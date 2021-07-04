Water Purifier Market In India To Grow At 16.3% CAGR Between 2017 – 2025

According to a new market report published by Acute Market Reports Inc., “India Water Purifier Market (By Product Type (UV Water Purifier, RO Water Purifier, and Gravity-based), By End-use (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial), By Sales Channel (Direct Retail and On-line)) – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2017 – 2025”, the market for water purifiers in India is expected to expand at a CAGR of 14.5% between the forecast period 2017 – 2025.

Browse the India Water Purifier Market – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2017 – 2025 report at https://www.acutemarketreports.com/report/india-water-purifier-market

Market Insights

Over the last few decades, India has been facing significant challenge of resolving the issue regarding the availability of safe and pure drinking water to its huge population, especially when it has only 4% of fresh water available. The disposal of industrial waste in rivers and other water sources has further increased the occurrence of water borne diseases like diarrhoea, cholera, and jaundice. According to the recent statistics published by the World Bank, over 75% of the communicable diseases in India are water related. In order to address these challenges, the Indian government is investing substantial amount in water infrastructure development and taking initiatives to raise the awareness regarding health risks associated with the consumption of untreated water. This is expected to have positive impact on the overall market demand.

Competitive Insights:

The water purifiers market in India is highly consolidated. The top 4 manufacturers account for over 66% of the overall market revenue. The Indian market is characterized by the presence of good mix of international and domestic brands. India being a price sensitive economy, manufacturers are focusing on developing low-cost variants and improving their product reach. Thus, low cost water purifiers are making inroads in both urban and rural markets through either conventional distribution channels or through non-government organizations. The water purifier companies are required to raise the awareness by selling the concept of safe water drinking and focus on offering products and services that are affordable and 24*7 available. Some of the leading players identified in the global water purifiers market include Pentair Residential Filtration, LLC, Eureka Forbes, Kent RO Systems Ltd., Hi-Tech RO Systems, Panasonic Corporation, Godrej Industries Ltd., Ion Exchange, Amway, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Hindustan Unilever Ltd., Brita GmBH, Essel Nasaka, Whirlpool Corporation, Aquafresh, Tata Chemicals Ltd., and Livpure Private Ltd among others.

Key questions answered in this report

What are the current market trends and dynamics in the water purifier in india market and valuable opportunities for emerging players?

Estimated forecast and market projections up to 2029

Which segment accounts for the fastest CAGR during the forecast period?

Which is the largest regional market for water purifier in india?

What is the market trend and dynamics in emerging markets such as Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa?

The worldwide market value of the water purifier in india market in 2019 and 2020

Which are the key trends driving the global water purifier in india market growth?

Who are the leading service providers in the water purifier in india market worldwide?

About Acute Market Reports

Acute Market Reports is a worldwide market research and counseling firm that serves driving organizations, governments, non-legislative associations, and not-for-benefits. We offer our customers some assistance with making enduring enhancements to their execution and understand their most imperative objectives.

Contact Info.:-

Address: 90 Church St, FL 1 #3514,

New York, NY 10008

United States

Email: [email protected]

Toll Free(US/CANADA): +1-855-455-8662

Website: https://www.acutemarketreports.com