining robust, granular data and expert insight. The report uses this framework to identify the best opportunities, analyze white spaces in the market, and outline new product development that will effectively target the most pertinent consumer need states. These are combined to offer strategic recommendations to capitalize on evolving consumer landscapes.

Top Growth Opportunities UAE Savory Snacks Market Report use a risk versus reward opportunity model to identify the best growth markets for Svory Snacks producers. Through this in-depth study of market and category dynamics, readers are able to identify key opportunities, and what they need to do in order to target them.

Get access to –

– Key consumer demographic groups driving consumption within the UAE market. Improve your consumer targeting by understanding whos driving the market, what they want, and why

– A study of market value and volumes over 2013-2018 for UAE, supplemented with category, brand and packaging analysis that shows the current state of the market, and how it will evolve over the 2018-2023 period

– White space analysis, to pinpoint attractive spaces in the market and the key actions to take

– Insight into the implications behind the data, and analysis of how the consumer needs will evolve in the short-to-medium term future

– Examples of international and regional product innovation targeting key consumer needs

Scope of this Report-

– Among the top ten high potential countries, the UAE savory snacks sector ranked third on the GlobalData Opportunity Score and was valued at US$350.1 million in 2018

– The UAE savory snacks sector ranks fifth in terms of per capita expenditure in US dollar terms

– The UAE savory snacks sector is expected to register growth at a CAGR of 8.1% over the next five years

– The UAE savory snacks sector was led by the nut & seeds category in value terms in 2018.

Table of Contents in this Report-

1. Introducing a top growth market for savory snacks

Top 10 global growth opportunities scores

Top global issues

Assessment against global strategic issues

strategic issues map

Predicted future issues for the global sector

Reward and risk assessment

Opportunity score – overview

Consumer spending trends – peer group comparisons

Political, Economic, Social, and Technological: Analysis

Enablers and inhibitors of growth

Rewards and opportunities for growth

Summary of the market

2. Market insight – identifying the opportunities to move into

Market growth by category

Value growth of the market

Volume growth of the market

Level of premiumization by category

Category analysis – key drivers of change

3. Retail and distribution insight – key channels and retailers driving growth

Savory snacks retail channel share

Key Retail Channel trends

Routes to market

Drivers of change in the sector

4. Company and brand insight – the competitive landscape defined

Category fragmentation

Company and brand strength

Private label penetration

Brand share by leading supplier

International and domestic brand analysis

Company and brand strength summary

5. Consumer insight – who, what, when, where and why

Strategic issues map

Key consumer driver implications

Key consumers trends

Consumer groups

Key Health & Wellness trends

Penetration of Health and Wellness claims by category

Consumer trends summary

6. Product and packaging insights

Key Product Insights

Trends and strategic issues – other notable product trends

Key product innovation case studies

Key Packaging Insights

Trends and strategic issues

Product launch key takeouts

7. White spaces and innovation opportunities – space to move into

Growth segments to target

Segment opportunities

Consumer spaces to target

Price dynamics

8. Appendix and Definitions

and more…