Food Preservatives Market Is Expected To Reach US$ XX Bn By 2025: Growing Demand Of Food Products With Longer Shelf-Life Coupled With Increasing Consumption Of Food Products Such As Meat, Seafood, Bakery & So On Is Driving The Food Preservatives Market

Market Insights

Food preservation is necessity to avoid food spoilage and wastage and it is one of the oldest technologies used by human beings. There are various ways and means used, discovered and continuously improved for the purpose of food safety. Few of the commonly used food preserving techniques are boiling, freezing & refrigeration, pasteurizing, dehydrating, pickling etc. Sugar, mineral salt and rock salt are also often used as preservatives food.

Hectic and sedentary lifestyles and increasing working class are resulting in demand for convenience foods which are easy to store for longer duration. Also increasing instances of obesity among general population and heart health issues globally are contributing to the growth of food preservatives as consumers are increasingly demanding on products with longer shelf life, compelling the food processors to use preservatives and to reduce food loss and wastage.

Competitive Insights

The Food Preservatives market is expected to remain fast growing and competitive in the coming years and manufacturers would need to adapt new differentiating strategies to hold and escalate their position in a highly competitive market.

A major strategy which can help the key players is to build their own R&D facilities for product innovation and research and support their distribution by forward integrating and constructing their own supply chain network, subsequently cutting cost. The major focus remains on adapting backward and forward integration clubbed with high end research and development set up win the market share in moderately competitive market of Food Preservatives. This will lead to optimal delivery of Food Preservatives to different, manufacturers, processors and regions without spending much on holding and storage costs. Since the development cost is not very high the manufacturers needs to provide value in terms of services, product quality and functionality to obtain a competitive advantage. Major players operating in the market are such as Akzo Nobel N.V. (Netherlands), Danisco A/S (Denmark), Cargill, Incorporated (U.S.), Univar Inc. (U.S.), and Koninklijke DSM N.V (Netherlands), among others.

Key Trends

Economies such as Africa and Asia-Pacific offers huge growth potential

Functionality of Natural Preservatives

Clean Label: A Clear Trend Across Global Food Markets

