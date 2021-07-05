Global Oral Thin Film Drugs Market Expected To Expand At Rate Of 8.9% During Forecast Period Of 2017- 2025

According to the latest report published by Acute Market Reports “Oral Thin Film Drugs Market – (Product Type – Oral Thin Film: Sublingual Film, Fully Dissolving Buccal Film); (Type of Indication – Migraine, Schizophrenia, Alzheimer’s Disease, Nausea & Vomiting, Opioid Dependence and Others): Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017-2025,” the market is expected expand at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2017 to 2025.

Oral thin films are thin, flexible films of drug delivery that dissolve in the oral mucosa resulting in the rapid onset of action and improved bioavailability for drugs. The oral thin film are mostly used for the geriatric, pediatric and bedridden patient who are unable to intake the solid form of the drug. The pharmaceutical companies are carrying out tremendous R&D to switch their existing drugs in the fast dissolving oral thin films drugs. As per statistics, 4 out of 5 patients prefer orally disintegrating dosage forms over conventional solid oral dosages forms. Moreover, the application of oral thin films are not limited to buccal systems, but also expands in the applications of gastroretentive and sublingual delivery systems. In terms of indication the oral thin film drugs market is segmented as migraine, schizophrenia, Alzheimer’s disease, nausea & vomiting, opioid dependence and others. The pharmaceutical industry is focusing its interest in shortening drug development timelines and efficient drug delivery platforms. Moreover, there is an increasing demand for efficient drug delivery technique as well as convenience in the transportation of the drug which has fuelled the oral thin film drugs market in the recent past. Based on the type of products, the oral thin film drugs market is segmented into sublingual film and fully dissolving buccal film. The sublingual film held the largest share in the oral thin film drugs market due to the ease of consumption and its effectiveness as it provides rapid dissolution of the drug without the intake of water and rapid onset of action when delivered orally.

Geographically, North America was observed as the largest regional segment in the oral thin film drugs market. U.S. led the North America oral thin film drugs market, accounting for more than 80% of the market share due to advanced technologies used in the pharmaceutical research and development for the discovery of novel drug delivery technique. Moreover, rising demand for efficient drug delivery route and its acceptability in the region would further drive the oral thin film drug market in the future. Asia Pacific is anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate during the forecast period due to favorable regulation, growing awareness among the masses and introduction of novel products leading to the growth of healthcare infrastructure which would boost the demand for oral thin film drugs in the region.

The oral thin film drugs market currently have comprises number of players operating in the market such as Monosol Rx, Tesa Labtec GmbH, Pfizer, Inc., Novartis AG, Solvay, Allergan plc, IntelGenx and others currently operating in the market.

Thin film oral drugs make is it easy to swallow drugs without water, especially for pediatric, geriatric and neurodegenerative patients, where conventional drug delivery is difficult.

Aggressive research and development has resulted in the strong pipeline of the oral thin film drugs which would drive the market during the forecast period.

