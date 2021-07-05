HEPA-Based Residential Air Purifiers To Drive Market Growth Between 2017 – 2025

According to a new market report published by Acute Market Reports Inc., “Residential Air Purifier Market (By Product Type (Stand-alone Water Purifiers and In-duct Water Purifiers), By Sales Channel (Direct Retail Sales, On-line Sales), By Technology (HEPA, Electrostatic Precipitators, and Ionizers & Ozone Generators)) – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2017 – 2025”, the global market for residential air purifiers is expected to expand at a double digit CAGR between the forecast period 2017 – 2025.

Browse the full Residential Air Purifier Market – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2017 – 2025 report at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/residential-air-purifier-market

Product and Market Insights

An air purifier is a device which eliminates contaminants/pollutants from the air. Although air purifiers are used to guard ventilation equipment, their main role is to improve indoor air by eliminating contaminants, thereby safeguarding health of people. Gone are the days when air purifiers were positioned as luxury products. Today, residential air purifiers are generally marketed as utility products beneficial to asthmatics and allergy sufferers. The global residential air purifiers market is presumed to gain momentum with rising awareness regarding hazardous effects of indoor air pollution on health and benefits offered by state-of-the-art purifiers. In addition, several initiatives taken by the governments’ across the globe to promote awareness regarding measures that need to be taken for preventing air-borne diseases is further supporting demand for air purifiers among residential owners. Such initiatives have made them duly aware about the consequences of inhaling untreated air, thereby driving market forward. On the contrary, high upfront cost of state-of-the-art variants has somewhat restricted adoption of air purifier adoption, especially among rural population in emerging economies. Manufacturers are hence forced to develop low cost variants.

Technology Insights:

Based on technology, the global residential air purifier market is classified into three major categories, namely: HEPA, Electrostatic Precipitators, and Ionizers & Ozone Generators. Among these, HEPA-based air purifiers led the overall residential air purifiers market. The dominance can be majorly credited to their capability to remove up to 99.97% of particles of size as small as 0.3 µm. In addition to trapping and removing pollutants efficiently, these purifiers are widely available among retailers and also offer benefits in terms of size and portability.

Competitive Insights:

Some of the leading players identified in the global air purifiers market include Daikin Industries, Ltd., Sharp Corporation, Honeywell International, Inc., LG Electronics Inc., Camfil AB, Whirlpool Corporation, AllerAir Industries, Inc., Blueair AB, Panasonic Corporation, Jarden Consumer Solutions (Europe) Limited, Koninklijke Philips N.V., 3M, EcoQuest International, IQAir, Rabbit Air, and WINIX Inc. among others.

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the residential air purifiers market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for residential air purifiers?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the residential air purifiers market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global residential air purifiers market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the residential air purifiers market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com