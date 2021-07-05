Global Peripheral Vascular Stents Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 3,160.2 Mn By 2025

The latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Peripheral Vascular Stents Market – Growth, Future Prospects, Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025,” the global peripheral vascular stents market was valued at US$ 1,720.0 Mn in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 3,160.2 Mn by 2025 at a CAGR of 6.09% from 2017 to 2025.

Market Insights

Peripheral vascular stents are tiny wire mesh tube, they dilate narrowed blood vessels due to atherosclerotic plaques and are left there permanently. The parameters taken into consideration for the stent selection for the patients are age, vessel health, bleeding risk, and the need for future bypass surgery and vessel placement. Technological advancement is taking place with the stent structural configuration such as the thinner struts, high perforation for the deposition of polymer coated antiproliferative drugs such as cyclosporine, sirolimus, everolimus etc. Limitation to stent technology as an application for the treatment of peripheral vascular disease are the growing demand for the hematopoietic stem cells infusion at the site of vessel constriction due to atherosclerotic plaque to promote angiogenesis and vessel repair by employing the immune system and therefore will hinder the market growth for peripheral vascular stents market.

In the present scenario, balloon expanding stents segment holds the largest market share due to key drivers such as increasing number of patients suffering with peripheral vascular disorders and technological advancement in the balloon expanding stents in terms of device structure and material to provide long term efficacy. The limitation of the balloon expanding stents are increasing incidents of stent malapposition and restenosis due to neointima hyperplasia at the site of implantation. Drug eluting stents will be the fastest growing market as they are driven by factors such as rising prevalence of bare metal stent in-stent restenosis (BMS-ISR) and product approvals from FDA e.g. launch of SYNERGY™ (Boston Scientific Corporation) a bio absorbable polymer stent system for the U.S. patients.

Geographically, North America held the largest revenue share mainly due to factors such as rising prevalence of cardiovascular complications, affordable reimbursement scenario and presence of developed research and healthcare institutions. Asia Pacific possesses lucrative market position majorly due to factors such as high competition due to presence of existing and budding pharmaceutical manufacturers involved in producing peripheral vascular stents in this region and increasing disposable income.

The major players in the global peripheral vascular stents market Abbott Laboratories, Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Boston Scientific Corporation, BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG, C.R. Bard, Cook Medical, Cordis Corporation, Medtronic plc, MicroPort Scientific Corporation, Translumina GmbH.

Key Market Movements:

Rising prevalence of peripheral vascular diseases

Increasing demand for minimally invasive surgical procedures

Supportive regulatory environment for peripheral vascular stents

Affordable reimbursement scenario in the developed countries and increasing disposable incomes in the developing nations

