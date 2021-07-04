Water Purifier Market To Grow At 9.2% CAGR Between 2017 – 2025

According to a new market report published by Acute Market Reports Inc., “Water Purifier Market (By Product Type (UV Water Purifier, RO Water Purifier, and Gravity-based), By End-use (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial), By Sales Channel (Direct Retail and On-line)) – Growth, Share, Opportunities, Competitive Analysis, and Forecast 2017 – 2025”, the global market for water purifiers is expected to expand at a CAGR of 9.2% between the forecast period 2017 – 2025.

Product and Market Insights

The infrastructural development resulting in increased number of both residential and commercial spaces coupled with the rising incidences of water-borne diseases have triggered demand for water purifiers, especially RO and UV water purifiers. In addition, several initiatives taken by the governments’ across the globe to raise awareness regarding measures that need to be adopted for preventing water-borne diseases is further supporting demand for water purifiers. Such initiatives have made consumers duly aware about the consequences of drinking untreated water. Thus, people have begun installing water treatment equipment.

Competitive Insights:

The global water purifiers market is relatively matured, yet competitive. Some of the leading players identified in the global water purifiers market include Pentair Residential Filtration, LLC, Eureka Forbes, Kent RO Systems Ltd., A.O Smith Corp. (Aquasana, Inc.), Panasonic Corporation, Amway, Koninklijke Philips N.V, Hindustan Unilever, Brita GmBH, Whirlpool Corporation, Aquafresh, and Culligan International Company. A well established distribution channel is crucial and manufacturers across the globe are focusing on strengthening their distribution and marketing channels to improve their product position and penetration in the market. In terms of sales channel, the direct retail channel comprising sales through hypermarkets, department stores, and supermarkets among others is the largest revenue contributor to the global water purifier market. Even though direct retail sales channel plays a key role in the sale of water purifiers, it is presumed that the sale of water purifiers would most likely improve through online channel. The anticipated growth in sale of water purifiers through online channel would be driven by the proliferation of e-commerce. In this relatively matured market, offering quality, timely and cost effective service can also be a differentiating factor for manufacturers. The quality service can be in form of quick response time, maintenance, and availability of spare parts and accessories.

Key Trends:

Growing demand for RO+UV water purifiers.

Increased residential and commercial projects driving fresh installations

Economic stability post economic recession has improved residential discretionary income

Lack of health awareness, especially in rural areas

Government initiatives to promote hygiene and sanitation is presumed to have positive impact on the overall market growth

