Increasing Focus To Counter Terrorism And Rising Crime Rates To Drive The Policing Technologies Market

According to a new market research report published by Acute Market Reports “Policing Technologies Market (Technology Type – Communication Technology, Aviation Technology, Less Lethal Technology, Detection and Surveillance Technology and Others (DNA Technology, Cloud-based, etc.)) – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025”, the global policing technologies market is estimated to hit US$ 4.5 Bn by 2025.

Browse the full report at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/policing-technologies-market

Market Insights

The role of technology in the advancement of policing capabilities has been of paramount importance. It has not only eased the work of the police but also has improved their efficiency greatly. The immense benefits rendered by the use of policing technologies enable law enforcement organizations speeding up of the detection process, improving evidence collection and provide faster response to crimes. Moreover, the adoption of these technologies has reduced the fatalities and deaths of bystanders, suspects and police officers to a great extent. Earlier, when CCTV monitoring was first introduced, there were protests regarding privacy issues. However, increasing instances of violence and threat of terrorism has resulted in the public to feel more secure with comprehensive CCTV coverage of public places.

The most prominent factor fueling the market growth is the rising efforts and expenditure over counter measures to fight terrorism. There has been a rise in terrorist attacks in various regions across the world. Europe, in particular, has been the one of the worst victims of terrorist attacks. In order to address these concerns, various law enforcement bodies across the countries such as the U.K., Germany and France have been aggressive towards adopting policing technologies. “Smart Policing” provides the police officers with more efficient methods for dealing with crime. It takes into account a combination of computer learning, advanced learning and understanding criminal behaviors and generate predictions on which place and time is most likely to witness a crime. Furthermore, the increasing zeal of the law enforcement bodies in various countries to modernize their police forces is also contributing to the growth of the policing technologies market.

However, the policing technologies market growth is significantly hampered due the complex nature of these technologies and lack of proper training. Moreover, additional staff training with specific skillset is required with the incorporation of these new technologies. Therefore, the complexities associated with these technologies is likely to limit its usage, especially in the emerging economies.

The overall policing technologies market is categorized on the basis of technology type into communication technology, aviation technology, less lethal technology, detection and surveillance technology and others. In 2016, the market was led by the detection and surveillance technology segment, accounting for more than 35% of the total market revenue generated worldwide.

Key Trends

Increasing adoption of body cameras

Facial recognition being used more widely in surveillance as its accuracy and sophistication increases

Use of GPS by law enforcement to track and locate suspects and parolees faster

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the policing technologies market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for policing technologies?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the policing technologies market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global policing technologies market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the policing technologies market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com