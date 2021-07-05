Agro Textile Market Is Expected To Reach Over US$ 14,363.2 Mn By 2025 At A CAGR Of 5.5% From 2017 To 2025

According to a new market report published by Acute Market Reports “Agro Textile Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2016 – 2024,” the global agro textile market is expected to reach over US$ 14,363.2 Mn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 5.5% from 2017 to 2025.

Market Insights

The worldwide agro textile market was evaluated at US$ 8,921.9 Mn for the year 2016. Growing demand for shade net and pond liners is predicted to remain the chief aspect determining the trends of global agro textile market in the near future. Demand for organic food products is increasing due to awareness associated with health and wellbeing in people. Organic food industry is also advancing in term of technology which is promoting use of agro textiles in floriculture, fruits and vegetable farming applications. Rising awareness and education associated with organic farming in farmers through various schemes and workshops organized by government and non-government organizations is fueling the demand for agro textile. Indian government’s aggressive promotion for shade nets through NHB and NHM is also expected to fuel the demand.

Asia pacific is the dominant region in the agro textile market owing to favorable climatic conditions and abundant availability of farming land. China is also the world’s largest exporter of agro textile. Major driver for the increasing agro textile demand in European region is mainly due to the highest concentration of horticulture & floriculture industry in this region. Overall consumption of agro textile in Western Europe is expected to increase in future.

Growing demand for agro textile from different end use sectors has compelled the producers to concentrate on increase in production. Fiberweb (India) Ltd., Freudenberg & Co. KG, Garware-Wall Ropes Ltd., Gujarat Craft Industries Ltd., JX Nippon ANC, Inc., Koninklijke Ten Cate bv., Low & Bonar PLC, Shakti Polyweave Pvt. Ltd., UNIMIN India, Ltd., Acme Mills (Pvt.) Ltd., Don & Low Ltd. are few key manufacturers in the global agro textile market.

Key Trends:

Rising demand for organic food products

Shade nets are widely used in several agricultural applications

Lack of awareness and hesitation in adopting globally proven cost effective technologies

Leading agro textile companies focusing on acquisition and product diversification

Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate

Large demand-supply gap are expected to restrain market

