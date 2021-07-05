Government Mandates Promoting Vehicle Safety And Steady Rise In High-End Passenger Cars To Spur Automatic Emergency Braking System Market

According to a new market report published by Acute Market Reports, “Global Automatic Emergency Braking (AEB) System Market (By Type (Slow Speed AEB Systems, High Speed AEB Systems, and Pedestrians AEB Systems), By Technology (Dynamic Brake Support (DBS) and Crash Imminent Braking (CIB)), By End-use Application (Passenger Cars and Commercial Vehicles)) – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2017 – 2025”, the global automatic emergency braking system market is expected to witness a growth of 8.5% during the forecast period 2017 – 2025.

Market Insights

Automatic emergency braking (AEB) systems incorporated in vehicles sense a looming forward crash with another car in time to evade or mitigate the crash. The automatic emergency braking systems alert the driver to take remedial action in order to avoid the crash. In case the driver’s response is not quick or sufficient to avert the crash, the automatic emergency braking system automatically apply the brakes to aid in avoiding or limiting the severity of a crash. According to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Dynamic Brake Support (DBS) and Crash Imminent Braking (CIB) technologies represent next wave of significant advances in vehicle safety. The aforementioned technologies are capable of not only saving lives, but also significantly reduce medium to less severe rear end crashes that have become general on our roadways.

The introduction of electronics into automatic braking system has made the conventional braking systems safer, stable, and cost effective over a long term. Features such as dynamic brake support and crash imminent braking are incorporated in automotive braking system, making them more reliable and safer. Thus, the advancements in technologies have significantly reduced the risk of severe accidents by offering benefits in terms of better traction control and grip on application of brakes, thereby improving their adoption and benefiting the overall automotive industry.

However, the adoption of automatic emergency braking system technology in automotives faces several challenges. High upfront cost of safety technology packages has somewhat inhibited widespread adoption of advanced automotive braking systems. The higher cost of the state-of-the-art braking technologies as compared to conventional braking systems is observed as one of the challenges to the market growth. High cost involved makes it difficult for small-scale automotive manufacturers to invest in these systems and gain reasonable profits. The inclusion of this safety technology also augments the price of vehicle. However, the government regulations and safety directives promoting vehicle safety are ultimately expected to mandate all automotive manufacturers to integrate automatic automotive braking systems in their vehicles, thereby subduing the impact of this challenge.

Key Trends & Future Outlook

Strong automobile production post economic recession

Availability of private financing and consequent rise in the car-ownership, especially in emerging economies is supporting demand for automatic emergency braking systems

Government vehicle safety mandates to tighten during the forecast period

Technological advancements making way for efficient, quick, and reliable braking systems suitable to be used even in hostile environmental conditions

Rising average vehicle life to trigger replacement demand

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the automatic emergency braking system market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for automatic emergency braking system?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the automatic emergency braking system market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global automatic emergency braking system market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the automatic emergency braking system market worldwide?

