Global Wound Debridement Products Market to Reach Worth US$ 493.1 Mn by 2025

According to the latest report published by Acute Market Reports “Wound Debridement Products Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017-2025,” the global wound debridement products market was valued at US$ 298.8 Mn in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 493.1 Mn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2017 to 2025.

Market Insights

Wound debridement is a medical procedure used to remove unhealthy tissues from wound to promote the healing process. Wound debridement is widely required for chronic wounds as these wounds often contain necrotic tissue which hinders the natural healing process of the wound. For natural healing, the cellular environment of the chronic wound must resemble with that of an acute wound, but these necrotic tissues or non-viable cell mass generates an environment which impedes healing process. Wound debridement method eliminates these non-viable cell mass and promotes wound healing. Wound debridement products are used to remove these necrotic and contaminated tissues. Wound debridement products are of many types depending upon the method to be used.

Wound debridement market is expanding due to new product innovation and application of different technologies to wound debridement. For instance, Misonix, Inc. has launched new vacuum assisted ultrasonic wound debridement technology in the market that uses ultrasound technology to debride wound. The major market drivers assisting the market growth are increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, increasing incidence of diabetes and early adoption of innovative techniques for wound debridement. In addition, increase in healthcare expenditure and better reimbursement policies introduced to support patient contributes the growth of wound debridement market. However, lack of awareness about the chronic wounds in general population and decrease in price of the devices are some of the restraints to the wound debridement market. In the United States, chronic wounds affect around 6.5 million patients annually and this number is rising with the increasing prevalence of chronic wounds.

Based on method of debridement, the global wound debridement market is segmented into selective and non-selective methods. Selective methods consists of autolytic debridement, enzymatic debridement, hydro-surgical debridement devices, larval therapy debridement, sharp and surgical wound debridement devices. Non-selective methods consists of mechanical debridement pads/monofilament fiber pad and low frequency ultrasound devices. Among these, selective methods holds major market share as these methods selectively remove dead or necrotic tissue from the wound and aids in healing, hence widely preferred. Based on the type of wound, the global wound debridement market is categorized into chronic wounds, burn and trauma wounds, and surgical wounds. Among these, wound debridement is mostly applied for chronic wounds, hence this segment holds major share. Based on the end-user, global wound debridement market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgical centers and others.

Geographically, the global wound debridement market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. North America currently leads the global market in terms of revenue share and it is expected that the region will retain its dominance during the forecast period. North America is followed by Europe in wound debridement products market due to early adoption of innovative wound debridement products, aging population and increasing healthcare expenditure. Furthermore, many companies competes in wound debridement market and there is no clear market leader. Some of the major players include Advanced Medical Solutions Group plc, BSN Medical, Inc., Coloplast A/S, ConvaTec, Inc., Misonix, Inc., Smith & Nephew plc, Derma Sciences, Inc., Lohmann & Rauscher International GmbH & Co. KG, MediWound Ltd., Medtronic plc, Soring Gmbh and Zimmer Biomet.

