Mobile 5G Commercialization Market Report- Demand and Service Revenue Forecast | Elisa, Etisalat, Korea Telecom

Mobile 5G Commercialization Market Report offers a detailed analysis of the growth opportunities in the mobile 5G market, looking at the current state of play and examining the main growth drivers in four different regions.

The adoption of mobile 5G services will be supported by the increasing demand for mobile data connectivity at higher speeds, the development of the IoT industry and the emergence of low-latency services (e.g. AR/VR). With the rise of 5G IoT, the government and enterprise segments will play a larger role in 5G service adoption than LTE.

The report also includes the following sections –

Global Overview: this section provides a general analysis of mobile 5G adoption and revenue trends globally in 2019-2024, looking at the main growth drivers for the period.

Regional trends: five regional profiles are presented – North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Africa & the Middle East and Latin America – providing 2019-2024 mobile 5G adoption forecasts, growth drivers and the revenue opportunity. This section also covers key regional mobile 5G developments including commercialization plans, spectrum allocations, use cases and device availability.

Key takeaways: a summary of the key findings of the report.

Scope of this Report-

By year-end 2024, we project the number of mobile 5G subscriptions globally will reach 1.5 billion, 15.2% of the total mobile subscriptions worldwide.

North America will be the region where 5G technology makes its biggest contribution to the region’s mobile service revenue, while APAC and Europe will rank second and third, respectively.

