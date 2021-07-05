According to the latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Recombinant Vaccines Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025” the global recombinant vaccines market is expanding at a CAGR of 6.4% from 2017 to 2025.

Market Insights

Recombinant vaccines are third generation vaccines, produced by using genetic engineering or recombinant DNA technology. It is expected that the global recombinant vaccines market will demonstrate lucrative market growth during the forecast period as these vaccines are more advanced as against the conventional alternatives. Expected launch of recombinant vaccines such as VPM1002 (BCG), EBOV-GP (ebola), Shingrix (herpes zoster), GSK-2189242A (pneumococcal infections), ID-93 (tuberculosis), PROSTVAC-VF etc. (prostate cancer) would further assist market growth during forecast period.

For the purpose of the study, the global human recombinant vaccines market is segmented on the basis of disease types such as infectious diseases and cancer. Infectious diseases are further categorized as hepatitis B infection, herpes zoster infection, influenza infection and other infectious diseases. At present, hepatitis B infection segment holds the largest market share because it is being recommended by different agencies such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) and other prominent bodies. Moreover, these vaccines are involved in the World Health Organization’s (WHO) list of essential medicines. North America is the current leader in recombinant vaccines market and the dominance is essentially due to early adoption of novel therapeutics, expected launch of new recombinant vaccines, greater cost of vaccines and recommended immunization program by the government agencies. Additionally, Asia Pacific is estimated to show the fastest market growth over the forecast period due to growing initiatives of government agencies in immunization programs, rising healthcare awareness and developing healthcare infrastructure.

Market Competition Assessment:

The recombinant vaccines market is observed to be highly competitive and comprises large number of players. However, the market is currently dominated by few players such as Bharat Biotech, GlaxoSmithKline Plc., MedImmune, LLC, Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Protein Science Corporation, Sanofi S A, Serum Institute of India, and others.

Key Market Movements:

Rising incidence of various infectious diseases, growing investment in R&D for development of recombinant vaccines, advancement in recombinant vaccines technology, promising pipeline vaccines such as VPM1002, EBOV-GP, Shingrix, GSK-2189242A, ID-93, PROSTVAC-VF etc. would assist recombinant vaccines market growth during forecast period

Recombinant vaccines offer some advantages over conventional vaccines such as greater simplicity, reliability and faster production, which are consequently driving the growth of recombinant vaccines market globally

