Global Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair Market To Reach Worth US$ 9,736.0 Mn By 2025

According to the latest report published by Acute Market Reports “Orthopedic Soft Tissue Repair Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017-2025,” the global orthopedic soft tissue repair market was valued at US$ 5,910.7 Mn in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 9,736.0 Mn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 5.6% from 2017 to 2025.

Market Insights

The growth of orthopedic soft tissue repair market is mainly attributed to increase in the cases of sports-associated injuries across prime age-groups. Additionally, growing incidence of musculoskeletal conditions such as arthritis in geriatric population and increasing obese population also contribute to the growth of this market. Easy and prompt availability of innovative surgical products will also lead to high demand for orthopedic soft tissue repair procedures in the global market. Procedures rotator cuff repair are expected to gain significant traction during the forecast period. On the other hand, high cost of such procedures, limited reimbursements, and availability of non-surgical alternatives may restrain the growth of global orthopedic soft tissue repair market.

Based on procedure types, the global orthopedic soft tissue repair market is studied for rotator cuff repair, epicondylitis, achilles tendinosis repair, pelvic organ prolapse, gluteal tendon repair, cruciate ligaments repair, hip arthroscopy, biceps tenodesis, and others. Among these, cruciate ligaments repair procedure captures the largest revenue share in 2016. Large procedure rate of cruciate ligament repair in knee surgeries, owing to high incidence rate is mainly attributed to the dominance of this segment.

Among the various therapeutic sites, knee segment is expected to retain its dominance in the global orthopedic soft tissue repair market during the forecast period. Knee injuries being the most common form of musculoskeletal ailment across geriatrics, sports personnel and vehicular accident events is the chief contributor to the dominance of this segment. It is estimated that the segment captures over 35 of overall market in 2016.

Geographically, North America is the largest regional market for orthopedic soft tissue repair products. High incidence of musculoskeletal injuries and greater awareness about the availability of novel treatment solutions in the region contributes to the dominance of North America on the global front. Additionally, existence of large potential patient pool, significant geriatric population and widespread untapped opportunities make Asia Pacific the most lucrative market for investment.

One of the prime trends witnessed in the global orthopedic soft tissue repair market is rapid commercialization of innovative surgical solutions followed by strategic partnerships among market players. This market is characterized by presence of several market players, both general and niche leading to stern competition. This has led to growth in partnership events by market players among each other and research institutes to ensure their foothold in the market. Significant failure in clinical trials and high cost of procedures however, will hold back the market growth.

