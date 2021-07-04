Global Cryptococcosis Market Is Expected To Reach US$ 6.76 Bn By 2025

According to the latest market report published by Acute Market Reports “Cryptococcosis Market – Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2017 – 2025” the global Cryptococcosis market was valued at US$ 4.51 Bn in 2016, and is expected to reach US$ 6.76 Bn by 2025, expanding at a CAGR of 4.5% from 2017 to 2025.

Market Insights

Cryptococcosis is a potentially fatal fungal disease occurs due to Cryptococcus, major causes of cryptococcosis are infection by neoformans and gattii. Increase in prevalence of fatal fungal disease, availability of advance treatment options and last-stage HIV patients developing the disease are driving the growth of Cryptococcosis market worldwide. For the purpose of study, global Cryptococcosis market is segmented on the basis of treatment type such as Amphotericin B, Flucytosine, Fluconazole and other treatment options. It is observed that, in the base year 2016, Flucytosine was major revenue contributing segment because it generally given as first line treatment in combination with other antifungal medications and higher adherence to Flucytosine treatment are influencing the growth of Flucytosine market worldwide. Cryptococcosis market is currently dominated by North America, United States observed as largest revenue contributor, due to factors such as higher cost of medication, rising incidence of the fungal infections in endemic areas of North America and higher investments in R&D in development of Cryptococcosis medication are driving the market growth in North America. Middle East and Africa expected to show significant market growth during forecast period because higher number of HIV infected patients and increase in demand for cryptococcosis medication would further drive the market growth during forecast period. However, factor such as comparatively lower cost of treatment medication may negatively impact the growth of Cryptococcosis market in Middle East and Africa.

Market Competition Assessment:

The Cryptococcosis market is observed to be highly competitive and comprises large number of players. However, the market is currently dominated by few players such as Abbott Laboratories, Alkopharma Inc., Astellas Pharma Inc., Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Glenmark Pharmaceuticals, Janssen Biotech, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson), Novartis AG, Pfizer, Inc., Sigmapharm Laboratories LLC., Valeant Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and other.

Key Market Movements:

Factors such as higher prevalence of cryptococcosis, increase in awareness for treatment, favorable reimbursement policies in some countries and high degree of R&D activity in development of Cryptococcosis medication are driving the growth of cryptococcosis market worldwide.

Due to the higher number of unmet needs, manufacturers in the market are focusing on innovation and technological advances in treatment options would further influence the market growth of Cryptococcosis market globally.

However, poor patient compliance to medication in some countries and adverse effects associated with the use of medication would negatively impact the growth of Cryptococcosis market globally.

