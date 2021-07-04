5G Commercial Use Cases Update and Telco Go-To-Market Strategies | Adtran, Amazon Prime

”5G Commercial Use Cases Update and Telco Go-To-Market Strategies”, a global outlook report which provides a status update on commercially-deployed 5G use cases globally, focusing on 5G FWA and 5G eMBB. It also outlines the go-to-market strategies that telcos have adopted for their commercial 5G offers in terms of available plans, pricing, bundling and positioning.

Furthermore, it offers an overview of the 5G devices made available by telcos at launch and analyses their bundling & pricing strategies.

Commercial 5G launches started in late 2018, building up momentum since April 2019 with a focus on two main use cases – 5G FWA & 5G eMBB.

The report is structured as follows –

Section 1: Introduction – 5G use cases; a snapshot of the different use cases enabled by 5G and a status update on the ones that have already been commercially launched.

Section 2: 5G commercial use cases, deployment drivers, & service provider activity – FWA & eMBB; this section analyzes specifically the key characteristics and deployment drivers of 5G FWA & 5G eMBB. It then maps the key commercial 5G launches globally (up to July 2019) and provides an update of service providers’ commercial activity in the 5G eMBB and 5G FWA spaces as well as in the emerging B2B use cases.

Section 3: Telco 5G commercial go-to-market strategies across eMBB & FWA; focuses on telcos’ 5G go-to-market strategies analysing 14 telcos’ commercial 5G tariffs, pricing strategies and VAS bundling approaches for 5G eMBB and 5G FWA. Furthermore, it offers an overview of the 5G devices made available by telcos at launch and analyses their bundling & pricing strategies.

Section 4: Key findings and recommendations; we conclude the report with a set of key findings and recommendations for telecom operators to consider in their 5G go-to-market strategies.

Scope of this Report-

Commercial 5G FWA started in late 2018 in the US and South Korea. 5G eMBB commercial offers emerged in April 2019.

More than ten telcos have launched commercial 5G offerings so far, racing to get a first mover advantage and to showcase technological leadership.

Commercial 5G devices are still limited and relatively expensive. A number of bundling & pricing strategies are available to telcos in order to bring the 5G device adoption barriers down.

Table of Contents in this Report-

List of exhibits

Executive summary

Section 1: Introduction – 5G use cases

5G supported use cases and initial use cases launched

Section 2: 5G commercial use cases, deployment drivers, & service provider activity – FWA & eMBB

5G key commercially deployed use cases

Focus on 5G FWA: Key characteristics

Focus on 5G FWA: Deployment drivers

Focus on 5G FWA: Service provider activity

Focus on 5G eMBB: Key characteristics

Focus on 5G eMBB: Deployment drivers

Focus on 5G eMBB: Service provider activity

Other emerging commercial 5G use cases in the B2B space

Section 3: Telco 5G commercial go-to-market strategies across eMBB & FWA

Commercial 5G tariffs, bundling, & pricing: SK Telecom South Korea & Verizon US

Commercial 5G tariffs, bundling, & pricing: Vodafone UK & Etisalat UAE

Commercial 5G tariffs, bundling, & pricing: Swisscom Switzerland & Sprint US

Commercial 5G tariffs, bundling, & pricing: Vodafone Spain

Commercial 5G tariffs, bundling, & pricing: KT South Korea & EE UK

Commercial 5G tariffs, bundling, & pricing: TIM Italy

Commercial 5G tariffs, bundling, & pricing: Zain Kuwait & Sunrise Switzerland

Commercial 5G tariffs, bundling, & pricing: T-Mobile Germany & Viva Bahrain

Commercial 5G tariffs, bundling, & pricing: Key considerations

Commercial 5G devices & bundling strategies: EE UK

Commercial 5G devices & bundling strategies: Vodafone UK

Commercial 5G devices & bundling strategies: Verizon & Sprint US

Commercial 5G devices & bundling strategies: TIM Italy and TMobile Germany

Commercial 5G devices & bundling strategies: Viva Bahrain, Zain Kuwait, & Etisalat UAE

Commercial 5G devices & bundling strategies: Key considerations

5G positioning: Key considerations

Section 4: Key findings & recommendations

Appendix

Acronyms and definitions

Companies mentioned

