Global EMI Shielding Materials Market Projected To Reach US$ 9,519.9 Mn By 2026

According to the latest report published by Acute Market Reports “Global EMI Shielding Materials Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2018-2026,” the global EMI shielding materials market was valued at US$ 5,620.6 Mn in 2017, expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2018 to 2026.

Browse the full report Global EMI Shielding Materials Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2018-2026 report at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/emi-shielding-materials-market

Market Insights

Electromagnetic Interference (EMI) shielding can be defined as absorption or reflection of electromagnetic radiation with the help of materials positioned in the way of the electromagnetic waves. EMI shielding is gaining traction in electronics industry, owing to increasing usage of electronics in different end-use industries such as defense & aerospace, healthcare, consumer electronics, telecom & IT and so on. EMI shielding materials such as conductive coatings, metals, laminates and others are used to prevent malfunctioning of electronic devices by filtering the incoming and outgoing interferences.

High demand of EMI shielding materials from 4G/LTE cellular infrastructure worldwide and compliance to EMI regulations are major factors fuelling the growth of the EMI shielding materials market. EMI shielding materials market is growing due to the rapid increase in sources generating electromagnetic fields and the reliability of these materials to protect the electronic devices from electromagnetic radiation. However, the high cost of EMI shielding increases the overall cost of devices. Hence, selection of right materials play a very crucial role in the pricing of any electronic/electrical device. EMI shielding material must be both cost-effective as well as comply with emission standards laid down by European Union under initiatives such as Restriction of Hazardous Substances (RoHs) and Waste Electrical and Electronic Equipment (WEEE), and capable of being safely disposed of or recycled at the end of product life.

Based on components, conductive coatings & paints dominated the global EMI shielding materials market in 2017 and expected to retain market dominance throughout the forecast period. However, the laminates segment emerged as the fastest growing segment during the forecast period. Based on application, the automotive sector accounted for the major market share in 2017, and expected to retain market dominance throughout the forecast period. However, the consumer electronics segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the forecast period from 2018 to 2026.

Based on regions, Asia Pacific dominated the global market for EMI shielding materials. China, India and Japan are the frontrunners to the growth of the industry in Asia Pacific. Robust growth of the automotive industry in countries such as China, Japan and India is a key factor driving the demand for EMI shielding materials. Europe and North America are prominent markets for the growth of EMI shielding materials as well. U.S. is the key market for the growth of the EMI shielding materials market within the North American region. In the United States, Federal Communications Commission (FCC) is main authority body that has issued many guidelines for commercial equipment EMI shielding and RFI shielding. These guidelines are created to help research & development engineers to create new technology and materials in EMI shielding. The FCC has mandated the use of appropriate EMI shielding materials in all mass communication devices. Increasing concern about the EMI shielding and RFI shielding is leading to tighter regulation and more stringent standards for materials used for shielding purpose in North America. The presence of large multinationals is making EMI shielding components more accessible to the end-users. Moreover, the launch of new with higher percentage of shielding is stimulating the market growth.

The major players operating in the EMI shielding materials market is marked by intense competition from the major players operating in this market. Frequent mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures & partnerships, product developments and expansions among others are some of the key strategies that are taken up by the manufacturers in order to ensure long term sustenance in this market. Notable players operating in the EMI shielding materials market include 3M Company, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Henkel AG & KGaA, KGS Kitagawa Industries Co. Ltd., Laird Plc, Leader Tech Inc., LG Chem Ltd., PPG Industries Inc., RTP Company, Schaffner Holding A.G., Tech-Etch Inc., and ETS-Lindgren Inc. among others.

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the emi shielding materials market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for emi shielding materials?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the emi shielding materials market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global emi shielding materials market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the emi shielding materials market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com