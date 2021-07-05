Global Dental Cone Beam Computed Tomography Market To Reach Worth US$ 1,344.3 Mn By 2025

According to the latest report published by Acute Market Reports “Dental Cone Beam Computed Tomography Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017-2025,” the global dental cone beam computed tomography market was valued at US$ 565.9 Mn in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 1,344.3 Mn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 10.1% from 2017 to 2025.

Market Insights

Cone beam computed tomography (CBCT/ cone beam volume CT/ flat panel CT) is a medical imaging modality characterized by divergent X-ray. The usage of CBCT has been widening through the years and is dominantly deemed useful in diagnosis and treatment planning of implant dentistry, endodontics, ENT, maxillofacial surgeries and others. Integrated CBCT is also used in patient positioning during surgical procedures.

CBCT holds significant advantages over conventional CT for dental ailment diagnosis and treatment planning, such as quicker turnaround time, better imaging outcomes, lower radiation doses and improved precision. As frailty increases with aging, the prevalence of dental decay and other ailments also augments, thus intensifying the need for CBCT technology in dentistry. As the geriatric population is perpetually increasing the dental complications in this population group will also escalate thereby augmenting the revenue generated by imaging technologies in the forecast period. Significant rise in geriatric population base thus likely to the underlying driver to the growth of dental CBCT technologies globally. The market growth of dental CBCT will also be propelled by factors such as growing need for precise medical interventions delivering better treatment outcomes.

Conversely, it is observed that excessive taxation in imports of already expensive CBCT devices may hamper the overall market growth. High cost of procurement and utilization of these systems take an additional toll on prompt adoption of dental CBCT systems, particularly in the developing markets and private clinics.

Based on application areas, the global dental cone beam computed tomography market is categorized into dental implantology, orthodontics, endodontics, oral and maxillofacial surgery, periodontics, forensic dentistry and others. Among these, dental implantology segment currently holds the largest revenue share of the overall market. Technological advancement, enhanced application in teeth substitution for treating injuries, grown life expectancy and increasing demand for dental asthetics mainly drive the dominance of this segment. Cone beam computed tomography assists in enhancing the accuracy of substitution and placement procedures, reduce overall imaging time and also reduce the treatment cost to the patients.

Geographically, the global dental cone beam computed tomography market is studied for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America and Middle East and Africa. North America currently leads the global market in terms of revenue share and it is expected that the region will retain its dominance during the forecast period. However, the dominance of North America will be prominently challenged by Asia Pacific market. The demand for advanced dental imaging solutions has exponentially increased in Asia Pacific due to growth in healthcare expenditure, disposable income and rapid proliferation of healthcare infrastructure. Furthermore, countries such as Brazil, Mexico, Korea, China and India will open additional opportunities for market penetration to key companies already having a stronghold in developed regions.

