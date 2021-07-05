Global High Performance Liquid Chromatography Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 5,104.7 Mn By 2025

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “High Performance Liquid Chromatography Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025,” the global high performance liquid chromatography market was valued at US$ 3,198.3 Mn in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 5,104.7 Mn by 2025 expanding at a CAGR of 5.17 % from 2017 to 2025.

Market Insights

In high performance liquid chromatography membrane filters play a very major role to determine which liquid or gas need to be filtered, check which membranes are chemically compatible with the sample and determine which pore size will obtain the best results. Pressure sensors are employed in advanced HPLC techniques which enhances the ability to measure high and ultra-high pressure, maintain zero internal dead volume and provide fast frequency reports and ability to compensate for effects due to variation in ambient temperatures.

In the current scenario instruments holds the largest market share due to key drivers such as its increasing importance in the drug approval tests, clinical and forensic science, etc. Additionally high performance liquid chromatography finds huge application in food and beverages industry for quality control and in biotechnology industries for separation of similar molecules. Consumables are anticipated to be the fastest growing market majorly due to factors such as technological advancement in the columns used for separation of chiral compounds and production of columns with inherent features such as excellent in terms of both extractable content and retention volume.

Currently North America holds the largest market in the regional segment and the growth is mainly attributed to the presence of key drivers such as rising prevalence of chronic pulmonary obstructive diseases, increasing public health awareness and domicile of major players pioneering in manufacture of high performance liquid chromatography. Asia Pacific is observed to be the fastest growing regional segment throughout the forecast period 2017-2025. Factors that are anticipated to propel the market growth in Asia Pacific are rising prevalence of pulmonary complications, increasing disposable income and competitive market due to presence of existing and budding manufacturers involved in the production of high performance liquid chromatography.

The high performance liquid chromatography market is technologically driven and includes major players such as Agilent Technologies, Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., GE Healthcare, Gilson, Inc., JASCO, Inc., PerkinElmer, Inc., Phenomenex, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. and Waters Corporation.

