Shifting Networking Trend Towards Advanced KVM-Over-IP Is To Spur The Demand For KVM Switches

According to a new market report published by Acute Market Reports Inc “KVM Switches Market – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2015 – 2025,” the market for KVM switches is growing steadily with increasing number of data centers and continuous evolution in computing technology. Continuous evolutions in computer technology led to the demand for advanced KVM switches which would support to different types of applications and systems. Moreover, KVM switches reduces the hardware cost for administrator by avoiding purchase of dedicated keyboard, monitor and mouse for each system. In addition, it streamlines design of data centers and save space in the server room by reducing number of cable required to connect multiple devices. Such benefits of KVM switches are increasing its adoption in data centers, small and medium size enterprise (SMEs) and also in residential applications. The global market for KVM Switch was valued at US$ 710.0 Mn in 2016 which is expected to grow at a CAGR of 2.15% through the forecast period 2017 – 2025.

Browse Full Report At https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/kvm-switches-market

The KVM-over-IP is a trending networking technology as it offers state-of-art technology for all types of organizations to control their multiple computers and enables them to manage functions from remote locations. Consumers are continue to shift from in-rack analog KVM switches towards KVM-over-IP technology as it offers remote accessibility to manage multiple computers in the organization. Data centers represents the largest application segment and accounted for the more than half of the value share in the overall market by type in 2016. The segment is expected to maintain its dominating position through the forecast period 2017 – 2025 with increasing number of data centers across the globe. Military and defense sector represents the fastest growing application segment with increasing adoption of KVM-over-IP technology in this sector.

North America is home to a huge data center industry. The U.S. witnessed continued growth in its data center sector over the past five to six years, leading to high demand for related infrastructural components. Due to introduction of initiatives such as National Strategic Computing Initiative (NSCI) in 2015, the data centers industry in North America has managed to gain a competitive edge over other regions across the world. Though, North America is a matured market for KVM switches, with growing efforts towards building more reliable and energy efficient data center network, the region is estimated to steady growth for KVM Switches in the near future.

Global KVM industry is highly competitive and comprise large number of international as well as domestic players in each regional market. Manufacturers are primarily focusing on expansion distribution channels and investing to extend their online distribution networks to cater emerging non-datacenter application such as kiosk management, industrial computer control and digital media/graphics. Some major players in the global market includes Avocent(Emerson), Aten, Raritan(Legrand), Belkin, Dell, IBM, IHSE, Rose Electronics, Guntermann & Drunck, D-Link, Hiklife, Adder, Fujitsu, Black Box, Raloy, Lenovo, Schneider-electric, Rextron, OXCA, Datcent, Sichuan HongTong, Shenzhen KinAn, Beijing Tianto Mingda, Smart Avi, AMS, Beijing Lanbao, Tripp Lite, Reton and others.

