Global ENT Devices Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 18.87 Bn In Terms Of Value By 2025

According to the latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “ENT Devices Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2015 – 2025” the global ENT devices market was valued at US$ 10.97 Bn in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 18.87 Bn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2017 to 2025.

Browse the full report ENT Devices Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025 at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/ent-devices-market

Market Insights

ENT device market will grow significantly during forecast period due to growing number of geriatric population, favorable reimbursement scenario for ENT procedures in developed countries and increasing adoption of minimally invasive ENT procedures. For the purpose of the study ENT devices market is segmented on the basis of product type such as diagnostic devices, surgical ENT devices, hearing aid devices, hearing implants, nasal splints and voice prosthesis devices. It is studied that, currently hearing aid devices is major revenue contributor due to increase in prevalence of hearing disability, hearing loss and technological advances in hearing aids devices. Diagnostic devices will show lucrative market growth during forecast period due to rising number of target population, developing new technology, rising treatment awareness and growing healthcare infrastructure.

In the base year 2016, North America dominated ENT devices market in terms of revenue and growth was primarily driven by United States. Factors such as higher number of geriatric population, higher healthcare awareness, upsurge in funding by government agencies and private organizations in healthcare system, continues technological advancement for the development of novel ENT devices are driving the market growth in North America. On the other hand Asia Pacific will show fastest market growth during forecast period due to rising incidence of ENT problems, growing partnership of key players with local manufacturer and growing healthcare infrastructure.

Market Competition Assessment:

The ENT Devices market is observed to be highly competitive and comprises large number of players. However, the market is currently dominated by few players such as Acclarent, Inc., Atos Medical AB, Cochlear Limited, GN ReSound A/S, Hoya Corporation, KARLSTORZ GmbH & Co., Medtronic plc., Olympus Corporation, Rion Co. Ltd., Smith & Nephew plc., Sonova Holdings AG, Stryker Corporation, Widex A/S, William Demant Holdings A/S and others.

Key Market Movements:

Factors such as increasing number of geriatric population, rising number of problem associate with ENT, rising healthcare expenditure, increase in presence of prominent players in the ENT devices market is driving the market growth of ENT devices market globally.

Rising adoption of minimally invasive surgeries over traditional surgical procedure would drive the ENT devices market during the forecast period.

However, higher cost of devices and inadequate reimbursement policies in some developing countries are negatively impacting the growth of ENT devices market.

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the ent devices market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for ent devices?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the ent devices market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global ent devices market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the ent devices market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com